Erotic art, Trixie Mattel, Girl Scout Cookies and beer: A-List 2.12

WEDNESDAY 2.12

Kevin Bozeman

Acme Comedy Co.

“No one told me I was funny or that I should be onstage,” says comedian Kevin Bozeman. “But once I started doing standup, everybody was like, ‘We knew you’d end up onstage!’” He describes his life before comedy as a blur. He played Division III college basketball at Whitewater College, and after graduation he worked a series of what he calls odds-and-ends jobs. “Just a lot of stuff that made me unhappy,” he recalls. “I sold insurance. People used to ask me, ‘Why should I buy life insurance?’ And I used to tell them, ‘Because I need a commission check.’” He started doing standup in Madison, Wisconsin, near his college. These days, he likes to talk onstage about things that make people uncomfortable. “I talk about parenting properly, saying things about your kids you definitely don’t want to say. I talk about relationships, politics. I push the envelope.” 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$20; $30 Friday shows. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Oleana

THURSDAY 2.13

Oleana: Casting On for a New Generation

Norway House

Oleana is a Norwegian fashion brand that specializes in knits and “fair made” clothes with a distinctive Scandinavian flair. Fair made means that the company uses sustainable materials, and insists on an ethical work environment. Oleana was founded in 1992, partly in response to manufacturing jobs leaving Norway. During her tenure, lead designer Solveig Hisdahl won numerous awards, and her work has been featured in exhibitions throughout the world. In 2018, as Hisdahl prepared for retirement, the company welcomed a new head of design, Matilda Norberg. A graduate of the Royal College of Art in London, Norberg has demonstrated that she’s not afraid to go bold with shapes and colors. See examples of both womens’ contributions at the Norway House, where Oleana’s looks, both past and present, will be on display. Just in case you’re hoping to take a piece home for yourself, there will be a pop-up store in the gallery on select days. There will also be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13. Pop-up dates and hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 14-15 and March 17; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 11; noon to 4 p.m. May 17. 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-871-2211. Through April 15 —Sheila Regan

"Safeword: An Erotic Art Show" at A-Mill Artist Lofts Museum L-R: Work by Linda Marsh, Matt Franzen, Matt Hintz

FRIDAY 2.14

Safeword: An Erotic Art Show

A-Mill Artist Lofts Museum

As any responsible kinkster knows, safety and consent are of utmost importance. With that in mind, this show at A-Mill will serve as a safe space for artists, performers, and, um, bakers to set their sexual fantasies free for all to see. Around 80 or so artists will have steamy work on display, with pieces ranging from merely suggestive (a pair of slugs locked in an embrace, flowers in bloom) to full-on penetration. Onsite entertainment will be erotic as well, with pole-dance performances, BDSM demonstrations, and a shibari (aka rope/knot play) installation for those looking to explore all the different things that people get off to. Twin Spirits Distillery will serve libations, and Foxcakes will bring chocolate penises and “pussycake” cupcakes on V-Day. The two-night event is presented by Otherworldly Arts Collective, and tickets can be found at btt.boldtypetickets.com. 21+. 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. $20 online/$25 at the door. 301 SE Main St. (enter through the red door on Southeast Third Avenue), Minneapolis. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Heartgasm

Strike Theater

Words can make you fall in love or completely break your heart. The folks behind Heartgasm know this, and plan to wield this power at their two-day V-Day event. Hosted by Allison Broeren, founder of SlamMN’s much-loved Erotic Poetry Slam, this event features a stacked lineup of award-winning wordsmiths. They include Gregory Pickett (Moth Story Grand Slam Champion), Pearll Warren (2019 Erotica Poetry Slam Champion), and Paul Canada Nemeth (Story SlamMN! Grand Slam Champion). In addition to sexy slam poetry sessions, there will be a dirty haiku competition, aerial artists, standup comedians, and drag performances. 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15. 824 18th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-590-0454. Also Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

"Unloved Creatures" L-R: Khao Lee, Angel Hawari, John Sauer

Unloved Creatures 2020

Rogue Buddha Gallery

These creatures may be unloved, but they aren’t unlovable. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the monster gang is back for a show at Rogue buddha Gallery. At this group exhibition, you’ll find works featuring sea serpents, space creatures, and the occasional circus oddity. Meet Beefcake, the world’s smallest chicken; an ethereal rabbit goddess; and a one-eyed candy corn on legs. Participating artists include Eli Libson, Alex Kuno, Heather Renaux, John Sauer, Angel Hawari, DC Ice, Kao Lee, and Jessie McNally. 7 to 11 p.m. Free. 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889. —Jessica Armbruster

Dog Logic

Theatre In the Round

Hartel Daggett, the lackadaisical lead character of Tom Srelich’s dark comedy Dog Logic, isn’t the slightest bit concerned with upward mobility. Contentedly detached from the frantic pace of modern life, the former hippie resides on a desolate, 40-acre pet cemetery. Having inherited the property from his late father, Hartel is perfectly happy to serve as a devoted caretaker to the spirits of deceased animals whose former owners have long stopped coming by to pay respects. Hartel keeps a lonely vigil with these forlorn pets, including his own dearly departed dog, Yappy. Though Hartel lives in his own universe of witty monologues and philosophical queries, the outside world soon intrudes in the form of three visitors: an aspiring real estate mogul with grandiose delusions for the property; his police officer ex-wife, who is frustrated by his lack of drive; and his mother, who abandoned him to follow her calling as an evangelist. As the characters press their questionable claims from the center of the Theatre in the Round Players’ singular stage, audiences will have a judicious view of every ludicrous argument in this idiosyncratic examination of the dysfunctional demands of responsibility, practicality, and maturity. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $22. 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-3010. Through March 8 —Brad Richason

