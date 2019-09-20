Fair State turns 5, block parties, and Oktoberfests: 45 free things to do this weekend

Zines! Image courtesy event organizers

FRIDAY:

Twin Cities Zine Fest 2019

This weekend, zine lovers will convene at the downtown library for the annual Twin Cities Zine Fest, where 70 creators will be selling, trading, and talking about their independently published zines. Some will be handwritten, some hand drawn, some typed out in a typewriter, and some photocopied with staples. Anything goes, except intolerance, as this zine fest aims to be a safer space for all identities, abilities, and genders. The festivities kick off on Friday evening with a reading held at the Minnesota Center for Book Arts (1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis). Then, on Saturday, zinesters will have their wares displayed, and there will be workshops and activities throughout the day. Find more details at tczinefest.org. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 20; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21; Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 952-847-8107. –Sheila Regan



Heartless (Heart Tribute Band)

With Goo Goo Mucks (the Cramps tribute band). 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Weather Check

With King Brown, Key Kids, Turn Back Now, and Lugoshi. 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

"Possibilities" Left and Right: Work by Elizabeth Garvey; Center: Work by Candice Davis

Possibilities

Working at the far reaches of material juxtaposition and spatial relevance, the artists in this exhibition (including Katayoun Amjadi, Hallie Bahn, Zoe Cinel, Candice Davis, Elizabeth Garvey, and Gudrun Lock) focus on process and potential, rather than completion. Their objective is to generate space in which viewers become an essential component in a work’s progress, whether our input or inspiration are put to use or not. Highly conceptual? Yes. Also? Invigorating. The creative spaces instigated by the exhibiting artists invite us to pause and reflect, assemble and disassemble, as we see fit, rather than passively consume a finished artwork. Objects presented in the works vary, including notes, sketches, collages, prototypes, and video segments. “As the saying goes, the possibilities are endless,” says curator John Schuerman. “In this case, we invite everyone to imagine with us.” There will be an opening reception on Friday, September 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. The 15 Building, 15 S. 5th St., Minneapolis. –Camille LeFevre

Hotpants Soul & Funk Night 11th Anniversary

Funk music from1960s to today. 21+. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave .S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

The Scratch Mill Presents: A Free Show with Twelve DJs

Fundraiser for Pauly Teravskis, featuring local DJs on the patio, wood fire pizzas, raffle giveaways, and DJ lessons from the Scratch Mill. 5-11 p.m. Sept. 20. Free; donations suggested. Number 12 Cider House, 614 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-568-6171.

"I'm in love with every girl I grew up with" Eli deVries

Eli deVries: I’m in love with every girl I grew up with

Small scale replica of the artist's hometown, with accompanying projected footage. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Sep. 20. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Hip-Hop Dance Party

Featuring hip-hop music from the '80s to current hits, curated by DJ Manny Duke. 10 p.m. every Fri. Free. Hickory n' Hops, 2937 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-856-2150.



Jennifer Bauer, Katherine Quie, and Amy Hallberg

Authors discuss the process, explorations, and therapeutic benefits of writing. 7 p.m. Sept. 20; Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.

Changing Horizons

Group exhibition commemorating the 100th birthday of George Morrison. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Sep. 20. Free. Two Rivers Gallery, 1530 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-879-1780.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Nicholas Galanin

Everything We’ve Ever Been, Everything We are Right Now

Work by Nicholas Galanin. 6-9 p.m. Law Warschaw Gallery, Janet Wallace Fine Art Center, 130 S. Macalester St., St. Paul; 651-696-6416.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.



Joel Shapira Trio

8 p.m. Sept. 20. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-289-4990.



Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Co-optoberfest at Fair State Brewing Cooperative Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY:

Co-Optoberfest + Fair State Co-op turns 5

Fair State often draws inspiration from traditional German breweries, but for this year’s Co-Optoberfest its beers will have a notably hoppier vibe. Things kick off with the release of Double Mirror Universe, a pumped-up version of the standout hazy IPA. The daylong birthday party also features the release of two new fruited beers: Positive Jam, a sour made with black currant and plum, and Peachtea Keen, a table beer with peach tea. The fresh-hop ale It’s Gold, Jerry! will also be making its annual appearance. There will be all kinds of non-beer fun, too, including carnival games, polka lessons, and a photobooth. Gerhard’s Brats will be parked in the beer garden serving grilled meats and vegetarian options. All ages. 2 p.m.-12 a.m. Sept. 21; Free. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209. –Loren Green

Intergalactic Surly Day

Featuring a variety of no-drop rides open to all, ending at Bauhaus Brew Labs, where riders will find music, food trucks, ike swag, and a special brew for Intergalactic Surly Day. For more details and a full list of group rides, times, and locations, visit www.surlybikes.com/SurlyDay. Saturday, 4-11:30 p.m. The Official Intergalactic Surly Regional HQ, 6400 105th St. W., Minneapolis.

The Personas

With the Shrinking Violets. 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Electric Dreams: Mental Floss

Featuring Girl E, Perception vs. Reality, and NATO. 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Art Pop! Block Party. Pictured: 26 Bats, Mickey Breeze, Sarah White Image courtesy event organizers

Art Pop! Block Party

This Saturday, local businesses and artists are coming together to showcase the thriving Elliot Park arts quarter. A pop-up market will host a variety of vendors, including Glam Diggers Vintage, WOW Metal Mobile Metal Lab and Show, jewelry made from bone and rose quartz from Lydia Francis Design, and Astralchemy, which sells witchy rings and planters that look like cat skulls. Live art showcases and hands-on fun will be offered for kids and grownups alike, and Sarah White, Al Church, Somali Museum Dance Troupe, and 26 BATS! will take the stage with music and performances. Neighborhood tours, a beer garden, and offerings from food trucks round out festivities. 12-9 p.m. Sept. 21; Free. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327. –Jessica Armbruster



Bavarian Lumberjack Daze

Featuring ax throwing, food brom Beast Barbecue, live music, and specialty beer releases. 12-10 p.m. Sept. 21; Free. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-567-6345.

Northrup King Nights

Over 65 studios open their doors for receptions, parties, and more. Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

NEMAA 10x10

Fall fundraiser featuring 10"x10" artwork by members of the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association, each priced at $35. In the third floor gallery #332. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 21; Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

LOLA Art Crawl 2019 L-R: Gordon Coons, Lauren Oland, Ellie Bryan

LOLA Art Crawl 2019

This weekend, art enthusiasts and the art-curious can see what creatives working and living in the Longfellow neighborhood have been up to at the LOLA Art Crawl. Download a map from the event website, lolaartcrawl.com, and plan your route, as over 100 artists will be showing work at a variety of sites, including galleries, studios, businesses, and even their own homes and backyards. That includes jean jackets featuring gorgeous textile work by Lauren Oland, jams and syrups from Indigenous artisan Simone Rendon, and jewelry made with vintage glass beads by Judith Kjenstad. Find other artists working in clay, wood, furniture design, upcycled sculpture, book arts, and more along the way. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from Sept. 21-22; Free. Longfellow, 2727 26th Avenue S., Minneapolis; 612-722-4529. –Jessica Armbruster

King's Fair

Family-friendly festival celebrating the history of Seward neighborhood, featuring live music, work from local artists and crafters, kids’ activities, and food. 12-5 p.m. Sept. 21; Free. Matthews Park and Community Center, 2318 29th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-370-4950.

Free Museum Day

Score a free admission ticket on the Smithsonian website. To see nearby participating museums, click here.

"Queer Forms" Alma Lopez, 'Penitentes,' from the Sor Juana series

Queer Forms

Group exhibitions and public programs that celebrate the history, politics, and culture of LGBTQ+ liberation. Public reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Sep. 21. Free. Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096.



What I Did On My Summer Vacation

Artwork by Kelly Jean Ohl and Julie Snidle. Artist reception 7-9 p.m. Sat., Sep. 21. Free. The Kolman & Pryor Gallery, 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis; 612-385-4239.



