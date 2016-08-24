Everyone's an immigrant in 'Big Lowdown'

Big Lowdown Bedlam Theatre

Aug 26th 7:30 pm

Aug 27th 3:00 pm

Aug 27th 7:30 pm

$20

Directing this year is Tyler Olsen, from Dangerous Productions, who worked on the first Big Lowdown a few years ago. For this installment, Olsen wanted to take on the negative rhetoric around immigrants in this country, especially present in this year’s election climate, by helping to share immigrantion experiences in Minnesota.

“We wanted to create something that was an interactive piece that put people in the shoes of immigrants to cultivate an understanding and to celebrate the stories of the people that have come here,” he says.

The process involved interviewing 20 different immigrants and people from immigrant families, and putting together a team of artists and actors who are themselves primarily immigrants or the children of immigrants.

Participants include Dario Tangelson, from Argentina; Mohammed Yabdri, an Algerian artist; and July Vang, a member of the Hmong community. There are also non-immigrant artists who were involved in making the show. Olsen acknowledges that Live Action Set, Dangerous Productions, and Bedlam are all organizations not run by immigrants themselves. However, “we had these [immigrant] artists in the room,” he says. “It’s their voices we are trying to push -- not our own. We act as facilitators.”

The production finds inspiration from interviews that were conducted as part of the research for the show, as well as the experiences of the immigrant artists involved. “We’re plunging people right into this," says Olsen. "What does it mean to come to a place where you don’t know the language?”

The actors speak a variety of languages in the show, so audience members who happen to know, say, Spanish or Hmong, immediately become helpful to other audience members.

“One of the things we’d hear from folks is that, when they come here, the people who spoke English become very valuable members of their family,” Olsen says

The show is mostly centered around Bedlam Lowertown, with a few scenes that happen outside of the building. Each audience member has a schedule they follow, as well as an ID card, though some people will be denied an ID and will have to figure things out without it.

So get your passport and get on down to Lowertown. There’s sure to be mad hijinks, but also poignant experiences in the show.