Edible photography, a Paralympian swimmer, and other art happenings this week

Insights 2019: Braulio Amado, BAD Studio



Where it's at: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis

What it's about: The Walker Art Center and AIGA Minnesota present Portuguese-American designer Braulio Amado as part of the Insights Design Lecture Series.

Why you should go: Known for his eye-popping posters and versatility as a designer for magazines, bands, and the commercial world, Amado will provide insight into his process.

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, $24

Michael Kareken

Sabbatical Presentation: Michael Kareken



What it's about: Fresh from their sabbaticals, MCAD Fine Arts Professors Michael Kareken and Howard Quednau share work they created while away. Check out Kareken's new watercolor montotypes and conte drawings, and Quednau's miniature worlds and 3D dioramas. On Thursday, Kareken will give a presentation about his work.

Why you should go: there's a whole lot of wonder on view here. Michael Karekin's depicts the Pacific Northwest from a child's viewpoint, while Howard Quednau presents uncanny worlds. Kareken's talk on Thursday will offer a deeper look at his explorations and excavations.

When: Noon, Thursday.

Mallory Weggermann (left) and Sherry Bartholomew (right)

“Underwater” closing reception with Mallory Weggemann



Where it's at: Interact Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1860 Minnehaha Ave. W., St. Paul

What it's about: Paralympian Mallory Weggeman, a member of the U.S. Swim Team, will be at Interact's closing reception for “Underwater,” an exhibition featuring paintings, drawings, and fiber works that bring undersea worlds to life. Weggeman will offer brief remarks at the event.

Why you should go: For “Underwater,” Interact artists with disabilities explore water as a source of life and inspiration. The show was also curated by artists with disabilities.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday

Nicola Koutoupes

Nicola Kountoupes, "Filography"



Where it's at: Twin Spirits Distillery, 2931 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis

What it's about: Minneapolis photographer Nicola Kountoupes mixes photography and cooking in “Filography.” For the show, the artist has printed digital photographs of family members and family documents onto filo dough using edible ink.

Why you should go: Color us hungry for this art you can eat. Here Kountoupes explores fragility, memory, desire, and loss.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday