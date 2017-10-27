Electric Fetus sale, life-size Candyland: This week on the fashion scene

Electric Fetus Halloween Sale



Don't get too excited — the Electric Fetus music shop isn't throwing a costume party. But they ARE ready for their annual Halloween sale. Starting on Friday, get 20 percent off most items in the store. A few things are excluded, like tobacco. Try to find the "Monster Mash" for your Halloween party or check a few boxes off your Christmas list. You know your dad wants a new John Prine record -- or five -- under the tree this year. Friday, October 27 through Halloween. 2000 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Jett Beauty 10 Year Anniversary

Edina's now-legendary lash bar, Jett, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a party. It's long been known as the best lash bar in the Twin Cities, and for good reason. The space also offers lash lifts, express lash services, brows, and airbrush makeup. Help them celebrate at an open house that includes giveaways and pop-ups from Jett's neighbors like Pure Barre and the Fixx Fitness Studio.

Friday, October 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. 3940 W. 50th St., Edina.

Teen Vogue Meetup at TOMS Mall of America

Teen Vogue is taking over the world with its inclusive blend of pop culture and politics. (Full disclosure: I also freelance for the publication.) Their Minneapolis meetup at the Mall of America focuses on wellness, activism, and politics, and gives attendees the chance to meet other like-minded individuals. Inspiring speakers like Minneapolis' own Andrea Jenkins, South Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech, and Teen Vogue's digital wellness editor, Vera Papisova, will be in attendance. $35; tickets are here. Friday, October 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at TOMS, Mall of America.

Life-Size Candyland at Pacifier North Loop



Do you have kiddos in your life? They'll flip for the life-size Candyland at tot-friendly boutique Pacifier. Yes, you read that right: LIFE-SIZE CANDYLAND! Costumes are encouraged, and so is a donation to the Second Harvest Heartland food shelf. The Candyland experience is free, but they'd love if you'd RSVP on Facebook. All ages welcome, but we have a feeling that if you want to play, it helps to have a kid or two along. Call up your nieces and nephews and stuff your faces with candy. It's Halloween season, after all. Saturday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacifier.