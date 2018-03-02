Mary Pettis

FRIDAY:

Color Harmonies

Paintings by Mary Pettis, with the artist painting in tandem with the concerts being performed by the orchestra. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 1; 6:30-10 p.m. March 2; 6:30-10 p.m. March 3; Free; tickets required for the orchestra concert. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-371-5656.

Double Grave

With the God Eaters and Gather Data Pray For Death. 10 p.m. March 2; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Drone Drone Raceland

Live indoor drone racing presented by Hydra FPV. 7:30-9 p.m. March 2; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Fastplants

With Miners, Lockgnar, and Poor Failey. 9 p.m. March 2; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Second Annual Battle of the Brews

There’s free beer at this Friday night party. The catch? Unless you already live there, you have to make the trek to Woodbury. But at this epic beer competition revelers will be invited to sample a handful of local brews in order to determine who will win the battle. Tastings will include efforts from Fair State, Indeed, Lagunitas, Founders, Bad Weather, Lupulin, Deschutes, Utepils, and Fulton, who will be defending their win from last year. There’s a fancy trophy at stake here, so vote carefully. Admission is free, but you’ll want to RSVP to reserve a spot. Visit www.eventbrite.com for details and more info. 21+. 6-8 p.m. March 2; Free. Top Ten Liquors Woodbury, 9887 Norma Ln., Woodbury; 651-501-1199. –Jessica Armbruster

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

Mikayla Victoria Stanek

Female Warriors: Stories of Sexual Assault Survival

Featuring female indentified sexual assault survivors sharing their stories, with photos by Ryan Coit, and advocates from the Sexual Violence Center providing education and support, curated by Mikayla Victoria Stanek. 6-9 p.m. March 2; Free. The Saloon, 830 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-0835.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Man & Woman at (Art)Work Opening Reception

Works by Dan Stallsworth and Tiranke Sidime. 5-8 p.m. Friday.The Show, 346 N. Sibley St., St. Paul

LEVEL

9 p.m. March 2; Free. Gluek's Restaurant & Bar, 16 N. 6th St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6621.



Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring open studios, demonstrations, special receptions, and more. For info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 15-March 10; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Minnesota Sinfonia: Keyboard Kaleidoscope

Featuring pianist Loren Fishman. 7 p.m. March 2; Free. Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 Roselawn Ave. W., Roseville; 651-487-7752.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat.; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

SATURDAY:

Vintage Bike Show

This might sound crazy, but bike season is just around the corner. Yes, there are mighty folks who ride year-round, but not all bikes are meant for all seasons. To celebrate the coming months, which will include 30 Days of Biking and a ton of cycling-themed events, Freewheel Bike is hosting a bike show where you can ogle rides and chat with owners, the way classic-car owners do. Bringing a vintage bike scores you a $20 gift card to the store (be sure to register via email first). There will also be some friendly competition, with awards for best in show. If you have a vintage vehicle you’d like to show off, email [email protected] 11 a.m. March 3; Free. Freewheel Bike Shop, 1812 S. 6th St. Minneapolis, Minneapolis; 612-339-2219. –Jessica Armbruster



Game Informer’s 300th Issue Release Party

Twin Cities publication Game Informer celebrates 300 issues with a cover release party featuring beer with a special labor and other surprises. Free; find tickets at Eventbrite. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. Fulton Brewery Taproom, 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Mere Kats (CD Release Party)

With the Starfolk and the Whale in the Thames. 7 p.m. March 3; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

Petra Johnita Lommen, MaryBeth Garrigan

Women of Schmidt

Check out works from 20 women working in the Schmidt artist loft. Free. 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Schmidt Artists, 900 - 876 West Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bitter Ghost (EP Release Show)

With the Great Went, the Pour Organs, and Dude Corea. 9 p.m. March 3; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

New Bohemia's Big Bad Beer Fest 2018

Beer pairs great with bratwurst and sausage. New Bohemia, a local chain featuring all-natural sausages, was born of this mentality. Their restaurants mimic the industrial vibe of taprooms, and their draft lines double down on this appreciation. This Saturday Big Bad Beer Fest, at the Golden Valley location, presents over two dozen big, bold, dark beers on tap (and available as flights). This includes vintage verticals of imperial stout; popular winter warmers like Indeed’s Rum King and Bent Paddles’ barrel-aged Double Shot Double Black; and, yes, some lighter pilsners for those who don’t want such a heavy and high-alcohol refreshment with their cured meat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. March 3; Free. New Bohemia, 8040 Olson Memorial Highway, Golden Valley; 763-544-1882. –Loren Green



Struggle Punk

With New Primals and New Rocket Union. 10 p.m. March 3; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45s, and music memorabilia, with Danny Sigelman signing copies of 'Heyday: 35 Years of Music in Minneapolis' throughout the day. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 3; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

