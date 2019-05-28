Evictions on the North Side, Asia Ward says goodbye, and other art happenings this week

UROC

The Moving Walls of Minneapolis



Where it's at: UROC (University of Minnesota Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center), 2001 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis

What it's about: Social justice artist/activist Nikki McComb takes on evictions with her latest exhibition at UROC. Her new project, “The Moving Walls of Minneapolis,” uses info from a research project that was conducted by the University's Center for Urban and Regional Affairs (CURA). Using photography, McComb curates and produces a show that illuminates the impact that evictions have had on north Minneapolis.

Why you should go: Throughout her career, McComb has often created art that addresses current events, including using disassembled firearms to create sculptures and photography to address gun violence. Now she sets her sights on gentrification and the impact of rising rents and evictions in the city.

When: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday

Asia Ward

Asia Ward's Auction of 20 years of Art

Where it's at: 801 Washington Lofts, 801 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

What it's about: Artist Asia Ward has been a major part of the Twin Cities art scene, creating spectacular public art projects, animatronic creatures, and fascinating aluminum sculptures. After finishing up her MFA at the University of Minnesota, Ward is heading off to make her way in the world, and she’s selling her art before the journey.

Why you should go: There are two reasons to attend the live auction: You're helping out a wonderful artist who has been a great addition to the community and some of this stuff is killer, and you deserve to have a piece of your very own. There’s also an online auction (the live auction will have exclusive pieces).

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday

Christi Belcourt, 'The Wisdom of the Universe'

Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists

Where it's at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it's about: Over 115 Native women artists from the United States and Canada, spanning over 1,000 years, make up this show at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, curated by Jill Ahlberg Yohe and Teri Greeves in cooperation with top Native women artists and scholars. The show includes pottery, textiles, painting, photographs, and more.

Why you should go: With over 50 Native communities represented, this show has been in the works since 2013. While the majority of Native art was and is made by women, there has never been a major exhibition in a mainstream museum that highlights women artists. You don't want to miss this one.

When: June 2-August 18

Stories from the Drum Pop Up Market

Where it's at: Guthrie Theater, 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

What it's about: In conjunction with Stories from the Drum -- created by Native artists Larissa FastHorse, Ty Defoe, Marisa Carr, and Jaida Grey Eagle -- the Guthrie will house a pop-up market featuring fine art by local indigenous makers.

Why you should go: Whether you plan to attend Stories from the Drum, or have interest in seeing new work by local Native artists, this will be an event where you'll be able to peruse and purchase unique items.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. on level one and 6-8 p.m. on level four Saturday, June 1; noon to 5 p.m. on level one and 6-7 p.m. on level four on Sunday, June 2