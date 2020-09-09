Fall Arts 2020: Arts, dance, and theater happenings

Fortunately, they were also some of the first places to be able to open back up. And that makes a lot of sense; these types of spaces are often socially distanced by default. That said, things can change quickly. If you plan to venture out to the Walker or Mia, you’ll want to check the website and RSVP when requested. And generally it’s best to give places a call for the most up-to-date plans.

VISUAL ARTS

20 Dances: Japanese Calligraphy Then and Now

Featuring works highlighting the infinite graphic variations of the Japanese writing system. Now through March 21; free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131; artsmia.org.

2020 MCAD Faculty Biennial

Online show featuring virtual presentations of the art and research undertaken by full- and part-time faculty, with online viewing and participatory activities. More info at mcad.edu. Now through Oct. 28; free.

24th Annual Art and Artists Celebration

Featuring art, activities, performances, live music, and tours coinciding with the grand opening of the Franconia Commons. 3-9 p.m. Sept. 26. Free admission; parking is $5. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; 651-257-6668; franconia.org.

A Celebration of Black Art

Featuring a variety of work by Black artists, presented by Dads Are Dope, with DJs and finger food served each night from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 1; free. RSVP and find more info on Facebook. Creators Space, 218 E. Seventh St., St. Paul; 877-417-4551.

A Collector’s Odyssey: Books & Prints from the William P. Kosmas Collection

Exhibition featuring a selection of more than 60 artists’ books and original prints by prominent European, Japanese, and American artists and writers. Now through April 25; free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131; artsmia.org.

Abstract Prints by Hagiwara Hideo

First major U.S. retrospective exhibition of Hagiwara’s work. Now through April 18; free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131; artsmia.org.

American Craft Show

Featuring handmade jewelry, clothing, furniture, and home decor, with interactive programming. Presented by the American Craft Council. Find tickets and more info at craftcouncil.org/stpaul. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 9; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 10; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11. $11. Saint Paul Rivercentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800; rivercentre.org.

An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960-2018

This exhibition, a selection of 90 pieces drawn from the Walker Art Center’s collection, surveys six decades of the artist’s printmaking oeuvre. A few paintings and sculptures are also included. Now through Jan. 3; free with museum admission. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600; walkerart.org.

Art Attack Fall Crawl at Holland Arts

Featuring open studios with over 20 artists, hands-on demonstrations, and classes. RSVP and find more info on Facebook. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 6; 12-8 p.m. Nov. 7; 12-5 p.m. Nov. 8. Free. Holland Arts Building, 607 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis; hollandartsnempls.com.

At This Point...Three Spaces for Contemplation

Immersive Installations by Jovan Speller, Tia Keobounpheng, and Rebecca Krinke. Work is viewable online and in the gallery by appointment only. The virtual opening reception runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 3. Oct. 3-Nov. 21; free. NewStudio Gallery, 2303 Wycliff St., St. Paul; 651-207-5527;

newstudiogallery.com.

Burn Something

Public art exhibition curated by Emerging Curators Institute fellows Adrienne Doyle and Gabby Coll. See it on view at the corner of East Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue South, Minneapolis. Now through Sept. 30; free. Cooperativa Mercado Central, Inc., 1515 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-728-5485; mercadocentral.net.

Captive Beauties: Depictions of Women in Late Imperial China

Featuring paintings and other works. Now through Nov. 1; free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131; artsmia.org.

Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes 2020 Mural Tour

Featuring 12 sites in and around Arbor Lakes with eight-foot-by-eight-foot murals painted by artists. See it virtually or in person. Find a map of locations and more info at chalkfestarborlakes.com. Now through Sept. 30; free.

Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival 2020

Family-friendly art festival along University Avenue, featuring programs and events showcasing the muralists, the local arts community, and the makers and entrepreneurs in the area. More info at www.chromazone.net. Daily from Sept. 12-19; free. University Avenue from Lexington Parkway to Marion Street, St. Paul; 651-224-8555.

