"Shattersquelch"; "The Utmost Natural" L-R: Hannah Piper Burns, Ryan Fontaine

FRIDAY:

Shattersquelch/The Utmost Natural

Crystalline and evocative as the hoar frost we’ve experienced lately, the work of Portland artist Hannah Piper Burns invites viewers to dive into a technological experience that ignites the physical and sensorial. Meanwhile, Ryan Fontaine’s vibrantly askew blends of representation and abstraction tilt perception into the realms of the surreal. Together, these two offer an essential jolt at a time when we’re all too prone to sensory deprivation. There will be an opening reception for both shows on Friday, January 11, from 7 to 10 p.m. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585. –Camille LeFevre



Short Timer

With Staboteurs, Afraid of Girls, and Nemesissy. 9 p.m. Jan. 11; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Hayden Fox

With Rupees and Mr. Princess. 10 p.m. Jan. 11; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Hilary Thavis

8:30 p.m. Jan. 11; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Let It Be and Riffs-Ahoy After Christmas Warehouse Record Sale

Featuring collectable vinyl; $3 LPs, $2 CDs, and $1 45s; plus books, DVDs, and who knows what else. 4 to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 652 Transfer Rd., St. Paul.

Teddywirth

8 p.m. Jan. 11; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Meghan Duda

Tracing Time

Featuring work by Meghan Duda and Amenda Tate. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Jan. 11. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

The Warm and Cool Of It

Work by Karen Caldwell. Artist reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Jan. 11. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

BLCA January Reading Series

Featuring writers Paula Cisewski and Lisa Brimmer. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11; Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.



Jimmy Famous and the Payback

7-11 p.m. Jan. 11; 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Jan. 12; Free. Stillwater Eagles 94, 14200 60th St. N., Stillwater; 651-430-2048.



Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Every 2nd Fri.; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Richfield Winter Market

Featuring seasonal foods, crafts, and gifts from local vendors, with live music from local musicians. 3-6 p.m. Jan. 11. Free. Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave., Richfield; 612-861-9360.



Wells Fargo Winter Skate

Once again, the Landmark Plaza and Rice Park in downtown St. Paul will become a winter wonderland for the season. As the temperature drops, the rink will grow more busy, with open skate sessions, broomball and hockey leagues, and free lessons taking over the space throughout the coming months. For weather updates and schedules, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Skate rentals are $4, or score a free rental when you flash a Wells Fargo debit or credit card. Daily from Nov. 17-Feb. 3; Free. Landmark Plaza, 379 St. Peter, St. Paul, Minnesota; 651-266-6400.

Bent hosts a winter luau. Bent Brewstillery

SATURDAY:

Winter Luau

This Saturday, you can take a staycation to Roseville for a trip to “Hawaii” that will only set you back a few bucks and a few hours. Bent Brewstillery will turn their taproom into a winter luau, offering a bit of sunshine in their space, regardless of what is happening outside. They’ll be serving up true island eats at this party, which means you should expect treats showcasing SPAM, a product made in Minnesota and beloved by Hawaiians. This will include a King’s Hawaiian spam sandwich and something dubbed “SPAM-aroni and cheese.” No worries if the notorious canned meat isn’t your thing; there will also be kalua pork, mango slaw, and pineapple on the grill. Tiki-style drinks will flow freely at the bar, and beer specials will abound all day. 12 p.m. Jan. 12; Free. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Drive, Roseville; 844-879-2368. –Jessica Armbruster

Electronight Live

Featuring Exotic Matter, Gypse Freq Circus, and Lazenlow. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Jan. 12; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.



Jared the Damager

With Mental Floss, Easyrider, and 1234. 9 p.m. Jan. 12; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

DDB: Donuts Dance Beer

Featuring sexy donuts, craft beer, and tunes from DJ SSSDUDE, Jack the Gemini, & k+. Bonus: The first baker's dozen in the door get a free donut from Sssdude-Nutz. Saturday, 7-11 p.m. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

SURLY Winter Bonfire Ride

Featuring a casual ride with stops along the way, ending in a tasty bonfire. Dress for the weather. Saturday, 5:30-11:30 p.m. Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop and Coffee Bar, 4208 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-1538.

Pop-Up Pet Stop

Free cat and dog food while supplies last: 1-gallon size bag per household. Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. 1159 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Fly Vintage & Vinyl Grand Opening

Featuring tunes from DJ Jake Rudh, freebies and discounts, and more. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fly Vintage & Vinyl, 3900 36th Ave. N., Robbinsdale; 612-998-7579.

