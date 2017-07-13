Eco-fashion, vintage, antiques, and denim: This week's mega-sales

Grab your friends and get to these big blowout sales early, then treat yourself to mimosas at brunch. Honestly, you could give your entire wardrobe a complete makeover via these sales.

Hazel & Rose Sidewalk Sale

Sustainable/eco-friendly/conscious cool Northeast boutique Hazel & Rose — also a Best Of winner — is hosting its very first sidewalk sale. If you’re a fan of the shop, you don’t want to miss out. Pieces will be selling for up to 80-percent off on Friday and Saturday, and the store is also full of cool new arrivals, like the reasonably-priced illustrated totes and tops from Millie + Lou. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14-15. 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis.)

D.Nolo Blowout Sale

The North Loop’s collective boutique D.Nolo -- which houses shops like Kindred, bumbershute, and bluebird -- throws a one-day blowout sale every summer. It is totally insane, and worth the visit. Shop and save up to 90-percent (!!!) on designer threads from J. Brand, Rag & Bone, and Joie, plus home goods from Witt + Bliss. Remember, it’s one day only, so put a reminder in your Google Calendar... now. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15. 219 Second St., Minneapolis.)

Stephanie’s St. Paul is moving

St. Paul’s beloved boutique Stephanie’s is leaving its original Highland Park location and moving to a spot across the street. To make their move a little easier, they’re putting a ton of their fun dresses from brands like DVF and Bobi on sale. Currently, you can take 40- to 60-percent off clothes and accessories, and snag denim for $50. The sale will keep going (with discounts getting deeper) until they dip out of their spot. (758 Cleveland Ave., St. Paul.)

Mall of St. Paul Vintage/Antiques Sale

The Mall of St. Paul antique store is a great place to prowl for treasures from the many vendors that take up its two floors. In honor of the season, spark haus vintage and Rank & File Vintage are offering 15-percent off the entire store through the weekend -- except on items marked FIRM. While you’re there, check out the rest of the mall for unique little treasures. Antique stores are the best place to find sturdy, well-made furniture for your home, and if you’re in need of a wedding gift, why not give the happy couple an antique dish or framed vintage print? It’s way more thoughtful than something from Target. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14-16. 1817 Selby Ave., St. Paul.)

Summer Artist Market

South Minneapolis collective/gallery the White Page is celebrating summertime with an art market featuring lots of local makers, including clothing vendors, potters, ceramicists, and jewelry designers. Over 24 makers are participating, which means that if you stop by, you’re bound to find something locally-made and lovely that appeals to you, whether that’s a new necklace or a pretty cup to put your summer Chardonnay in. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15-16. 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.)