Dan Bruggeman: Blue Wood

Exhibit of new paintings by the St. Paul artist. Now through Oct. 10; free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800; grovelandgallery.com.

"Designs for Different Futures" Dr. Homayoon Kazerooni, 'suitX'

Designs for Different Futures

Walker Art Center

To a certain degree, the future is always uncertain. That said, design is one of the more constructive ways we can plan and hope for future realities. In this exhibition, over 80 artists will ponder possibilities, from banal changes to our daily lives to spectacular, game-changing innovations. “Designs for Different Futures” is divided into 11 different categories: labors, cities, intimacies, bodies, powers, earths, foods, materials, generations, informations, and resources. Pieces include lab-grown eats, 3-D printed couture, and textiles made from seaweed. Examples include Dr. Homayoon Kazerooni’s Exoskeleton, intended to aid in patient mobility; Andrés Jaque explores the possibility of an app where LGBTQ folks can warn each other of dangers around the world; and Sang Mun has developed a font that can be used to escape computer surveillance. The exhibition—organized by the Walker Art Center, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the Art Institute of Chicago—is here for now, but will head to Philly in the spring. Free with general admission. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-612-375-7600. September 12 through April 11—Jessica Armbruster

Dani Roach: Elsewhere

Exhibition of new paintings. Now through Oct. 10; free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800; grovelandgallery.com.

Don’t let this be easy

Featuring works from the 1970s to today, focused on women artists from the Walker’s collection. Presented in conjunction with the Feminist Art Coalition. Now through July 4; free with museum admission. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600; walkerart.org.

Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival

Featuring a variety of street art installations by 16 artists along Nicollet Mall and Hennepin Avenue. Art can also be viewed through an online virtual experience. Find more info at mplsstreetartfest.com. Now through Sept. 30; free. Nicollet Mall and Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis.

Eagan Art Block 2020

Enjoy virtual and in-person events celebrating Eagan’s art community. With gallery shows, socially distanced concerts, kite flying, a virtual film festival, and art experiences and activities. RSVP on Facebook. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 12-26; free. Eagan Art House, 3981 Lexington Ave., Eagan; 651-457-8497; cityofeagan.com.

The Enduring Soul

Featuring artwork by African and African American artists that honors the connection between ancestors and the living. Oct. 26-April 4; free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131; artsmia.org.

The Expressionist Figure: 100 Years of Modern and Contemporary Drawing

Visit walkerart.org for new hours, timed ticketing procedures, and any additional COVID-19 precautions in place. Now through Oct. 18; free with museum admission. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Extra/Ordinary: The American Swedish Institute. At Play.

The American Swedish Institute celebrates its 90th birthday with 29 objects from its permanent collection, many on view for the first time ever, sharing the stories behind each item. Due to health and safety measures, timed reservations are required. Call or visit asimn.org for tickets and more info. Now through Jan. 31; free with museum admission. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4907.

First Thursdays at Holland Arts

Open studio tours featuring artists displaying their goods, sharing stories, and showing how they work. 5-9 p.m. every first Thu. Free. Holland Arts Building, 607 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis; hollandartsnempls.com.

Five Ways In: Themes from the Collection

This exhibition, drawn from the Walker’s collections, is organized by galleries into five sections: self (portraits), inside (the interior domain), outside (landscape), everyday (still life), and everything (abstraction). Now through Jan. 22; included with admission. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600; walkerart.org.

Installation views of "Foot in the Door 4", MAEP Galleries. Minneapolis Institute of Arts

Foot in the Door 5:

The Virtual Exhibition

Minneapolis Institute of Art

In 1980, the Minneapolis Artist Exhibition Program (MAEP) decided to organize the first “Foot in the Door” exhibition. The criteria to submit work was simple: The maker had to be local, and the piece could be no bigger than one cubic foot. The inaugural show was a hit, featuring 740 artists. Since then, this event has been a once-a-decade opportunity that has grown exponentially. The most recent show, in 2010, featured nearly 5,000 works. Expect a similar turnout in 2020, with media in every shape and form. That includes paintings, photography, sculpture, video work, and installation—all adhering to that 1’ by 1’/one cubic foot rule. There is, however, one major change this year: “Foot in the Door,” which typically boasts gallery walls filled within an inch of their lives, is moving to the virtual realm in 2020. Still, this is a rare chance to see what creatives are up to right now in Minnesota. Are you looking to send a piece in? They’re taking submissions through September 28. You can find more info at new.artsmia.org. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 888-642-2787. November 1 through January 10—Jessica Armbruster

