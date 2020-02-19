Drinking outdoors, a corgi fest, and trash TV: A-List 2.19-25

'Death of a Cheerleader'

WEDNESDAY 2.19

Death of a Cheerleader

Trylon Cinema

Back in the ’90s, made-for-TV movies were all the rage, and they were mostly amazing crap. One shining example: Death of a Cheerleader, which aired on NBC in 1994. The story follows Angela (Kellie Martin), a popularity-obsessed teenager who longs to become BFFs with Stacey (Tori Spelling), a clique-y cheerleader from an affluent family. In order to woo Stacey, Angela does the logical thing: She invites her to a fake dinner party and offers to drive. When she confesses her scam, Stacey is less than impressed, and flees from the car. Angered at rejection, Angela chases her on foot and stabs her to death with a kitchen knife. After the killing, Angela goes back to life as normal, becoming a candystriper and planning for college... but will she get away with murder? Yes, this movie is based on a true story (almost all made-for-TV movies were). Thankfully, this is a trashy take pretty divorced from the facts of the actual tragedy. 7 p.m. $5. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. —Jessica Armbruster

Laurie Kilmartin

Acme Comedy Co.

“My son is 13, so every day is new in a way, but also a lot like Groundhog Day,” says comedian Laurie Kilmartin. “It’s a weird combination of being yelled at by someone who used to cuddle with you while everything else is the same.” When not doing standup, Kilmartin has a day job on Conan writing the host’s monologue along with fellow comic Brian Kiley. She also does a podcast with Jackie Kashian, another fellow comic and Minneapolis fave. “It’s been four years now. We sit down every week and talk about how our sets went, standup comedy in general, and what’s going on in comedy. There’s always some drama.” Doing sets, the podcast, and the Conan gig doesn’t leave much time for a social life. “Between having a kid and my mother living with me, there’s no place to have sex here. There’s no privacy. Hopefully, I’ll hook up with someone in Minneapolis. Someone send your hot uncle to my show so I can get something going.” 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$20. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

L-R: Leslie Parker, Amara Tabor-Smith, Mayfield Brooks, Vie Boheme "Call To Remember"

THURSDAY 2.20

Call to Remember

Pillsbury House Theatre

As part of the Pillsbury House Theatre’s Renegade-ism: Artists on the Edge Series, choreographer and dancer Leslie Parker takes the stage with three other black women and nonbinary dance artists. The evening of work, titled Call to Remember, will be a mix of improvisation and experimentation, investigating the lineage and vitality of black pedagogy, artistry, and activism in dance. Parker’s recent showing in the Momentum series at the O’Shaughnessy soared with dynamic punch. Here she’s joined by Vie Boheme, a triple threat whose career has spanned stints with top contemporary dance companies, musical theater, and solo performance. The collaboration also features Brooklyn-based Mayfield Brooks, an improviser, performance artist, and urban farmer; and Stanford artist-in-residence Amara Tabor-Smith, who draws on Yoruba Lukumí spiritual ritual for her Afro surrealist aesthetic. The performance at the Pillsbury House marks the start of a yearlong collaboration among the four artists as they explore memory and remembrance as a way to create community. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $5-$25. 3501 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-825-0459. Through Saturday —Sheila Regan

"The Oldest Living Things in the World" Rachel Sussman, 'Llareta Leaf Clusters'

FRIDAY 2.21

The Oldest Living Things in the World

NewStudio Gallery

For the past decade, Rachel Sussman has traveled the world with biologists, photographing ancient organisms. The ages of these living organisms varies from 2,000 to over 80,000 years old. Her project has taken her to Antarctica, where she met a patch of 5,500-year-old moss; Australia, where she photographed stromatolites that helped oxygenate Earth; and Greenland, where ancient lichens grow a centimeter a century. “I approach my subjects as individuals, of whom I’m making portraits, in order to facilitate an anthropomorphic connection to a deep timescale otherwise too physiologically challenging for our brain to internalize,” Sussman explains. The amassed collection eventually became a New York Times bestselling book, The Oldest Living Things in the World. This week, she’ll be in town to explain her project, share images from her travels, and discuss how climate change is impacting these locations. Meet her at NewStudio Gallery’s free opening reception on Friday, February 21, from 6 to 9 p.m., followed by an artist’s talk on Saturday, February 22, at 1 p.m. 2303 Wycliff St., St. Paul; 651-207-5527. Through April 15 —Jessica Armbruster

