Erotic poetry, B-movie satanists: A-List 2.14-20

Kimora Blac

WEDNESDAY 2.14

Flip Phone: Feeling Myself

First Avenue

While lovebirds enjoy their fancy dinners, the singles are going to party. This Valentine’s Day, Flip Phone will be throwing a bash that celebrates all love, including BFFs, drinking buddies, drag sisters, and any other special connection. This evening is dedicated to all the single people who have lots of love to share. Larry Peace and DJ Nikki Djdime White (Wunda Twinz) will spin inspiring bops from strong ladies who give no fucks: Beyoncé, Rihanna, Cardi B, Lil’ Kim, and others. The party will also feature some inspiring drag from RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Kimora Blac, plus Sunny Kiriyama, Azalia Iman, and Tygra Trinity Slarii. 18+. 9 p.m. $10/$12 at the door; $18 meet and greet with Kimora Blac. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Jessica Armbruster

Roller Skate at a Brewery on Valentine's Day

Modist Brewing Company

We know what you're thinking: "What the what??!!" We thought that too when we found out about this V-Day party. But it's true: Modist is turning into a roller skating rink this Wednesday. Bring some skates or rent a pair if you need to. To make things romantic, they'll be serving pints of pink brew, as Pink Pattern will be on tap. It's made with Modist's pale ale False Pattern, and is infused with passion fruit, vanilla, and strawberries. If you'd like to keep the romance going, consider purchasing a crowler to take home. The Curious Goat food truck will also be stopping by, and $10 scores you a beer and burger from 4 to 7 p.m. 6 to 10 p.m. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.

Ruben Paul

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

“I don’t mess with white people,” comedian Ruben Paul tells an audience. “I don’t. I watch CSI. That scares me. When white people kill you, they need forensic evidence to find the bodies. Blacks and Latinos, we tend to leave clues. The police show up: ‘Looks like Pokey did this one.’ ‘How do you know?’ ‘He wrote his name on the wall. Pokey Johnson. He lives on 103rd and Hoover, his phone number is 323-555-8988; motherfucker I did it. Let’s go get some doughnuts. We’ll pick this guy up later.’” Paul’s set is always evolving. It’s the key to becoming a great comic. “Take Chris Rock,” he explains. “He does a special and once that special is over he leaves it to the public to judge on its own merits. He moves on to the next thing. For me it’s giving people insight into where I am in my career and in my life right now.” 16+. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23; special Valentine’s Day couples packages. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday—P.F. Wilson

SlamMN!’s Erotica Poetry Tournament 2018

Various locations

Long before slow jams, heart emojis, and chick flicks, people got their romance on through poetry—and they still do to this day. Words can be used to woo us in a variety of ways. There’s earnest, sweet, G-rated fare. There’s searingly angry, bad-ass revenge poetry. And there are raunchy pieces that could make a porn star blush. This week, SlamMN! will get sexy with the language of love at the always popular Erotic Poetry Tournament. For three days, a slew of performers—some local, some from out of town—will take the stage to share their hilarious, heartfelt, wistful, and arousing bits. In true poetry-slam form, random audience members will be selected as judges each night, and folks are welcome to share haikus between sets. Events on Wednesday and Thursday are preliminaries, with the grand finale on Friday night. The winner takes home $400 and the supreme honor of being crowned 2018’s Erotic Poet Champion of the Year. For tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. $10; $24-$72 for table reservations. Kieran’s Irish Pub, 601 First Ave. N., Minneapolis (Wednesday and Friday). Strike Theater, 824 18th Ave. NE, Minneapolis (Thursday). Through Friday —Jessica Armbruster

Chris Porter

Acme Comedy Co.

Chris Porter just completed his busiest year as a comedian. “I did 40 weeks on the road,” he said via phone from Syracuse, New York. This year is shaping up to be just as busy, if not busier. Traveling so much, he’s noticed the similarities and differences of American cities. “Not every city has a historical past,” he says. “In any city you’ll find a mall-town where it’s very homogenized. It’s basically a town that is a mall and Nordstrom is mayor.” However, Porter notes, there are other areas that are the complete opposite of that. “You can find a downtown, or a bohemian area, or a historic neighborhood where people are still connected to the city’s history. There are a lot of people who are scared of things that aren’t P.F. Chang’s or the Cheesecake Factory. But the people who are a bit more cultured and curious will find those unique areas.” His latest album, Lost & Alone, came out last September, and this March he’ll appear on the hit Comedy Central series This Is Not Happening. 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$25. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Galen Higgins