Four Painters

Exhibition featuring paintings by Minnesota artists Samuel Bjorgum, Regan Golden, James Holmberg, and Syed Hosain, curated by Patrick Pryor and Betsy Ruth Byers. Viewings are from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, by appointment, or 24-7 online at kolmanpryorgallery.com. Now through Oct. 31; free. The Kolman & Pryor Gallery, 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis; 612-385-4239; kolmanpryorgallery.com.

Free First Saturdays

Featuring fun online activities, art tours, film screenings, and more for kids. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every first Sat.; free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600; walkerart.org.

The Greenway Glow is in the fall this year. Charles Lyon

Greenway Glow Arts Festival

Midtown Greenway

One evening each summer the Midtown Greenway turns into a magical ride filled with twinkling art installations, electric performances, and illuminating activities. This year, the event has moved to the fall (thanks, COVID-19), but still promises to be a delightful celebration of bikes, artists, and beer. Choose how you travel, whether you prefer to go on foot, via scooter, or bicycle; along the five-mile stretch you’ll discover a variety of things to see and do, all from a safe distance (helmets, bike lights, and masks are required, of course). Eastlake will host a pop-up beer garden with staggered seating, and VIP riders will score a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt, appetizers, and coupons for brews and food. Virtual options—with deals you can use later!—are also available. 3 to 9 p.m. Free; VIP is $49 for adults, $29 for kids. Register and find the easiest Greenway entry point for you at go.midtowngreenway.org/glow. Midtown Greenway, from Uptown to Seward/Longfellow, Minneapolis (VIP can check in at 2834 10th Ave. S.). Saturday, September 26—Jessica Armbruster

Hecho Con Love Latinx Craft Show

Featuring a variety Latinx arts and crafts, presented by Hecho con Love. Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Hippocrates Cafe: Reflections on the Pandemic

Virtual event featuring a screening of performances by local artists exploring the impact of COVID-19 through music, art, animation, photography, story, poetry, and dance. Hosted by TPT. Register and find

more info at tpt.org. Free.

Holiday Art Sampler

Featuring art from local artists, wine, treats, and tarot readings. RSVP and find more info on Facebook. 5-8 p.m. Nov. 21; free. Darling Amalgamated Retail Emporium, 4549 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis;

612-454-5456; darlingamalgamated.com.

Jerome Emerging Printmakers Exhibition

Featuring work by the 2019-2020 Jerome Emerging Printmaker honorees Benjamin Merritt, Karmel Sabri, and Grace Sippy. Sept. 14-Oct. 9; free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326; highpointprintmaking.org.

Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart Online Fall 2020

Find this virtual makers’ mart featuring a collection of stylish jewelry and accessories from a variety of local artists and artisans at walkerart.org. Oct. 17-18; free.

Just Kids

Featuring 200 images and photo books created by children and teens. Now through Dec. 13; free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131; artsmia.org.

Lowertown Art Market

Family-friendly, outdoor art market at CHS Field plaza featuring a variety of work from local artists. RSVP and find more info on Facebook. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sun. now through Sept. 30; free. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; 651-266-6400; chs-field.com.

MCAD MFA Fall Show

Physically distanced exhibition of MCAD MFA candidates’ work on the outdoor perimeter of MCAD’s main building, with an exhibition during the first hour and screening of video work during the second hour. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 11; free. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis;

612-874-3775; mcad.edu.

Michaela Eichwald

The artist’s first U.S. solo museum presentation brings together painting, sculpture, and collage from 10 years of work. Nov. 14-May 16; free with museum admission. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600; walkerart.org.

