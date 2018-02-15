Editing Wikipedia at the Mia (and other art happenings worth your time)

Alonso Sierralta

“Heritage” by Alonso Sierralta/“Interspace” by John-Mark Schlink

Where it’s at: Augsburg Art Galleries, 2211 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Augsburg Art Galleries hosts a solo exhibition double header, featuring the sculptural work of Alonso Sierralta and prints by John-Mark Schlink. Both artists find juxtapositions between natural and human-made forms in their different formats.

Why you should go: While these two exhibitions feature artists working in entirely different forms, it will be interesting to see the ways their art acts in dialogue with each other. Where Sierralta works in three dimensions, Schlink uses two-dimensional intaglio, woodcut, and screen-printing techniques. However, both are incorporating notions of space and architecture, and exploring how those interact with natural elements.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

"River Relationships" at Water Bar

River Relationships: Portraits of a River and its People



Where it’s at: Water Bar & Public Studio, 2518 Central Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Photographers Zoe Prinds-Flash and Crystal Liepa teamed up with public artist Colin Kloecker back in 2016, visiting people along the 72-mile stretch of the Mississippi River National River and Recreation Area here in the Twin Cities. Photographing and interviewing 25 people, they captured stories of the river through the people that use and love it.

Why you should go: Here’s your chance to check out the Water Bar, take in some cool photos, learn a bit about water that you didn’t know before, and socialize with some cool water-loving folks.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Mia

To Wikipedia, with Love



Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: With this Edit-a-thon, you bring your own laptop and help fill out the online encyclopedia’s vast collection of entries about artists throughout history. Training sessions will be provided, as well as library resources. Oh, and of course there will be refreshments and camaraderie.

Why you should go: Look, you know you use Wiki all the time, so why not give back for others, by sharing knowledge for others?

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

"Muse Obscura"

Closing Party: Muse Obscura | C.L. Martin

Where it’s at: Corner Store Gallery, 501 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: The Corner Store Gallery, which recently opened in northeast Minneapolis, closes out its exhibition featuring the work of C.L. Martin, an artist who explores notions of beauty, gender, and identity. The closing night party will include Venus DeMars and light refreshments.

Why you should go: Featuring male models, dancers, actors, and drag performers, Martin’s portraits are sensuous and striking. Throw away your preconceived ideas of masculinity and femininity as you dive into these captivating drawings and paintings.

When: 7 p.m., 9 p.m. music.