THURSDAY 2.15

Time Track Productions: Invisible

The Southern Theater

Dancers grow old in the land of the young. By middle age they can’t move as fast, jump as high, or tap into the robust physicality of their younger cohorts. But in her new work, Invisible, choreographer Paula Mann assembles a cast of women from 25 to 77 who exemplify the subtlety and emotional range that only dancing through a lifetime can bring. Mann’s cast of iconic area dancers explores the alternative narrative of energized aging. This stylistically and culturally diverse group includes Mann, Mary Easter, Becky Heist, Ann Marie Wittenberg, Sharon Picasso, Thern Anderson, Sandy Agustin, Roxanne Wallace, Kaori Kenmotsu, Kealoha Ferreira, and Leila Awadallah. Above all, these performers transform the baggage of life experience (and yes, youth has its baggage) into a high-voltage look at women on the verge of what’s next. Media images by Steve Paul and a score by Michelle Kinney and Chris Cunningham enhance an evening of vibrant female power. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday. $20-$24; $12 students, seniors, and children. 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811. Through Saturday —Linda Shapiro

Native Artist Talk Series: Jim Denomie

Weisman Art Museum

Minnesota is lucky to have an incredible wealth of contemporary Native American artists. With numerous galleries and institutions presenting revolutionary work by Native artists, and a strong community of Native artists living and making work here, we have a scene that is remarkable. The Native Artist Talk Series capitalizes on this distinguished community by featuring guest speakers talking about their work. This Thursday, Anishinaabe artist Jim Denomie will offer an inside look at his career and process. He’s primarily a painter, though he also has practiced drawing, printmaking, photography, and sculpture. Denomie’s work is radical and at times astonishing. His large-scale narrative paintings are both brutal and acerbically funny in the way they express historical atrocities and racism, and his abstract portraits showcase a spectacularly distinctive sensibility. He’s also a wonderful storyteller, and very insightful, so his talk will very much be worth your while. 6:30 p.m. Free. 333 E. River Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-625-9494. —Sheila Regan

Paula Keller

FRIDAY 2.16

Park and Lake

Various locations

Any new work from playwright Kira Obolensky generates excitement. One of the most acclaimed playwrights in the Twin Cities, Obolensky has accumulated a slew of acknowledgements over the years. For many, however, her name is synonymous with Ten Thousand Things, the celebrated company where she has served as playwright-in-residence. Her latest premiere is developed in collaboration with TTT’s gifted collective of veteran actors and artists, including founding artistic director Michelle Hensley. Co-directed by Hensley and Luverne Seifert, Park and Lake is a rollicking comedy concerning an eccentric crew of eight car-wash employees determined to break out of their floundering routines. Infused with the shared passion and commitment of TTT, Park and Lake embodies the communal ethos of the company. Find tickets and more info at www.tenthousandthings.org. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 4 p.m. Sundays. $30. St. Paul’s ELCA, 2742 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis (February 16-18, March 9-11). Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis (February 23-25, March 2-4). Through March 11 —Brad Richason

Play Party: Gamecraft 2018

Modist Brewing Company

Video game designers, writers, developers, and artists are in town this week for Gamecraft 2018, a conference where 200-plus people will come together to create games in a mere 48 hours. There will be caffeine, late-night sessions, and, hopefully, new inspiration. While this festival is geared toward the makers of games, you can check out their efforts this Friday at Play Party. Try your hand at 30 or so creations. Or, if you have a piece of your own you would like to showcase, register and bring it in that night. During the event, Modist will offer pints and other beverages for sale, and the Curious Goat food truck will be parked outside (seriously, try the goat-cheese curds with honey). Find more info at www.gamecraft.mn. 6 to 10 p.m. Free. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258. —Jessica Armbruster

Contempo Physical Dance: Vulcão

Cowles Center for Dance and Performing Arts

For several years, Brazilian-born Marciano Silva dos Santos thrilled Twin Cities audiences as a member of TU Dance. At the same time, his stately, dynamic presence was also recognized by the American Folkloric Society, which named him an artist of significant and exceptional talent. It was time to create his own dance company, which he founded with his partner and fellow dancer/choreographer, Jenny Pennaz. They’ve been igniting stages ever since with their singular blend of Afro-Brazilian dance, capoeira, and contemporary movement. Vulcão is a new work that will have its premiere this winter. Created by dos Santos, composer Divanir Antonio Gattamorta, and the athletically inclined dancers, the fiery work conjures images of hot flowing lava, shifting tectonic plates, and rocky terrain that is both unyielding and foundational. Expect the dancers not only to seemingly push past the limits of their physicality, but to take viewers beyond traditional notions of Brazilian dance into a world of choreographic ingenuity. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $20-$28. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3600. Through Saturday —Camille LeFevre

Art in the Home

Artistry

Work by local artists and makers figures prominently in the return of “Art in the Home,” a biennial exhibition. This year’s curator, interior designer and textile designer Lisa Peck, has selected five designers of various ages, experience, and backgrounds to assemble vignettes that showcase local art, hand-crafted furniture, and home accessories. No, you can’t move in. But the takeaways, such as how to choose and incorporate local art into your home, will be invaluable. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 16, and a panel discussion led by Peck at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 27. Free. 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575. Through April 13 —Camille LeFevre