Vesna Kittelson

Altered Language Dictionaries

With her global awareness as an immigrant of Croatian descent, Minneapolis artist Vesna Kittelson astutely brings her concerns about conflict and violence into fabulous sculptural expression. In this exhibition, she has started with the written word. Her concept is the Tower of Babel. Her intention is to explore how language, in today’s politics, is consistently mistranslated, misconstrued, and otherwise manipulated to obscure authentic meaning. Dictionaries are her medium. She transforms them into other three-dimensional objects with materials including tar, gold leaf, encaustic, and adhesive letters. The result recontextualizes language’s potential in the 21st century. There will be a public reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 3. Free. Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-247-1244. –Camille LeFevre



2018 University of Minnesota Jazz Festival Concert

Featuring Jeff Bailey. 7 p.m. March 3; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Athena Kildegaard

A celebration of the poet's new collection, 'Course,' featuring a song cycle composed by Linda Kachelmeier and performed by Maria Jette and Ann DuHamel. Reading, reception, and book signing to follow. 7 p.m. March 3; Free. Studio Z, 275 E. 4th St., Ste 100, St. Paul; 651-755-1600.



Birds of a Feather

Mixed media works by Dick Brewer and Al Wadzinski. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Mar. 3. Free. Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis; 612-925-2400.

Walker Art Center

Free First Saturday: Kids' Film Fair

Featuring film screenings, stop-motion animation film making with artist Hallie Bahn, and family film and art activities. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 3; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



Healthy Life Expo

Featuring exhibitors, speaker presentations, demonstrations, product sampling, giveaways, and live entertainment. Tickets and more info at www.mediamaxevents.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from March 3-4; $6; free with food shelf donation. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-335-6000.



Mde Maka Ska Community Conversation

Discussion focusing on "Global Restoration of Water: Ecologically and Culturally Respectful Languages," with lunch included. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 3; Free. First Universalist Church, 3400 Dupont Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-825-1701.



Minnesota Sinfonia: Keyboard Kaleidoscope

Featuring pianist Loren Fishman. 2 p.m. March 3; Free. Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-317-3511.



Nancy Hedin

Author presents her new book, 'Bend,' and gives away her homemade blank books. 11 a.m. March 3; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.

Naoya Hatakeyama

SUNDAY:

Excavating the Future City: Photographs by Naoya Hatakeyama

The points at which nature and urbanization converge—along with such attendant impacts as destruction and construction, transformation and re-formation—have long been the concern of Japanese photographer Naoya Hatakeyama, who still shoots with film. In this survey exhibition, the first in the U.S. on Hatakeyama and his work, 12 of the artist’s series will be on view. Presenting an evolutionary vision of Japan’s cities on a meticulously detailed yet grand scale, the show includes 100 works created in the past 30 years. Topographies ranging from close-ups inside blasted quarries to serene aerial shots of urban development illustrate the scope of documentation with which Hatakeyama records his insights. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., Sat., and Sun. from March 4-July 22; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. –Camille LeFevre

'Tracing the Future: Photographer Naoya Hatakeyama' Screening

Documentary screening followed by a Q&A with Naoya Hatakeyama. 6 p.m. March 4; Free. Macalester College, Ruth Stricker Dayton Campus Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6249.

Far From Fearless

With Hurricane Joe, Odds of an Afterthought, Nomad, and Goodbye Old Friend. 9 p.m. March 4; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Promo/FB

Wheelwomen: Cycling & Dress in Late 19th Century

Caitlin Starr Cohn addresses the way that discourse around women’s dress both reinforced social norms and helped legitimize the idea of cycling as an appropriate activity for women. Sunday, 1 p.m. (Open vault from noon to 4 p.m.) Hosted by the Cycling Museum of Minnesota. Saint Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral, 519 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis.

Free Aerial Showcase

Students at the Aviary perform. RSVP online. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Suite # 700, Minneapolis; 612-249-7800.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Choral Concert: Music for a Grand Space

Presented by the University of Minnesota School of Music. 2:30 p.m. March 4; Free. Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1766.



Minnesota Comic Book Convention

Featuring dealers with comics from past and present, collectibles, and comic book buyers. More info at www.epguides.com/comics. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 4; Free. LivINN Hotel, 5201 Central Ave. NE, Fridley; 763-571-9440.



Minnesota Dance and the Ecstasies of Influences Lecture Series: Dance + Social Justice

Featuring speakers Karen Charles, Ananya Chatterjea, Deneane Richburg, Patrick Scully, and Arwen Wilder. 2-4 p.m. March 4; Free. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222.



Music Under Glass: The Dead Pigeons

4:30-6:30 p.m. March 4; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.