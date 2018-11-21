Drinxgiving, Holidazzle, Sociable Cider Werks turns 5: A-List 11.21

WEDNESDAY 11.21

Tommy Ryman

Acme Comedy Co.

“Last year my album came out and I released a special,” says comedian Tommy Ryman. “These days I’m kind of all over the place, just trying to cram in some new stuff. There’s a little bit of politics, family stuff, and things I’ve talked about in the past.” The special has gained some traction thanks to one of his jokes going viral. “It was about my mom, who is a bit of a hippie, activating rivers,” he says. So many people are familiar with the story of his mom using crystals to “activate” rivers that he can refer to it in his set, even if he doesn’t do the bit. “The week that I’m at Acme, I’m going to try and have bunch of new stuff since that material is out there, but the activating rivers one I can call back to.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Friday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393.Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Drinxgiving

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW

For many, this is a short work week. Wednesday is now a Friday, with the gainfully employed making their way to the bars one last time before family obligations start up. One place to toast to the four-day weekend is at the Uptown VFW, where Drinxgiving will return to kick the holidays off right. During the night, folks will dance and drink to DJ sets from local music masters Shannon Blowtorch, Fundo McGee, and Sophia Eris. Expect a little bit of everything—just like a Thanksgiving meal!—with tunes covering pop, funk, rock, R&B, and hip-hop anthems. Rap wordsmith Psalm One will also take the stage. 21+. 9 p.m. $6. 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.—Jessica Armbruster

Made By Hands Create Laser Arts, Bench Pressed, Everthine Jewelry

FRIDAY 11.23

Local Pop-Up Shops

Various locations

Every week, local businesses and artist studios will host pop-up shops and special markets. For Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, there are a handful of events that could save you a trip to the mall or time spent surfing the internet. Fair State Brewing Cooperative (2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209) will host a holiday market from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Vendors include cityscape screen-printed tees from Fashion Assassin, local hot sauce (Nuclear Nectar) and honey (Houndstooth Mpls), and the easiest gift of all, fresh coffee from Gutter Punk Coffee. Plus you can shop while enjoying a pint of beer. Meanwhile, over in St. Paul, the Schmidt Holiday Market (900 W. Seventh St., St Paul; 651-842-2980) will showcase a variety of local artists and vendors, plus a pop-up music store. Event hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Made By Hands at Bauhaus Brew Labs (1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911) runs from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and will also offer beer with gig posters, sassy cross stitch, jewelry, and other highly giftable items. Finally, for avid readers on your shopping list, Milkweed Books (1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 300, Minneapolis; 612-332-3192) will have coffee, treats, discounts, and specials during business hours on Saturday.—Jessica Armbruster

Holidazzle 2018

Loring Park

Despite its many transformations over the years, Holidazzle continues to thrive. Once a nightly parade, these days Holidazzle is a yuletide village that celebrates Minnesota’s unique character. Hosted by Loring Park, the festival boasts an array of diversions for all ages, including complimentary ice skating, outdoor movie screenings, live music, and fireworks. Santa Claus will be making the rounds, and there will be a special kids’ zone stocked with slides, mazes, and a climbing wall. Adults will find their own form of refuge in the Fulton beer garden, where the Minneapolis brewery is tapping the Holidazzle exclusive Proper Porter. Those hankering for further sustenance will find a wide assortment of local vendors serving up a smorgasbord of food and drink. At the holiday market shoppers can peruse handcrafted gifts, jewelry, apparel, and more. As for those seeking a reminder of Holidazzle’s classic light shows, Christopher Lutter-Gardella’s Wolf and Moose, an interactive twinkling art installation (made from 90% recycled materials), will return. For the daily lineup and more info, visit www.holidazzle.com. 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Free. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. Through December 23 --Brad Richason

