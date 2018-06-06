Drinking with goats, cider parties, Open Streets: This week's best events

Image courtesy the standup

WEDNESDAY 6.6

Seaton Smith

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

“I’ve been lucky,” says comedian Seaton Smith. “I went from doing backwoods college shows five years ago, to meeting everybody and doing everything. It’s been very cool.” The leap wasn’t difficult as far as developing his set. “The general structure is still there,” he says. “I found the main transition from open mics to college shows is that with open mics you’re basically dealing with adults who are like-minded, mid-20s, and drunk. At colleges it’s 18-year-old kids that really don’t have any experience with anything, so my job a lot of the of the time was translating it and making it relatable. It was like, ‘How do I make a crackhead joke make sense in the middle of Nebraska?’” But it’s not like young people haven’t heard of other cultures or what’s going on in the rest of the world. “It just more or less comes down to the detail and which ones relate to you,” he says. 16+. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Dean Edwards

Acme Comedy Co.

“Years ago I worked at Kmart before the powerhouse and juggernaut that is Walmart came and knocked everyone out of the box,” explains comedian, actor, and former Saturday Night Live cast member Dean Edwards. Working at the “blue light” retailer gave him some practical experience for his future career as a standup comic. “That was one of the places where I was allowed to just sit and ponder, because when you’re working stock, you’re really the ‘stuck’ boy because you get stuck doing every job that they don’t have a title for.” Edwards stocked shelves, cleaned up spills, and ran errands. “But it let me interact with everyday people.” He describes his set as a mix of observational comedy and current events involving pop culture. Impressions and characters abound as well. “Yeah, I guess that’s my forte. That’s my mutant power. I just pull out everybody from Jay-Z to 50 Cent, Denzel to Don Cheadle... James Earl Jones. Anyone that’s on my mind, wherever the muse takes me.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393.Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Image courtesy Chameleon Circle Theatre

FRIDAY 6.8

Caucasian-Aggressive Pandas and Other Mulatto Tales

Bloomington Center for the Arts

Last year the Ames Center in Burnsville, the home stage of Chameleon Theatre Circle for nine seasons, refused the company’s proposed production of Caucasian-Aggressive Pandas and Other Mulatto Tales, objecting to the word “mulatto.” Though playwright Derek “Duck” Washington appealed the decision, saying that the term was used as comic commentary steeped in his experiences as an American of mixed race, the Ames Center refused to reconsider, compelling Chameleon to end its association with the venue. Now Bloomington Center for the Arts has provided a stage for the piece, recognizing a work that insightfully skewers our fractious perspectives of race. Washington’s play focuses on the absurdity of racial stereotypes becoming so entrenched that failure to align with them compels scrutiny. Co-produced with Fearless Comedy Production, the piece features a five-person cast headlined by Washington under the direction of Jena Young. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Check online for additional showtimes. $22-$25. 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-232-0814.Through June 24 —Brad Richason

A Collection of Truths

Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts

Kordula Coleman deftly negotiates beauty and grief, instinct and intellect in her sculptures, which in this exhibition focus on human-animal interactions. Linda Seebauer Hansen also works in sculpture, but with a more abstract sensibility. Her textural painted surfaces, in juxtaposition with attached sculptural elements, delve into ideas of art, home, the conceptual, and the representational. Both artists take their understanding of craft in directions that are enlightening. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 8, and an artists’ talk at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26. Free. 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575. Through July 13 —Camille LeFevre

Image courtesy GAI

SATURDAY 6.9

Deutsche Tage 2018 (German Days)

Germanic-American Institute

Annual summertime festival Deutsche Tage is turning 60 this year. The two-day happening features German-themed music, dance, dress, and eats. The beer garden will offer pints or pitchers of German brew, along with wine, or go big and order a shot of Jagermeister. The food menu includes a variety of sausages, sauerkraut, pretzels, and other filling treats. A BMW motorcycle showcase and kid-friendly carnival fun round out the event. Find more info at gai-mn.org/deutschetage. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-7027. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Goat to Your Happy Place