Jasper Johns, images courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY 2.15

An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960–2018

Walker Art Center

American flags. Targets. Collage. As banal as some of Jasper Johns’s subject matter and motifs may seem, his technique was muscular and his work was freighted with hidden socio-political meaning. Or not so hidden, as in the toothbrush mounted with human teeth and titled The Critic Smiles. Decades after he helped bridge Abstract Expressionism as one of the artists ushering in a new era known as Pop Art, Johns’s work—especially his printmaking—continues to engage. This exhibition, a selection of 90 pieces drawn from the Walker Art Center’s collection, surveys six decades of the artist’s printmaking oeuvre. A few paintings and sculptures are also included. There will be a Walker After Hours preview party on Saturday, February 15, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 for the opening; the show is free with general admission otherwise. 1750 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through September 20 —Camille LeFevre

Ragamala Dance Company: Written in Water

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

One of the most consistently impressive attributes of a Ragamala Dance Company performance is the group’s ability to infuse a traditional style with their own sense of creativity. The mesmerizing multimedia piece Written in Water is a perfect example. Figuratively reimagining the ancient Indian board game Paramapadam (colloquially known in the West as Snakes and Ladders), Written in Water depicts our passing lifetimes as a series of ever shifting moments, represented by the dancers’ deft navigation of the delicate steps between sorrow and jubilation. As conceptualized by co-artistic directors, the mother-daughter team of Ranee and Aparna Ramaswamy, Written in Water represents an exploration of transitory existence that is deeply informed by Indian culture, yet still accessible to general audiences. Contributing to this singular vision are synchronized light projections that serve to evocatively highlight the Ragamala dancers against an evolving backdrop of paintings from acclaimed visual artist V. Keshav. The piece also utilizes a five-person musical ensemble performing a score co-commissioned from carnatic composer Prema Ramamurthy and Iraqi-American composer Amir ElSaffar. 7:30 p.m. $27-$42. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222. —Brad Richason

SooVAC's "Untitled" is back for installment 16. Whitney Weir. 'That Time I Had a Threesome for a Cheesburger (still)'

Untitled 16

Soo Visual Arts Center

SooVAC’s flagship juried exhibition returns for its 16th installation this weekend. Each year, the south Minneapolis gallery invites artists to submit pieces, regardless of their chosen medium, experience level, or content of the work. The result? An art buffet of what’s happening now on the scene, told through a variety of perspectives and aesthetics. This year Natalie Bell, associate curator at the New Museum in NYC, has selected a collection of pieces from artists including Amelia Biewald, Nancy Hicks, Melissa Loop, Emmett Ramstad, Laura Stack, and many others. The opening reception is this Saturday, February 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263. Through March 21 —Jessica Armbruster

Trixie Mattel Promo image

SUNDAY 2.16

Trixie Mattel: Grown Up

Pantages Theatre

From the sounds of it, Trixie Mattel’s latest traveling production, Grown Up, is a full-on variety show. There will be comedy sets, videos, storytelling, live music, a full band, and costume changes (five in the opening song alone!). “My brain is like a little mini blender. Whatever media I take in gets defecated out into my personal style and material,” the Wisconsin native recently told Entertainment Weekly. Things she’s been “eating” lately harken back to the peak variety-show era of the ’60s and ’70s, as Mattel went on a Brady Bunch binge session and took a deep dive into vintage fashion magazines. When she’s not shitting out spectacular performances onstage, Mattel is busy releasing folksy albums, launching her own makeup line, and racking up YouTube likes talking about the news of the day with Katya, another RuPaul’s Drag Race alum. 8 p.m. $44. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —Jessica Armbruster

Put Up or Shut Up N64 Mario Kart Tournament

Brit’s Pub

This Sunday, fans of Mario Kart will be able to test their skills at this daylong battle. The gaming system will be the N64, and there will be two tournaments: one for racers and one for those who prefer to battle. For the race, players will take a four-course tour, chosen by a random number generator (pray you don’t get the Rainbow Road campaign). If you manage to escape elimination, at the grand finale you’ll be expected to race through all 16 levels. The Mario Kart battle will be similar, as that number generator will choose your battleground until there’s only one player left. This all goes down at the upstairs Clubhouse, and will also feature happy hour specials, retro game trivia, and other fun shenanigans. You can sign up early on eventbrite. Noon to 5 p.m. Mario Kart race entry is $10, battle entry is $5, and it’s free to watch. 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908. —Jessica Armbruster

Last year's Girl Scout Cookie Flights at Sisyphus Sisyphus Brewing

MONDAY 2.17

Girl Scout Cookie Week

Sisyphus Brewing

Who doesn’t love cookies? At least one Sisyphus customer. “We had invited a Girl Scout to set up a table to just sell the cookies,” owner Sam Harriman remembers. “A patron with clear aggression issues yelled at the Girl Scout that she had no business being in a bar.... This made her very upset, so we brainstormed a way to help her sell as many cookies as possible.” Thus, Girl Scout Cookie week was born. The event is now in its fifth year, pairing Girl Scout cookies with a curated beer flight. Try their Oak Fermented Lager, the Flagship IPA, Peanut Butter Jackpot, and Churro Imperial Brown Ale, each intended to go with a different cookie. They’ll be available during business hours all week. 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday; noon to midnight Friday. Free. 712 Ontario Ave. W., Ste 100, Minneapolis; 612-444-8674. Through Friday —Loren Green