1991 Issue 001 Launch Party

Public Functionary

On Black Friday, 1991 is set to launch. The new culture magazine/DIY zine hybrid highlights Somali fashion, music, arts, and culture. Over 120 pages, the first issue is a labor of love. Local writer Safy-Hallan Farah, who has worked with publications like Vogue and the New York Times, has organized a team of creatives who have curated content from international contributors. Filled with interviews, essays, profiles, and gorgeous photographs, 1991 showcases the Somali diaspora across the globe. You’ll be able to pick up an issue at the launch party, where host Sadeeq Ali will oversee a fun evening that includes performances by Tribal East, F., and Jija, plus a DJ set from Prol. Find tickets and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 7 to 10:30 p.m. $6/$10 at the door. 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566.—Sheila Regan

5th Anniversary Party

Sociable Cider Werks

Sociable Cider Werks can claim to be the first of many things in the Twin Cities metro area: They were the first to offer crowlers, they were the first to have resident food trucks, and they were the first urban cider makers (though, technically, they are a brewery). They’ll be celebrating those accomplishments and more this Friday as as they turn five. Festivities will include shopping onsite (it is Black Friday, after all), with vendors from the Minneapolis Craft Market. So you’ll be able to cross items off your gift list and party at the same time. Live music will be provided by Red Eye Ruby, the Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League, Mississippi Hot Club, Miss Myra and the Moonshiners, and Haldy Music. Sociable will tap a new release every hour; a roasted strawberry/black pepper Freewheeler, a Mexican Milk Stout, a lime/ginger Freewheeler, and ciders aged in cognac, bourbon, and cabernet barrels are all on the menu. The Fat Bike Mulled Apple Cider will also return, proving that winter isn’t all bad. All ages. Noon to midnight. Free. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.—Loren Green

John Roy

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Comedian John Roy has had a few big life experiences since he last visited the Twin Cities. “I had a pacemaker put in,” he reports. “I had heart surgery when I was a kid, and there were some complications.” He’s fine now, he just looks a little different. “With the pacemaker I have to take blood thinners, so I didn’t want to shave my head anymore,” he explains. “I grew a beard and it came in gray. I didn’t know I was going to look like Tim Allen in the The Santa Clause.” He’s also dressing differently. “I used to wear concert tees and hoodies onstage, but when you have a gray beard you can’t wear that without looking like an oyster farmer. If they wanted guys my age to wear graphic T-shirts, they’d make ones for Turbo Tax and Hardball with Chris Matthews.” Onstage, he’s doing some material from his last album,Everything’s Burning, along with newer material. “I talk about racism, because that’s a problem won’t go away,” he says. “I wish those jokes were no longer relevant.” 16+. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday—P.F. Wilson

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

Cabooze

In the 1980s, professional wrestling experienced an unprecedented surge of popularity, driven largely by the audacious talents and outlandish personas of the World Wrestling Federation. Amid the organization’s stable of superstars, Jake “The Snake” Roberts was a standout. Known for terrifying opponents with his ever-present pet python, Roberts was positioned to be a villain before the crowd support dictated his shift to hero. Whether defeating his rivals with a dreaded DDT (his signature finishing move) or delivering menacing on-camera promos, Roberts had charisma to burn, establishing himself as one of the most formidable figures of the era. But behind the scenes, Roberts was facing drug and alcohol addiction along with an accumulation of excruciating injuries, and he found himself in career exile. In recent years, Roberts has mounted a remarkable personal comeback, devoting himself to sobriety and health. The man retains a wicked wit, as will be evidenced in his speaking engagement at the Cabooze. For his Dirty Details tour, Roberts will share not just the tawdry tales of being on the wrestling circuit during its most decadent years, but his courage in seeking personal redemption outside the ring. 18+. 7 p.m. $20; $50 for VIP meet-and-greet. 917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425.—Brad Richason