Insight Brewing

The inspired folks at Insight Brewing have introduced a new draw that will make them stand out from the competition: Goat to Your Happy Place, a three-hour period when the brewery will play host to 20 goats. These endearingly unpredictable creatures will provide a charming environment simply by doing their own thing, whether that means scampering over one another or hunkering down in a private corner. In honor of the taproom transforming into a petting zoo, Insight is offering three unique casks brewed specifically for the occasion: Notice Me Senpainnaple Dankbot IPA, G.O.A.T. Pear Saison, and Blackberry Bovidae Porter. Amid the roving goat shenanigans and the expanded ale sampling, visitors will find snacks served up by Black Market StP BBQ. Kids are welcome to attend (just so long as they are the human kind; Insight will provide the goat guests). Noon to 3 p.m. Free. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222. —Brad Richason

Rebecca Krinke

Reckoning: Rebecca Krinke; Fleeting Traces: Eleanor McGough

Rosalux Gallery

For several years, Rebecca Krinke has been crafting hauntingly provocative installations that serve as essays on memory, slumber, dream, sensuality, sexuality, and fantasy. Books and beds are at the center of these pieces, but she ups the ante with her latest show, “Reckoning,” by adding fire and the semblance of architecture around her objects. Is it a room? A portal? A fractured fairy tale? Part Fahrenheit 451, part wicked modern fable about desire and intelligence, this work brings on shivers amid the heat. Meanwhile, McGough’s insect silhouettes and other natural-world ephemera read as escapees from Krinke’s world or as marginalia within an extinction text. There will be a public reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 9. Free. 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. Through July 1 —Camille LeFevre

Minnesota Craft Cider Festival 2018

Como Lakeside Pavilion

This Saturday, the Minnesota Cider Guild will take over Como Lakeside Pavilion to offer over 90 ciders showcasing their diverse tart, sweet, funky, and, yes, intoxicating flavors. Local options like Keepsake, Yellow Belly, and Milk & Honey will pour samples, as will national and international players like White Winter, Seattle Cider, and Aspall. As with beer and wine, cider has far more depth than first meets the eye. Hit this lakeside event, and taste it all for yourself. There’ll also be food from Spring Cafe, Red River Kitchen, and Chow Girls. Tickets and more info can be found at mnciderguild.org. 21+. 1 to 5 p.m. $40; $55 VIP; $5 designated driver., 1360 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul; 651-488-4920. —Loren Green

Lit Crawl

Various locations

Bibliophiles unite for the third annual Lit Crawl. Bounce between Bryant-Lake Bowl, Magers & Quinn, and Trapeze Bubbles Bar at Barbette to participate in literary-themed activities and events with fellow bookworms. Create new art out of old books with a pair of MFA fiction grads from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. Take your best #amreading and #galleybrag selfies with books, backdrops, and props provided by Graywolf Press at its #Bookstagram station. Mingle with local comic and zine creators from the ongoing reading series Autoptic Showcase. Learn how performance can be a form of activism, and practice a technique or two with author Nicole Garneau. A game of Hyp-blurb-ole Bingo will challenge you to match blurbs to books while Nerd Jeopardy will test your literary knowledge (or your ability to heckle contestants; your choice). Can’t decide what to do? Then you’re a prime candidate for the Life Advice From Poets panel, where you’ll receive answers to all your questions, big and small, from acclaimed wordsmiths. You’ll have so much to journal about when you get home! Find a complete schedule of events at www.litcrawlmn.com. 3 to 10 p.m. Free. —Erica Rivera

