Everyone freak out: 'Hamilton' is coming to Minneapolis

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced this afternoon that the award-winning show will be coming to the Orpheum Theatre as part of its 2018-19 season.

Tickets are presumably going to sell out super fast, but HTT will guarantee seats for subscribers.

The off-Broadway to Broadway play -- written and originally starring Lin-Manual Miranda -- tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical dominated the 2016 Tony Awards, winning 11 trophies, and has grossed almost $100 million in 2016, its first full year on Broadway.

It's considered a ground-breaking work due to its use of R&B, and hip hop, along with more traditional musical theater tunes, to tell the story of our first Secretary of the Treasury. Also notable is the cast's racial diversity.

No ticket sale date has been set, look out for updates as more info is released.