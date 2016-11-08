Election 2016: Here's where to celebrate/commiserate as the results come in

Are you a bar or restaurant screening election results tonight? Feel free to add your event in the comments.

2016 Election Results Party

No karaoke tonight, just friendly politics. 21+. 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Free. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Election Night 2016 with the Theater of Public Policy

Featuring live music from Dennis Curley and the Explainers, sketch and improv comedy, an electoral college bowling tournament, and real-time takes from political panel and elected officials. 7 p.m. Free. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737.



Election Night 2016

Featuring drink specials and election-night coverage. 6 p.m. to midnight. Free. Herkimer Pub & Brewery, 2922 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-821-0101.



Election Night: We Are All in This Together

If you'd rather hang in St. Paul, Black Dog Cafe is hosting live music, live election results, and cocktails with amusing names like Nasty Woman, the Bitter Pill, and Mexican Wall from 6-10 p.m. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.

Election Night Celebration

Celebrate the election with candidate Maria Regan Gonzalez. 8 to 11 p.m. Free. El Tejaban Mexican Grill, 6519 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-243-9699.

Minnesota DFL Election Night 2016

Featuring a DJ, food, cash bar, and appearances from Mark Dayton, Amy Klobuchar, Al Franken, Keith Ellison, Betty McCollum, and Angie Craig. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. Minneapolis Hilton, 1001 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis; 612-376-1000.



Nomad Election Party

Flash your "I Voted" sticker for a free beer. The rest of the evening will feature special drinks, live results on the TVs, and food trucks outside. 8 to 11 p.m. Free. Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6424.



Precinct 8 Pride: Celebrate Election Day

Stop by Penumbra for free treats and food. Free. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Penumbra Theatre Company

270 Kent St., St. Paul; 651-224-3180.

Republican Party of Minnesota's Election Day Party

8-11 p.m. $5. Radisson Blu Mall of America, 2100 Killebrew Dr., Minneapolis; 952-881-5258.