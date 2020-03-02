Enjoy photos of horse skijoring, weiner dog races at Canterbury Park

Gallery Grid 1/25 2/25 3/25 4/25 5/25 6/25 7/25 8/25 9/25 10/25 11/25 12/25 13/25 14/25 15/25 16/25 17/25 18/25 19/25 20/25 21/25 22/25 23/25 24/25 25/25

Extreme Events MN, known for putting on rodeos, tethered together a bunch of riders and skiers, and had them traverse a perilous length of gates and banks Sunday at Canterbury Park. Along the way, skiers had to collect a series of rings suspended on poles and try not to get flung off course. In the spirit of death-defying adrenaline-chasing, a dozen semi-famous wiener dogs raced across the horse track (not the entire length) for country and glory. The champion was a three-legged dog.