SATURDAY 2.17

The Big Northeast Bar Crawl

Northeast Minneapolis

Northeast Minneapolis has been a bar and brewery hotspot for years, but it can be a trek if you would like to get a full taste of the neighborhood. Fret no more: The Big Northeast Bar Crawl will shuttle patrons to 14 destinations on a bus traveling a continuous loop. Stops include Psycho Suzi’s (which offers a free drink at check-in), plus karaoke dive Vegas Lounge, bowling-alley bar Elsie’s, the campy Betty Danger’s, blues-and-beer venue Mayslacks, neighborhood spot Grumpy’s Northeast, and more. It’s an organized bar crawl with a choose-your-own-adventure element that lets revelers select their stops. For just over $1 per destination, a ticket includes free transportation, drink specials, free drinks at certain stops, and interactive contests, prizes, and photos to help people remember their trip. 21+. 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. $15-$20 presale/$25 at the event. 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis. —Loren Green

Indecent

Guthrie Theater

In the world of theater, a tension has always existed between artistic vision and commercial prospects. Such a situation is explored in Paula Vogel’sIndecent, a dramatic reenactment of the controversy that arose from the Broadway premiere of Sholem Asch’s culturally defiant God of Vengeance. Concerning a Jewish brothel owner whose aspirations are dashed when his daughter falls in love with a prostitute, God of Vengeance served as a provocative exploration of morality and faith. Indecent recounts the fascinating history of the work, from its original conception through its contentious reception, including the excisions made to placate offended sensibilities. Vogel depicts this influential work as being an emblem of the expressive yearning that drives all great art. Under the direction of Wendy C. Goldberg, this production boasts an ensemble of seven actors and three musicians juggling some 40-odd roles. The show is previews through February 22. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in March; 7 p.m. Sundays in February. $29-$77; $15 previews. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through March 24 —Brad Richason

Photo by the CandyShoppe Pin Up and Portraiture

SUNDAY 2.18

Naked Girls Reading Presents: The Inaugural Undress

Camp Bar Twin Cities

In these super shitty times with super shitty leaders, Presidents’ Day may be a tough holiday to appreciate. To honor better eras in political history, the Naked Girls Reading series will be stripping down and reading their favorite pieces of writing throughout American history. These bold, clothes-free ladies will take the stage at Camp to share stories of presidential history, including fun facts, failures, successes, assassination attempts, and the people—including bad-ass women—who challenged, inspired, and supported them. This installment will feature readings from the likes of smart ladies Joy Coy, Queenie von Curves, and Stella Rosa. 6 p.m. $15/$20 at the door. 490 N. Robert St., St. Paul; 651-292-1844. —Jessica Armbruster

Barrel-Aged Week

Minneapolis Town Hall Brewery

Established in 1997, Town Hall at Seven Corners turns 21 this year. Impressively, the brewpub and restaurant started barrel-aging way before it was cool. Throughout their annual Barrel-Aged Week, they’ll release popular and award-winning rare beers that have been—you got it—aged in liquor barrels. Each year, they travel to Kentucky to get freshly emptied bourbon barrels straight from the source. Now they’re ready to be consumed. A new beer is tapped every day this week, so visit frequently to get the full experience. Expect a variety of high-ABV styles, including stout and grand cru. 1430 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-8696. Through February 24 —Loren Green

MONDAY 2.19

Everything Is Terrible!

Amsterdam Bar and Hall

Want to see something weird? The most terrifying and hilarious found-footage show is back with a new full-length movie, The Great Satan. For the past decade, the EIT crew has scoured the Earth, searching for the best/worst home videos, D-list films, and dated infomercials. For their latest offering, they’ve taken things one step further, making a deal with the devil himself to piece together the remnants of over 2,000 videos into a recontextualized narrative. In other words, they made a big, weird movie out of smaller, shitty movies. The film is completely insane, featuring religious zealots, evangelical ducks, Muppet-like monsters, and horned demons. If that’s not enough to completely freak you out, the live show features real-life monsters (or guys in costumes with golden VHS tapes around their necks). Whether you’re down for a little Satan worship or you just want to see a bunch of grown adult men scream and cry about how Dungeons & Dragons can summon actual horned demons, carve a pentagram in your chest and come out to St. Paul. All ages. 8 to 10 p.m. $14-$16. 6 W. Sixth St., St. Paul; 612-285-3112. —Patrick Strait

Author photo by Bruce Silcox

TUESDAY 2.20

Kelly Barnhill

Magers & Quinn Booksellers

It might seem like a leap for an author best known for the award-winning young readers’ novel The Girl Who Drank the Moon to take on adult themes like sex, death, and taxidermy, but that’s exactly what Minnesota writer Kelly Barnhill does in her new short story collection, Dreadful Young Ladies. Among the fantastical fables are a small-town priest’s recounting of a widow who fell in love with Sasquatch, a murder mystery in which a divorced mother of two is killed and dismembered during a run, a dystopian revenge tale in which a magic child defies totalitarian rule, and a ghost who exchanges letters with her living husband during the London Blitz. Barnhill’s stories are populated with women who break the rules and defy the laws of physics, while her plots rely on supernatural twists. Throughout, her Midwestern background acts as an additional character that informs the scenery and landscape of these bizarre yet timeless stories. 7 p.m. Free. 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611. —Erica Rivera