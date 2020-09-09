Fall Arts 2020: Your guide to shows, books, music, and more

While day-to-day pandemic living mostly stays the same, nature is moving on and giving us a new season. Like every other industry, the arts scene has had to adapt. Museums have slowly reopened with restrictions, bookstores have upped their curbside pickup game, and concerts have moved to parking lots and patios... for now.

The following are a few highlights in dark times. Check before heading out, however, as events have been known to cancel or move online at a moment's notice.

MUSIC: Click here to find out what musicians and music venues are up to this season.

ART: Galleries and museums are offering things both online and in-person.

BOOKS: We've previews a couple great reads, compiled a list of authors hosting virtual readings, and put together a list of indie bookstores in town.