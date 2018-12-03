'Elf' and doughnuts, a holiday happy hour, and other free things to do this week

Elf

Glam Doll is hosts movie screenings nearly weekly on Mondays. Tonight, they are showing the holiday classic Elf, a movie about a grown man (Will Ferrell) trying to make his way in the human world after being raised by Santa's elves. Hilarity ensues. There will be doughnuts, popcorn, nachos, and wine and beer available for purchase, too. Monday, 7 p.m. Glam Doll Donuts NE, 519 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-223-8071.

Queer Bizarre

Support local LGBTQ artists at this gift mart where you can also drink beer (and soda). Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Insight Brewery, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Raging Art On

This ongoing sale is sure to please artsy types. Thursdays through Saturdays, from 1 to 7 p.m. through December 22, the gallery will be packed with the work of 50 or so artists. Pieces will be hung floor to ceiling, with booths selling jewelry, pottery, and other items. Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis.

Elliot Park Art Walk: Holiday Market

This event is part happy hour, part art crawl, and part open market. Things begin at Finnegans with a happy hour featuring beer and live painting in the pub by Anton Horishnyk. A tour though the Elliot Park neighborhood, led by actors from the Theater of Public Policy, will be offered for those interested. Along the way, you'll stop at a variety of local businesses, including Gamut Gallery, Kristi Abbott Art, Punchy Magnolia, Bee Ink Tattoo, and Fades Of Gray Inc. Upon return to Finnegans, revelers will find a holiday market will featuring things from local artists, Bone Lake Meadows apiary, DZN Beer Soaps, Gutter Punk Coffee, Blue Goat Ceramics, and more. Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. 817 Fifth Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615.