Minefaire

A Minecraft fan experience, featuring YouTube creators, tournaments, build battles, a costume contest, fan art, live stage shows, merch, and presentations from game developers. 9 a.m. Nov. 21-22; free. Saint Paul Rivercentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800;

rivercentre.org.

Moises Salazar, Cameron Downey, Anat Shinar

Group show featuring the exhibitions “Ni de aquí, ni de allá / Neither from here nor from there” (Salazar), “Three Things Last Forever” (Downey), and “Inherited, Invented” (Shinar). Open from 2-6 p.m. Sat. and Sun. and by appointment now through Sept. 26; free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585; hairandnailsart.com.

New Domestics

Inaugural group exhibition in the Gallery @ Franconia Commons, curated by Ginger Shulick. The opening reception is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sat., Sep. 26. Sept. 26-Dec. 31; free. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; 651-257-6668; franconia.org.

Nicole Havekost: Chthonic

An exhibition featuring anthropomorphic sculptures. Nov. 21-Feb. 28; free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131; artsmia.org.

Play Ball! Sports in Scott County

Exhibition exploring the history of Townball and High School sports. Now through Sept. 30; free with museum admission. Scott County Historical Society, 235 S. Fuller St., Shakopee; 952-445-0378; scottcountyhistory.org.

A few past examples of Posters for Parks art Image courtesy event organizers

Posters for Parks

Royal Foundry Craft Spirits

Now in its fifth year, Posters for Parks features tons of cool art for a good cause: 50 percent of sales go to the People for Parks Fund at Minneapolis Parks Foundation and the other half goes directly to artists. At this virtual pop-up party and exhibition, you’ll find rad posters from nearly 50 artists. Choose from pieces celebrating birding, botanics, biking, waterways, or winter sports. You can check out artwork and buy posters at lovemplsparks.org. 4 to 9 p.m. Free. Saturday, October 17—Jessica Armbruster

Rachel Breen: The Labor We Wear

Installations utilizing used clothing. Now through Nov. 1; free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131; artsmia.org.

Recent Acquisitions: Fiber Art at Mia

A showcase of fiber artworks acquired over the past five years by Mia’s Department of Decorative Arts, Textiles, and Sculpture. Now through Oct. 18; free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131; artsmia.org.

Rembrandt in Conversation

Featuring Rembrandt’s prints and works by other artists reacting to Rembrandt. Now through Nov. 15; free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis;

612-870-3131; artsmia.org.

Sever’s Fall Festival and Corn Maze 2020

Featuring safe activities and attractions for the entire family, with a U-pick pumpkin patch, just-picked apples for purchase, hay rides, a giant slide, ziplines, magic shows, pony rides, food and beverage vendors, and more. 1-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Now through Nov. 1. $17; $14 seniors; free for kids 3 and under. Sever’s, 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; 952-270-6293; seversfallfestival.com.

Sever’s Stories, Riddles & Rhymes

Interactive outdoor drive-thru storytime event that winds through tree farms, cornfields, and rural prairie. Tickets and more info at seversfestivals.com. 1-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and Sun. now through Nov. 1. $7 per person; $25 per car maximum. Sever’s, 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; 952-270-6293.

Show & Shop Gallery Show

Group show featuring work by the Art Center’s teaching artists and local artists in the community. There will be a public reception from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 7. Now through Dec. 31; free. Rumriver Art Center, 2665 4th Ave., Anoka; 763-323-8830;

rumriverart.com.

Sky Hopinka: Disfluencies

Video, photography, and calligrams (text arranged to form an image that illustrates the words’ theme or meaning) are deployed in artist and filmmaker Sky Hopinka’s work, helping to articulate the personal memories and the cultural aspirations of his people, the Ho-Chunk Nation/Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians. Now through Nov. 15; free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131; artsmia.org.

