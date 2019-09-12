Epic garage sales, Aritzia and Requisite store openings, and other events for fashion lovers this week

Tangletown Garage Sale

Tangletown and Powderhorn Garage Sales

Neighborhood garage sales can be a wealth of great finds. This weekend, both Tangletown and Powderhorn are hosting neighborhood-wide rummage sales. Over 60 people have registered for the Tangletown happening, and Pink Flamingos Divine Finds occasional shop is sponsoring the Powderhorn event. Grab your HydroFlask of coffee, get some cash, and go see what your neighbors are selling. (9 a.m. Saturday, September 14)

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Our Best Fashion Event winner is back for its September installment at Sociable Cider Werks. Tons of local vintage vendors (over 40!) will be in attendance, including Market veterans Moth Oddities and newer faves like Vintage for Vera. Added bonus: This month’s market also features dogs. Yes, you read that right. Ruff Start Rescue is hosting a “vintage” dog adoption to help slightly-older dogs find forever homes. If you’re in the market for a new dress and a new four-legged friend, this is your event. (11 a.m. early bird; noon to 5 p.m. general admission Sunday, September 15. Free admission for GA, early bird requires tickets. Sociable Cider Werks, Minneapolis)

Requisite

Aritzia opens at MOA



The Canadian-based store is finally open at the Mall of America, and it is gorgeous. If you’ve ever popped into Aritzia in New York City, you’ll be happy to know that this location is far less stressful and crowded than the Soho outpost, and the fitting rooms are almost spa-like. They sell trendy yet upscale pieces including denim, workout wear, cozy sweaters, and coats. Find it in the former H&M space in the west wing of the mall. (115 West Market, Mall of America, Bloomington)

Requisite opens in North Loop

A new womenswear boutique has opened in the North Loop, filling the recently-vacated Wilson & Willy’s space. Requisite is a city-chic boutique with timeless pieces that are just trendy enough, like herringbone Smythe blazers, neon turtlenecks, and plushy leopard print coats from VEDA. They also own the basement space, and have plans for events that blend art and fashion. (211 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis)

Avant Garden Walker Art Center

Avant Garden

Love dressing up and mingling with fashionable Twin Cities folks? Avant Garden is your spot. The Walker’s annual gala takes place on September 21, and it’s one of the most fashionable — and fun! — events of the year. It’s a cocktail party, dance party, fundraiser, networking event, and a fabulous chance to throw on your most over-the-top formalwear and party at the Walker. Chic! (Saturday, September 21. Tickets availablehere)