2019 Marine Art Fair

Featuring a fine art show throughout downtown Marine on St. Croix, with food, kids activities, and entertainment. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free. Brookside Bar & Grill, 140 Judd St., Marine on St. Croix; 651-433-2440.



2019 Oktoberfest and SleepWalker Block Party

Featuring specialty beer releases, outdoor tent, German-themed trivia and food, games, contests, and kids’ activities. 2-10 p.m. Sept. 21. Free. LTD Brewing Co., 8 8th Avenue N., Hopkins; 952-938-2415.



Church of St. Peter Fall Festival 2019

Annual celebration featuring a group dinner, all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, concessions, beer and wine, games, boutique, silent auction, bake sale, meat raffle, and live music from SongBlast. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 21; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22; Free. Church of St. Peter, 2600 N. Margaret St., St. Paul; 651-777-8304.

Lakeville Art Festival 2019

Featuring juried artwork from local artists, live music, food, wine and beer, youth art tent, community art project, make-and-take art project, and artist demos. More info at www.lakevilleartscenterfriends.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from Sept. 21-22; Free. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; 952-985-4640.

Lakewood Cemetery Lantern Lighting Celebration Bre McGee

Lakewood Cemetery Lantern Lighting Celebration

Featuring floating lanterns of remembrance, live music, self-guided tours, food and refreshment vendors. Check here for registration and to reserve a lantern. 4:30-8 p.m. Sept. 21; Free to attend; $5-$10 per lantern. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-822-2171.



Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring farm products, prepared and cottage foods, and ready-to-eat local cuisine, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 18-Oct. 26; 3-7 p.m. Every Tue. from May 18-Oct. 29; Free. Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Omar Abdulkarim

8 p.m. Sept. 21; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-289-4990.



Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, CDs, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 12-4 p.m. Sept. 21; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.



We The People Solidarity March

March from Summit Park down John Ireland Blvd. to Leif Erickson Park, west of the Capitol. RSVP and more info here. 11 a.m. Sept. 21; Free. Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1766.

Open Streets Nicollet Tami Nguyen-Dang

SUNDAY:

Open Streets Minneapolis: Nicollet

Featuring sidewalk sales, live music, street performances, interactive fun, and more. More info at openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22; Free. The festival on Nicollet Avenue, from West Lake Street to 46th Street West, Minneapolis.

Harvest Fest 2019

This is a fall harvest fest that’s actually about the grain: This Sunday, 56 Brewing will highlight brewing traditions and sustainable practices with the release of their new Dunkel-style Kernza Harvest Lager. This beer features the deep-rooted Kernza grain and eco-friendly honey, and was produced using 100 percent solar energy. In addition to brew, the day will feature educational booths for the green crowd, a craft and farmers market to shop, lawn games like giant beer pong and cornhole, cocktails from Twin Spirits Distillery, and coffee from Wildflyer. Live tunes will be provided by the Last Revel, Good Morning Bedlam, Sam Cassidy, Mike Munson with Mikkel Beckmen, and others. All ages. 1-7:30 p.m. Sept. 22; Free; $5 wristband to drink (pre-purchase online for a free pint). 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis; 612-404-0056. –Loren Green

Doggie Fashion Show

Screening of the Vikings game features tunes from DJ Shannon Blowtorch, and a halftime party on the patio featuring a dog fashion show and Midwest Animal Rescue & Services in attendance. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Piggy Bank Eatery & Music Hall, 2841 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-383-2455.

ExtraVEGANza

Sundays in September at Linden Hills Market will be all about showcasing local vegan businesses and animal-rights organizations. This includes savory and sweet treats from Prairie Vegan Pies, popsicles made from locally sourced ingredients by Saint Pops, and goods from a variety of Twin Cities bakeries and pastry shops. Sample your way through and find new things to crave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 22; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946. –Jessica Armbruster



Open Jam

8 p.m. every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.