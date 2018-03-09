Brent Dundore Photography

FRIDAY:

They/Them Project

This Friday, Lush celebrates people who reject gender binaries. Photographer Brent Dundore’s They/Them project offers a larger platform for non-binary folks and the greater transgender community. Dundore’s gorgeous photography will be on display, and guests will have the opportunity to learn more about the people who participated. That list includes theater artists Hal Sansone, Jesse Pollock-Foote, and Xochi de la Luna; burlesque performer Jean Luc Dicard; filmmaker Joe Ippolito; drag king Mikko Blaze Bordeaux; and unparalleled community leader Roxanne Anderson. Local organizations and nonprofits from the Twin Cities that support the diverse gender nonconforming community will also be on hand. Come for the mingling and stay for the deals, including happy hour drinks and appetizers. Donations collected will go toward trans organizations. You can also check out photography, interviews, and videos from the project at theythemproject.org. There will be an opening reception from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, March (5 to 7 p.m. are youth- and family-friendly hours). Donations benefit trans specific organizations. Lush, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0358. –Sheila Regan

International Women's Day Pop-Up Event

Featuring the launch of their spring collection, with complimentary snacks and beverages, and a drawing for a free item from their new line. 12-6 p.m. Daily from March 8-10; Free. My Sister, 1616 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-400-1194.

Karen Sherman

Karen Sherman: Minor Bodies

Karen Sherman, iconic performer and one of the most inventive makers of choreographic language in the U.S., is also a visual artist. Gosh. Who knew? She’s making her debut with this exhibition, “Minor Bodies.” There are some spiky sculptures resembling pine cones and cat-o-nine-tails, but with surfaces honed to a silky smoothness. Also on view are objects and drawings exploring such diverse epistemologies as the nature of animal sentience, astronomy, and the body. The show is part of a three-part project, titled Universal Donor, that continues next year with a dance-based work. 3-6 p.m. Every Thu. and Fri. from March 8-31; 1-6 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from March 8-31; Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585. –Camille LeFevre

Savage Moods

With Dirt Train and Lydia Liza. 10 p.m. March 9; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Tanakh

With Getting Stabbed, Goreseeker, and Serac. 9 p.m. March 9; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Collected Amalgamations: A Farida Hughes Exhibit

Abstract paintings. Artist reception 5-7 p.m. Fri., Mar. 9. Free. Opening Night Framing Services & Gallery, 2836 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-2325.

Lauren Roche

Lauren Roche: Collected Vessels

Local artist Lauren Roche is returning to Bockley Gallery for her second solo exhibition in the space. “Collected Vessels” features five mixed-media works on paper. A self-taught artist originally from Santa Rosa, California, Roche moved to Minneapolis in 2006. With her piercing imagery and bold sense of color, she’s the kind of artist that steals the show any time she is presented with other artists. Roche uses an intense theatricality in her works, and her latest pieces are filled with lounging exotic animals and nude women in ritualistic paint. Featuring browns, reds, and other earth tones, these pieces have an ancient quality, as if viewers are peering at works from an earlier civilization. Fantastical jungles erupt into living-room domestic scenes, with Roche’s idiosyncratic figures and abstract gestures dazzling with an extemporaneous sensibility. At once serene, surreal, and utterly captivating, this is a series you will want to see in person. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Mar. 9. Free. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-377-4669. –Sheila Regan

The Brian Naughton Band

8:30 p.m. March 9; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat.; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

Harmon Leon

Harmon Leon

If you’re still wondering what the hell happened in November 2016, know that you’re not alone. Journalist Harmon Leon is also pondering this question. ForMeet the Deplorables: Infiltrating Trump America, he took a gonzo-style approach, going behind enemy lines undercover into Trump country. The book, created in collaboration with political cartoonist Ted Rall, takes a satirical, cutthroat look at some of the most horrific segments of conservative areas of the country. That includes researching purity ring ceremonies, gun store weddings, gay conversion therapy, and hate groups. 7 p.m. Free. Friday at Magers & Quinn Booksellers (3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611); Saturday at Dead Media (3330 E. 25th St., Minneapolis; 612-222-1655). 7 p.m. March 9; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611. –Sheila Regan



Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 15-March 10; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



BLCA March Reading Series

Featuring local authors Dore Kiesselbach and Mary Jo Thompson. 7:30 p.m. March 9; Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.

