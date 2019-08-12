'Drop Dead Gorgeous,' street art, Strange Girls at Twin Spirits: Free things to do this week

MONDAY 8.12



Drop Dead Gorgeous

Loring Park

When Drop Dead Gorgeous became available on Hulu last month, people enthusiastically freaked out. But if you weren’t subscribed to the streaming service, or willing to pay a rental fee on Prime, you were shit out of luck. Thankfully, the film tends to make the rounds around town, screening for free at various parks in the Twin Cities. This week, you can watch it at Loring Park. For the uninitiated: Drop Dead Gorgeous follows a group of hopefuls as they compete for top honors in the Sarah Rose Cosmetics Mount Rose American Teen Princess Pageant. Kirsten Dunst stars as a high schooler with big dreams and a heart of gold, and her rivals to the title include a campy/evil Denise Richards, a bubbly Brittany Murphy, and Amy Adams, in her big screen debut. Highlights include exploding things (Tractors! Parade floats! Trailer parks!); a really special musical performance of “I Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” complete with a Jesus doll on a cross; and amazing accents (and iconic scenery chewing) from Ellen Barkin and Allison Janney as chainsmoking best buds/neighbors. 9:20 p.m. Free. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis; 612-370-4929. --Jessica Armbruster

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Can this white guy have it all? Yes, he can. 7:30 p.m. Free. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

WEDNESDAY 8.14



Silver Jubilee: 25th Anniversary Exhibition

Textile Center

The Textile Center celebrates a quarter century with its latest exhibition. The show features 11 fiber artists who have all pushed the artform forward through weaving, stitching, dying, painting, and innovative manipulations. Two pieces by each artist will be shown. See these works at Wednesday’s reception in the Joan Mondale Gallery. At the same time, the Textile Center will also be hosting a reception in the Studio Gallery for “Friends of Mary: Honoring the Legacy of Mary Giles.” The local artist passed away last April. The show will include selections of Gile’s works, photographs of her studio, and pieces paying homage to her art by nine of Giles’ artist friends. The Center will also host a solo show of works by bojagi (traditional Korean wrapping cloth) artist Insook Choi. All three receptions are on Wednesday, August 14, and run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-436-0464. Through October 19 --Sheila Regan

Nicollet Makers Market

Featuring handmade items and goods from local artisans and makers. Outdoors. Find more info at www.nicolletmakersmarket.com. Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nicollet Makers Market, 651 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Transmission: A Night of New Wave

This video dance party hosted by DJ Jake Rudh is always rad, with a mix of goth, post-punk, new romantic, dark wave, synth pop, and more. Wednesday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

THURSDAY 8.15

Sound for Silents: Film + Music

Walker Art Center

For the past few summers, the Walker Art Center has hosted a silent film screening on its grassy hill outside. This Thursday, a selection of pieces from the museum’s Ruben/Bentson Moving Image Collection will screen. They’re mostly newer works; four out of five shorts were made in the past decade. Amir George’s Shades of Shadow is a psychedelic trip into spiritualism, while Sondra Perry’s two pieces, Double Quadruple Etcetera Etcetera I & II and Black Girl as a Landscape, feature experimentations with Photoshop and explorations in black femininity, respectively. Meditation on Violence (1948) by Maya Deren follows the movements of a Chinese boxer in a style reminiscent of dance footage. It’s all set to a newly commissioned score performed live by Twin Cities–based funk, soul, and hip-hop collective Astralblak, who also curated tonight’s selections. Food trucks and drink vendors will be on hand, and DJs Sanni Brown and Sean McPherson will spin tunes. Find more details at www.walkerart.org. 8:30 p.m. Free. 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-375-7600. --Jessica Armbruster

A Conspiracy of Strange Girls: Under the Same Moon

Five Strange Girl artists -- Charli Haataja, Alice Ferox, Alicia De La Cruz, Lofty Dog Designs, Lolo -- celebrate the last full moon of the summer with this pop-up market of handmade oddities and artworks. Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. Twin Spirits Distillery, 2931 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-353-5274.

Downtown Mpls Street Art Festival

Take a walk through downtown Minneapolis and discover a variety of temprorary public artworks. The three-day celebration kicks off Thursdaychalk artists creating pieces live and short films screening in the evening. During the festical you'll also find mural work, 3D anamorphic art, street performances, music, spoken word, and dance. Events mostly take place on Nicollet from Sixth to Ninth Streets, and Hennepin Avenue at Ninth. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., films at 8:30 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.