Egyptian cities, mythologies from Mexico, mediation: This week's top art happenings

You’ll definitely want to find time between your Halloween plans to visit the Walker and the Minneapolis Institute of Art this week, and there are also intriguing happenings at Co. and North Hennepin Community College.

Mario Garcia Torres

Mario García Torres: Illusion Brought Me Here



Where it’s at: The Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Mexico City-based conceptual artist Mario García Torres gets his first U.S. survey at the Walker Art Center, which will include two new site-specific installations. Thursday night’s opening includes a performance of “I Am Not a Flopper,” written by Mario García Torres and Aaron Schuster, and performed by David Dastmalchian. It’s followed by an artist talk.

Why you should go: Using film, photography, slides, sound, and video, Mario García Torres is an artist that employs multiple mediums to tear down what we accept as “true.” Through deconstruction, and an artistic practice that turns narrative and “history” on its head, García Torres blows things wide open with his artistic practice.

When: The performance/artist talk is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Coyotes y Gallinas

Coyotes y Gallinas

Where it’s at: Joseph Gazzuolo Fine Arts Gallery, Fine Arts Center, North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park

What it’s about: Husband and wife team Maria Cristina and Xavier Tavera use art to explore Spanish language and the socio-political issues between the U.S. and Mexico in this exhibition that conjures the mythology of Huehuecoyotl as a starting point.

Why you should go: Huehuecoyotl evokes old/new, good/evil, and masculine/feminine. Find out ways that the Taveras employ this archetype in the context of our world today.

When: The opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Teachings on 'emptiness': A Dharma Talk & Guided Meditation with Mark Nunberg

Where it’s at: Co., 1247 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Common Ground founding teacher Mark Nunberg will be giving a talk and guided meditation on the concept of emptiness in the Buddhist tradition.

Why you should go: Experiencing art is often a meditative practice in itself. Co is taking things to the next level, by holding a meditation session surrounded by its current exhibit featuring the work of artist/designer Matt Olson.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday

Egypt's Sunken Cities

Egypt’s Sunken Cities: Opening Party

Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 S. Third Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Get a sneak peak of the blockbuster touring show, “Egypt’s Sunken Cities,” featuring priceless objects from the Mediterranean. You’ve got to become a Mia member to attend the opening party, otherwise be sure to check out the show next week.

Why you should go: This is one of those once in a lifetime opportunities, as Mia unveils objects that were almost lost forever. Thanks to work by expert sea divers and archeologists, now people can see sculptures and art from cities that were once submerged completely under the sea.

When: 8-11 p.m. Saturday