Eco-fashion, plus-size festival looks, street style: Here are 4 fab Fashion Week MN happenings

We’ve been so consistently impressed with the breadth of it these days that we gave it a Best of the Twin Cities award for the Best Fashion Event. Here’s what you should hit up, and what you should wear.

Image courtesy event organizers

Gray Matter Series: Sense of Place

Anna Lee has a history with Twin Cities fashion. The milliner and designer was the founder of Voltage: Fashion Amplified, the iconic and beloved -- and now retired -- fashion and music show. This week, she’s showcasing her work at the Gray Matter series and launching her new Ruby3 collection of hats and digitally-printed scarves.

What to wear: Color! Ruby3 loooooves color.

When, where, and how much: 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 23. 201 Sixth St. SE #3, Minneapolis. Free.

Wednesday, April 25: Fat Festival Fashion with CAKE

The new plus-size resale store CAKE is great. Their Fashion Week event, Fat Festival Fashion, aims to show off “fashion-forward, plus-size looks inspired by local music festivals.” Love it! There will be live mannequins showcasing pieces from the store, and you can get your summer on with both Rock the Garden-ready clothes and accessories.

What to wear: Something summery, weather be damned! Think floaty layers, necklaces, and cute booties.

When, where, and how much: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 25. 5155 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis. Free; $8 for 5 p.m. VIP admission. Find tickets here.

Cliche's Crosswalk takes street fashion to a new level. Image courtesy event organizers

Cliché’s Crosswalk: Pep Rally

Snow be damned! Uptown’s Cliché is hosting its famous Crosswalk fashion show featuring local designers Jenny Carle and Mikaela Harris as well as pieces from their favorite vendors. Who knows what we’ll see walking the streets of the Wedge neighborhood this year. Regardless of the less-than-springlike weather, the stylists at Cliché never disappoint.

What to wear: A jumpsuit. Cliché has the cutest jumpsuits from Nooworks right now.

When, where, and how much: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 29. 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis. This event is free, but register here.

Hazel & Rose presents Circa Now

Start off your Sunday right with Hazel & Rose’s event Circa Now, a blend of fashion show, discussion, and pop-up shop with local retailers like the Golden Pearl Vintage, Moth Oddities, and Michelle Raven of Arc’s Value Village. The Circa Now show is all about how to shop ethically, whether that’s by thrifting, going vintage, or spending on brands that reflect your values.

What to wear: Your favorite thrifted and/or vintage pieces, especially in trendy shades like lavender and peach

When, where, and how much: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 29. 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis. $10; find tickets here.