Swedish Dads - Johan Bävman

Fifteen portraits from the photograph series “Swedish Dads.” Featuring two virtual discussions with the artist on Sept. 13 and 23. Find more info at asimn.org/swedishdads. Sept. 10-Oct. 4; free. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4907.

Third Thursday: The People’s Poster

Artists submit poster designs and people vote on which will be turned into a screen printed poster on Sep. 17. For submission guidelines and additional info, visit new.artsmia.org. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

Trees as Sanctuary

Featuring tree-inspired work by artists Ashley Dull, Catherine Hearding, and Dan Wiemer. Located in the Reedy Gallery. Now through Oct. 11. $15 non-members; kids 15 and under free. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska; 952-443-1400;

arboretum.umn.edu.

Troublesome ’96: Exploring the Chicano Experience

Online discussion between artists Bobby Marines and Lael Martinex about the complexities of navigating Chicano culture in Texas, Los Angeles, and Minnesota. Presented by SooVAC. RSVP on Facebook. 7 p.m. Sept. 9. Free.

Under the Influence: Early Works by Frank Gaard

Featuring never-before-seen sketches and prints, alongside works from Mia’s collection from the American artist. Now through Nov. 29; free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131; artsmia.org.

Vision 2020: Contemporary Photographic Portraits

This exhibition showcases three photographers from Africa: Zanele Muholi of Umlazi, South Africa; Sengalese fashion photographer Omar Victor Diop; and Samuel Fosso from Cameroon. Now through Sept. 13; free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131; artsmia.org.

Vision 2020: Jess Dugan

An exhibition of seven large-format photographs from the series “To Survive on This Shore” featuring elder trans and nonbinary adults. Sept. 17-March 7; free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131; artsmia.org.

Votes for Women

Online exhibition celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, presented by the Minnesota Historical Society. More info at mnhs.org/votesforwomen. Now through Nov. 4; free.

We Are the Story

A multi-site, juried quilt exhibition focusing on liberation, resistance, and empowerment, curated by Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi and organized by Women of Color Quilters Network and the Textile Center. Displayed in ASI’s ground floor Osher Gallery. Sept. 10-Nov. 1; free. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4907; americanswedishinst.org.

World Roulette

Artists from around the globe create their own unique, fantastical worlds. Now through Oct. 3; free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047; lightgreyartlab.com.

Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune

Of all of our fall arts categories, none have been hit harder than theaters and dance troupes. Venues like the Jungle and Guthrie have gone dark in 2020 (the Guthrie plans to reevaluate things in March 2021), Hennepin Theatre Trust’s traveling productions have mostly been rescheduled, and Northop has moved things online. Still, the performing arts scene carries on, with virtual benefits, open-air shows, and other special happenings. Find scheduled events in the Twin Cities and beyond below.

DANCE

#KeepDancing Virtual Season Launch and Benefit

Livestream performance of new excerpts from Ragamala Dance Company’s ‘Fires of Varanasi,’ with a pre-show cocktail tutorial, welcome presentation, and call for support. Register and find more info at ragamaladance.org. 7 p.m. Sept. 16. Free; donations requested.

Bolerobolero

Live contemporary dance presented by Hatch Dance and HoneyWorks, choreographed by Berit Ahlgren and Helen Hatch. RSVP and find more info at bolerobolero4pm.splashthat.com. 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 19. $5-$20 suggested donation. The Lab, 767 N. Eustis St., Ste. 115,

St. Paul; 651-313-6888; thelabmn.com.

En Avant! An Artspace Benefit for the Cowles Center

This fundraiser for the Cowles Center is a celebration of the Minnesota dance community. Featuring a day-long virtual program of activities. Registration and more info at thecowlescenter.org. 12-9 p.m. Nov. 6. Free; $50 suggested donation.

Family Discovery: Native Pride Dancers

Outdoor performance in the park featuring storytelling, drumming, and dance by Native Pride Dancers. Registration and more info on Facebook.com. 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26. Free; registration required. Huset Park, 40th Ave. and NE Jefferson St., Columbia Heights; 763-788-8428.

Flamenco, Flamenco

Special online screening of Carlos Saura’s film about the history and traditions of flamenco. Tickets and more info at northrop.umn.edu. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Free; registration required.

Foods for the Souls: Food Rituals in the Diaspora

Online virtual cooking demonstration presented by Twin Cities chef Raghavan Iyer, who will discuss the interconnectedness of food, art, and ritual in India with Ragamala Dance Company’s co-artistic directors, Ranee and Aparna Ramaswamy. Registration and more info at northrop.umn.edu. 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Free; registration required.

Gallim: Virtual Happy Hour September

Online discussion about dance and the arts, led by choreographer, artistic director, and Gallim founder Andrea Miller plus special guest Kyle Abraham, artistic director at A.I.M. Registration and more info at northrop.umn.edu. 5 p.m. Sept. 23. Free; registration recommended.

Gallim: Virtual Happy Hour October

Online discussion about dance and the arts, featuring choreographer, artistic director, and Gallim founder Andrea Miller and special guest Michelle Dorrance, artistic director of Dorrance Dance. Registration at northrop.umn.edu. 5 p.m. Oct. 21. Free; registration recommended.

Gallim

Online screening of a new dance film by Andrea Miller and Helix Films, featuring Northrop’s pipe organ played by Dean Billmeyer and the Twin Cities-based PopUp Choir. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. $25 household; $10 students.

Hippocrates Cafe: Reflections on the Pandemic

Virtual event featuring a screening of performances by local artists exploring the impact of COVID-19 through music, art, animation, photography, story, poetry, and dance. Hosted by TPT. Registration and more info at tpt.org. 7 p.m. Sept. 10. Free.

Pico Iyer in Conversation with Ranee and Aparna Ramaswamy

Online discussion between essayist and TED talk favorite Pico Iyer and Ragamala’s co-artistic directors. Registration and more info at northrop.umn.edu. 7 p.m. Oct. 13. Free; registration required.

Russian Ballet Theatre: Swan Lake

Tickets and more info at russianballettheatre.com. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25; $39-$109. Historic State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007; hennepintheatretrust.org.

The Cafe

Outdoor performance presented by Collide Dance Company and Gremlin Theatre. Tickets and more info at gremlintheatre.org/the-cafe. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-26. $25; $15 under 18. Gremlin Theatre, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 651-228-7008.

Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre

Outdoor dance and music performance. Tickets and more info at eventbrite.com. 7 p.m. Sept. 9. $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020; croonersmn.com.

THEATER

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Stream of Consciousness

A virtual improv comedy experience by ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ comedy veterans, presented by the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets and more info at ordway.org. 7 p.m. Sept. 11. $36.

Huge Theater BIPOC Improv Jam - Virtual Edition

Virtual night of improv by people of color, hosted by Chris Rodriguez and Shoshana Alexander-Daniels. RSVP and more info on Facebook.com. 4-7 p.m. Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29, and Dec. 27. Free.

MasterChef Junior Live

Live production of the popular culinary TV show. Rescheduled from April 18. All original tickets will be honored. 7 p.m. Nov. 8; $35-$55. Historic State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007; hennepintheatretrust.org.

My Funny Quarantine

A 45-minute comedy created by Twin Cities actors Jen Maren and Peter Simmons, featuring songs, stories, audience participation, and sword fighting. RSVP and more info at Facebook.com. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-10 and Sept. 12-13. Free; registration required. Bakken Library and Museum, 3537 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-926-3878; thebakken.org.

Sever’s Stories, Riddles & Rhymes

Interactive outdoor drive-thru storytime event that winds through tree farms, cornfields, and rural prairie. Tickets and more info at seversfestivals.com. 1-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Now through Nov. 1. $7 per person; $25 per car maximum. Sever’s, 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; 952-270-6293.

Theater Latte Da Online Benefit

Virtual benefit for the Twin Cities musical theater company, featuring special appearances and performances by your favorite Latte Da artists. Registration and more info at cbo.io/tickets/latteda/tix. 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Free; donations requested.