Ely, Minnesota's Jessica Biel lobbied California lawmakers alongside anti-vax crusader Robert Kennedy Jr.

Biel -- actress, model, wife to pop superstar Justin Timberlake -- is making headlines for her recent lobbying efforts against SB 276, a California state bill that would make it tougher to acquire medical exemptions from vaccinations. Empowered by thoroughly debunked and fraudulent science, the anti-vax movement fears the bill would cause exemptions to plummet by roughly 40 percent.

On Tuesday, Biel joined anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose very famous family has publicly rejected his "dangerous misinformation" crusade, at the California State Capitol to speak with lawmakers about the bill.

"Please say thank you to the courageous @jessicabiel for a busy and productive day at the California State House," Kennedy Jr. posted to Insagram:

“[Biel] was a very effective advocate,” Kennedy Jr. told the Daily Beast on Wednesday. "She knows what she’s talking about… She’s upset about this issue because of its particular cruelty. She has friends who have been vaccine-injured who would be forced to leave the state.”

About an hour ago, Biel clarified why she was lobbying with Kennedy Jr.

"I am not against vaccinations," she posted to Instagram. "I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians."

In 2015, Kennedy Jr. apologized for suggesting the health effects of vaccines were tantamount to a "holocaust." That same year, an anonymous "friend" told In Touch that Biel and Timberlake had not vaccinated their infant son, Silas.

"Jessica is refusing to vaccinate him," the friend claimed. "She feels that vaccination could cause complications."

Declining vaccination rates have contributed to a national measles outbreak; rates continue to drop in Minnesota.