Jacob Albright

SUNDAY 6.10

Open Streets Minneapolis: Lyndale

Lyndale Avenue

Since Open Streets Minneapolis launched in 2011, it has become a staple of summertime fun in the city. At each location, the roads become free of cars, filling with bicyclists, walkers, skateboarders, and unicyclists instead. It’s a great day to go see your neighbors, have some yummy snacks from local businesses, and check out live music and entertainment as you make your way along the route. This Sunday’s event on Lyndale Avenue has a packed lineup of programming for kids and adults. Whether you’re watching performances, enjoying a free yoga session, getting some delicious food truck eats, or treating your pup to a dog massage, you won’t be disappointed. New this year is a temporary course set up by Minneapolis Bike Parks, illustrating the possibilities of a future off-street bike park. Find more info at www.openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Lyndale Avenue South, from 22nd Street to 54th Street, Minneapolis. —Sheila Regan

Funk Fest

Sociable Cider Werks

Cider Week continues on Sunday with a party at Sociable Cider Werks. The drinks and the music will be funky, with Road Rash Shandy Apple making its debut. Tattersall Distillery will also be serving up special cocktails featuring Sociable’s taps. Nooky Jones, Astralblak, and New Sound Underground are slated to take the stage, and Red River Kitchen, City House, Butcher Salt, Reverie Cafe + Bar, and Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub will be serving eats. Minneapolis Craft Market and other local makers will set up shop, and lawn games like kubb, giant Jenga, and bean bag tosses round out the afternoon. Tickets and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 2 to 8 p.m. Free; $5 drinking wristband. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105. —Jessica Armbruster

World Pup

Bauhaus Brew Labs

The World Cup soccer tournament kicks off in Russia in a few days. In the meantime, dogs are competing for top honors at Bauhaus Brew Labs’ World Pup. Watch as dog teams attempt to get a toy into a goal. Adorable chaos will ensue, with teams and pets divided into rounds for puppies, mid-sized dogs, and canines weighing 50 pounds or more. It’s free to watch, and $15 to enter a friendly animal into the cup. Proceeds from the games will benefit the Senneh Foundation, which works with urban youth. Kids and adults are also welcome to play soccer games and run drills throughout the day. The Herbivorous Butcher food truck and Blue Door Pub will be stopping by as well. Noon to 6 p.m. Free. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. —Jessica Armbruster

MONDAY 6.11

Picnic Operetta’s 10th Anniversary Celebration: Cocktails, Cakes, and Cash

Du Nord Craft Spirits

For the past decade, Mixed Precipitation has been traveling to public parks and gardens for its summertime Picnic Operetta. Each show is a mashup of traditional pieces and Top 40 bangers, and audiences are served delicious eats while they watch. This Monday, the troupe will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with a party at Du Nord Craft Spirits. There will be cocktails, handmade baked goods, cake, and other treats. Listen to a little opera, and get a sneak peek at this year’s show, Dr. Falstaff and the Working Wives of Lake County, an original take on Otto Nicolai’s The Merry Wives of Windsor. This installment will feature German opera, Bruce Springsteen bops, and a bit of Minnesota history. The birthday party will serve as a fundraiser for the show, which is coming to a garden near you in August and September. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free. 2610 E. 32nd St., Minneapolis; 612-799-9166. —Jessica Armbruster

TUESDAY 6.12

Matt Goldman

Once Upon a Crime

Minnesota’s favorite private eye Nils Shapiro returns in Broken Ice, the new novel by Emmy award winner and New York Times bestselling author Matt Goldman. This installment finds Shapiro running Stone Arch Investigations with his straight-laced, ex-cop partner, Anders Ellegaard. The dynamic duo is called on to investigate the whereabouts of two teen girls from Warroad (a.k.a. Hockeytown, USA) who went missing during a high school hockey tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. The investigation has barely commenced when one of the girls turns up dead in a St. Paul cave and Shapiro suffers a brutal shoulder wound from an arrow shot by an anonymous archer. As Shapiro traces the teens’ disappearances to a complicated web of drug trafficking and prostitution in the “shameless world” of the information age, the bachelor makes time for intimate moments with his ex-wife, current girlfriend, and an unexpected fling. Throughout, Goldman peppers the narrative with local landmarks like Macalester College and Mickey’s Diner as well as snarky but authentic observations about “auto-polite” Minnesotans and the state’s culture. 7 p.m. Free. 604 W. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-870-3785. —Erica Rivera