Amy Rice at Groveland Gallery Amy Rice, 'Power to the Pollinators'

Root Down ft. Amy Rice/Sense of Place Group Show

For “Root Down,” Amy Rice brings her vibrantly nostalgic aesthetic, rife with fields of flowers in colors that warm the cockles of our winter hearts, to Groveland Gallery. Her mixed-media work features the natural world she explores and the cultivated landscapes she gardens in the country. As her scope expands from the single flower and the wild garden to encompass whole fields of botanical joy, so does our appreciation of the spirit in her work. Rice’s show is paired with “Sense of Place,” which was curated in collaboration with the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, a magazine which is featuring an issue on the topic. Rice’s work is included, along with prints and paintings by Clara Ueland, Carol Oltvedt, Gaylord Schanilec, and seven other artists. Artist panel discussion 2-4 p.m. Sat., Jan. 12. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800. –Camille LeFevre



Stringdingers

10 p.m. Jan. 12; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Coconut ROCK Saturday Night Warm Up

Funky tropical rhythms on vinyl from Worldwide Discotheque and La Doña Cervecería Saturday, 5-9 p.m. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-315-4613.

Polka Dot Grand Opening

New shop features vintage and secondhand home goods, clothing, furniture, art, and greeting cards, plus creative classes for kids and adults. Saturday, 4-7 p.m. Polka Dot Shop, 168 Fairview Ave. N., St. Paul.

Free Martial Arts Fundamentals Class

Give martial arts and kick boxing a try. Call to sign up for easy RSVP. Saturday, 2 p.m. Minnesota Kali Group, 4532 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-821-6800.

Fashion Show

Featuring a fashion show hosted by Becca Kufrin from The Bachelor, and activities. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ridgedale Center, 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka; 952-541-4864.

Public Art Installation

Mall of America has commissioned Big Animal Productions LLC to create a 30-foot monarch butterfly sculpture with a flock of 300 monarch butterflies fluttering below. Contribute by building monarch butterfly art pieces for the installation. Call 952-854-5900 to register/signup for the event. Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge Bloomington Education and Visitor Center, 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington.

"Shifting Baselines"

Shifting Baselines

Visual works by printmaking rooted artists Ruthann Godollei, Teréz Iacovino, and Michael Marks. Opening reception 6-8:30 p.m. Sat., Jan. 12. Daily from Jan. 10-Feb. 16; Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.



Bluedog

8:30 p.m. Jan. 12; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Jeffrey T. Larson

Valuing Portraiture: The Approaches of 9 Twin Cities Painters

Group show featuring work by nine Twin Cities-based artists. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Jan. 12. Free. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-791-1285.



David LaRochelle

Launch party for author's new picture book, 'Isle of You,' featuring a storytime, Q&A, and refreshments. 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12; Free. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-8320.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 12. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Minnesota Sinfonia: Featuring Ilya Kaler

7:30 p.m. Jan. 12; Free. Temple of Aaron Synagogue, 616 S. Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul; 651-698-8874.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.

Mia

SUNDAY:

Family Day: Pompom Palooza

Featuring art-making, artist demonstrations, live music, performances, tours, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 S. Third Ave., Minneapolis.

Dogs of MSP January Meet Up

Dog owner meet up with merch for sale, treats for the pups, photos, food, and drinks. 1-4 p.m. Jan. 13; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

Dark Week

Imperial Black Friday and the Darkest Day of the Year have come and gone this season. But winters are long in Minnesota, and there’s no better way to get through the doldrums than with a malty, black-as-night beer. Finnegans is dedicating a full week to dark brew, kicking things off with a Smoked Baltic Porter on Sunday. Each day will have its own special tapping, with Dark Rage Milk Stout, Dark Chocolate Mint Stout, Scottish Stout, Spruce Tip Porter, and a bourbon barrel-aged Dead Irish Poet all on the schedule. Things wrap up on Saturday, January 19, with the release of Caorthannach Russian Imperial Stout, which will also be available in an aged version that has spent time in pinot noir and whiskey barrels. Daily from Jan. 13-19; Free. Finnegans Brew Co., 817 5th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615. –Loren Green



Jack Zipes

Author presents his new book, 'Smack-Bam, or The Art of Governing Men.' 5 p.m. Jan. 13; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Minnesota Sinfonia: Featuring Ilya Kaler

3 p.m. Jan. 13; Free. Temple Israel, 2324 Emerson Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-377-8680.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Music Under Glass: Chance York & Big Cats

4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 13; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Sensory Friendly Sunday

Event for kids, teens, and adults with autism spectrum disorder or sensory sensitivities and their families, featuring art making activities, gallery exploration, and a short film, with the galleries closed to all other visitors. 8-11 a.m. Jan. 13; Free; registration is requested. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.