Visit Saint Paul

SATURDAY:

LuckyPalooza

Twin Cities denizens can be counted on to risk the notoriously unpredictable March weather to partake in downtown St. Paul’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, turning out in droves to make the event one of the most heavily attended of the year. Those who are impatient, however, can start their springtime celebration early with LuckyPalooza, an outdoor festival that takes place one week before the parade. Taking over two blocks, the Irish-themed event embodies the recent renaissance of the West Seventh neighborhood, as the numerous bars and restaurants open their doors to the roving revelry. Centered among three tent parties (hosted by Burger Moe’s, Cosetta’s, and Patrick McGovern’s), LuckyPalooza promises entertainment from the afternoon into the wee hours with the opening of the street to an array of vendors, food stands, and live music, including local country musician Chris Hawkey. Those feeling particularly bold can test their mettle on a mechanical bull, allowing their fortune and folly to entertain the crowd. Find more info at www.visitsaintpaul.com. 2-11:59 p.m. March 10; Free. Patrick McGovern's Pub & Restaurant, 225 W. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-224-5821. –Brad Richason

Pop-up Record Store

Five stores bring in boxes of vinyl for your perusal. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

30 Days of Biking Disco Dance Registration Party

Register for 30 Days of Biking (or show proof that you're already registered) and get $25 off a standard tune-up. There will also be beer, a disco-ball dance floor, and potluck food is welcome. Saturday, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Farmstead Bike Shop, 4001 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-824-9300.

Beasthead

With Elle Pf and Lucid Vanguard. 10 p.m. March 10; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Bobby Cascarones

Cascarones

Paintings and site-specific installation by Bobby Marines. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Mar. 10. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

Untitled 14

“Untitled” is a show where you never quite know what you’ll find. At this juried group exhibition you might spot an amazing photograph, a beautiful oil portrait, or a striking work of textile art. Now in its 14th year, this iteration will feature pieces by 17 artists. Expect art challenging U.S. politics, works examining queer identity, and efforts exploring a variety of other topics. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 10. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263. –Jessica Armbruster

Iron Pizza

With Soap Moat. 9 p.m. March 10; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Amber Maki

Open Studio Featuring Amy Rice and Amber Maki

11-4 p.m. March 10; Free. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.



Studio Apparatus Launch Party

Grand opening of the new St. Paul art space, featuring espresso, wine, appetizers, and a chance to win a rental session or photo shoot. RSVP requested. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 10; Free. Studio Apparatus, 106 W. Water St., 6th Floor Studio, St. Paul; 612-440-5755.



The Jason Dixon Line

8:30 p.m. March 10; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

L-R: Benjamin Cobb, James Edward Scherbarth

Hot Glass/Cold Wax

Featuring glass art by Benjamin Cobb and oil and cold wax paintings by James Edward Scherbarth. Opening reception 3-6 p.m. Sat., Mar. 10. Free. Circa Gallery, 210 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-332-2386.



Myth and Minutiae

Drawings by Terri Wentzka, poetry by Amy Rea, and sculptures by Elizabeth Garvey. Artists’ reception 4-6 p.m. Sat., Mar. 10. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.

Harmon Leon

Harmon will pay a visit to Dead Media as part of the Riot Act Reading Series, where he’ll give a multimedia presentation and will be joined by local writers. He’ll also be stopping by Magers & Quinn the day before. 7 p.m. Free. Dead Media, 3330 E. 25th St., Minneapolis; 612-222-1655.

Tim Tozer

Tim Tozer: Exit Strategy

New paintings. Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., Mar. 10. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.



Dan Mason: New Paintings

Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., Mar. 10. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.



Paula Overby

Author presents her new book, 'The Transgender Myth - Through the Gender Looking Glass.' 1 p.m. March 10; Free. Twin Cities Men's Center, 3249 Hennepin Ave. S, Ste 55, Minneapolis; 612-822-5892.

Dogs of MSP

SUNDAY:

Dogs of MSP March Meet Up

Dog owner meet up with merch for sale, treats for the pups, photos, food, and drinks. 1-4 p.m. March 11; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

The 2018 Fulton Pintwood Derby

Cheer on racers in this double-elimination tournament limited to 64 entries. (If you want to compete: $20 gets you your entry fee, pinewood derby car kit (pick up pn Friday), and your first beer.) Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3208.

Andrea Gibson

Poet presents her new collection, 'Take Me With You.' 4 p.m. March 11; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m.; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Refind Vintage Market

Refind Vintage Market

Vintage pop-up marketplace presented by Minneapolis Craft Market and vintage boutique The Keep. 12-5 p.m. March 11; Free. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.

Caritas Vocal Ensemble

3 p.m. March 11; Free will donation. Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church, 2020 W. Lake of the Isles Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-377-5095.



Macalester Concert Choir and Harvard Glee Club in Concert

7:30 p.m. March 11; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.



Music Under Glass: Heatwave & Landman

4:30-6:30 p.m. March 11; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Once

Movie soundtrack performed live by Shelly Domke and Matthew Hall. 6 p.m. March 11; Pay what you can. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-669-8712.