Marie and Rosetta

Park Square Theatre

While the African American men who built the foundation for rock ’n’ roll still don’t get their proper due, many of their black female peers remain virtually unknown. Such is the case with Sister Rosetta Tharpe, a fierce gospel guitar slinger who was just posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. George Brant’sMarie and Rosetta, having its regional premiere at Park Square Theatre under the direction of Frank Theatre’s Wendy Knox, finds the pioneer in 1946, preparing for a tour with her new protégé, Marie Knight. Gary Hines (Sounds of Blackness) serves as musical director for a production full of tunes ranging from spiritual to secular, as Tharpe unpacks her pioneering style and points the way toward the future that her musical descendants will inherit. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $20-$40. 20 W. Seventh Place, Historic Hamm Building, St. Paul; 651-291-7005. Through December 30—Jay Gabler

SATURDAY 11.24

The New Renaissance Pt. III

Southern Theater

Nationally touring poet Joe Davis combines music, performance, and dance in his latest show,The New Renaissance Pt. III. Davis refers to the evening as a “concert and choreopoem” in a nod to the late playwrite Ntozake Shange. The new production, which marks Davis’ directorial debut, features a cast of interdisciplinary artists, including students from Washburn High School’s Blackbox Theatre program, as well as local professional dancers, singers, musicians, poets, and artists. In the work, seven musicians discover that they are able to open trans-dimensional portals through music. It’s a story about healing, self-discovery, and transformation told through the lens of Afro-futurism. All ages. 6 to 9 p.m. $15/$20 at the door. 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811.—Sheila Regan

Pro Wrestling Battleground: Rice Street Rumble

Wilebski’s Blues Saloon

If you like the Royal Rumble, WWE’s annual 30-man spotfest, try the local version this Saturday. A who’s who of Minnesota indie workers—including Giant Griffin, Tomahawk Kid, Lore, and Stonehenge—will meet in the main event, an over-the-rope elimination match that will determine a challenger for a battleground championship match. On the undercard, F1rst Wrestling owner Arik Cannon squares off against “The Never Ending Nightmare” Scott Story for the battleground belt, Kody Rice duels god-level luchador Super Thunder Frog, and acrobatic youngster Angel Dorado challenges Rylie Jackson for the breakout championship. 5:30 p.m. $12; $6 kids. 1638 Rice St., St. Paul; 651-207-0000.—Jerard Fagerberg

Choreographers’ Evening 2018

Walker Art Center

The lineup for this perennial favorite invariably reflects the sensibilities of the curator. This year she’s Pramila Vasudevan, a 2017 Guggenheim Fellow and the founding artistic director of Aniccha Arts, whose technologically forward, socially conscious, and often site-specific work is based in classical and contemporary Indian dance forms. Whom will she select? And how will they confront, embrace, or reinvent the Walker’s McGuire Theater? Now in its 46th year, this annual event is always full of surprises, whether the choreographers are established or emerging. 7 and 9:30 p.m. $25. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.—Camille LeFevre

Andrea Gibson Coco Aramaki

TUESDAY 11.27

Andrea Gibson

Fine Line Music Cafe

Andrea Gibson is the kind of poet who sends shivers down your spine. Whether in spoken-word form or on the page, Gibson doles out brutal truths wrapped in tender, beautiful verses. Gibson’s new book, Lord of the Butterflies, released by St. Paul-based publisher Button Poetry, is the author’s most vulnerable yet, featuring a mix of personal and political poetry. From the devastating “Ivy,” about visiting an ex’s new apartment, to “Orlando,” a grief-stricken meditation on the Pulse nightclub shooting, Gibson lays emotions bare but doesn’t indulge in hopelessness. Whip-smart Gibson rants about privilege in “White Feminism (Noun)” and gets real about hook-up culture in “Dear Tinder.” While Gibson could simply amuse with clever turns of phrase, the poet chooses to go deeper. Ultimately, these pieces are about saving your own life, claiming your identity, and becoming an activist for the voiceless. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $20-$35. 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8100. —Erica Rivera