Objects in Flux

Artistry

Wisconsin artist Debbie Kupinsky’s installations bring everyday objects and ceramic creations together to engender references throughout art history: surrealism, abstraction, minimalism, feminist art. Her use of white and of repetition, which is juxtaposed with her choice of objects, is at once disturbing and engrossing. There’s a sense of the uncanny at work here, along with playfulness and disruption. Meanwhile, Craig Clifford, also from Wisconsin, is a maximalist, layering the objects he creates into ceramic structures teetering beneath the weight of their narratives. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 21, and an artists’ talk on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. Free. 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington Center for the Arts, Bloomington; 952-563-8575. Through March 27 —Camille LeFevre

Nikki Glaser

Pantages Theatre

Nikki Glaser has pretty much been on tour since 2007. “It’s the never-ending tour,” she says. “The special could have been called, Nikki Glaser, When Will This End? When I Die.” Instead, it’s called Bangin’, and it debuted on Netflix last fall. “I always wanted to be in the entertainment business,” she says. “I didn’t know it would be standup, but I fell into that because I wasn’t good at any of the other ways to be famous. I can’t dance, although I’m okay at acting and I can sing a little.” As a freshman in college, she had a rather dark thought: “I’ll probably have to take my life at some point.” Suffering from depression and anorexia didn’t help. However, she found standup, and, thankfully, it all worked out for her and for comedy fans. She couldn’t imagine doing anything else other than being in show business. “All I wanted was to be on TV. That’s actually the most morbid thing I can ever admit,” she laughs. 7 and 10 p.m. $35. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —P.F. Wilson

Ballet West, "Emeralds" from 'Jewels' Beau Pearson

SATURDAY 2.22

Ballet West: Jewels

Northrop

Recognized by many as the greatest 20th-century ballet choreographer, George Balanchine trained in Russia, where he danced with the Mariinsky Ballet. He fled to Paris after the Russian Revolution, where he choreographed for the Ballets Russes. In the 1930s, he relocated to New York where, inspired by the sleek athleticism of American dancers, he revolutionized ballet. In his three-part work Jewels, from 1967, he paid homage to the stylistic influences that shaped him. “Emeralds,” danced to music by Fauré, captures the rhapsodic flow of French romanticism, while “Rubies,” to Stravinsky’s jazzy score, digs into the syncopations and sophistication of urban America. In “Diamonds,” set to music by Tchaikovsky, Balanchine goes back to the future, linking the clear-cut brilliance of 19th-century choreographer Marius Petipa’s imperial Russian style to the blaze and power of contemporary ballerinas. For the Northrop performances, all three gems will coruscate to live music. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $22-$47. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. Through Sunday —Linda Shapiro

11th Annual Winter Beer Dabbler

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Thanks to the renaissance of craft breweries, beer drinkers now have access to a vast selection of elixirs, often creatively engineered to match the time of year. Tapping into this seasonal focus, the Winter Beer Dabbler features samples of some 600 beers and ciders from more than 180 companies. The event will provide attendees with a diverse selection of styles to compare before casting their vote for the prestigious Lord Dabbler Cup. Brewers looking for even more competition can tackle an obstacle course to earn the title of American Brewer Warrior (currently held by Modist Brewing Company), while attendees can partake in giant beer pong, a silent disco, and live music. With a meat-and-cheese showcase (sponsored by Lunds & Byerlys) available in the heated Coliseum, the Winter Beer Dabbler looks sure to provide festive provisions in this snowbound season. 21+. Find tickets and more info at beerdabbler.com. 3 to 6:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. VIP. $50; $70 VIP; $20 designated driver. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. —Brad Richason

Midwest Corgi Fest Olga Khazai

Midwest Corgi Fest

Boom Island Brewing Company

The corgi belongs in the goofy category of dog: Their little legs make for an adorable waddle, their floofy butts are instantly recognizable, and their smiles are contagious. Celebrate this ridiculously majestic dog at Boom Island Brewing’s two-day festival, hosted by the Corgi Racing Society. Expect an explosion of sweetness at this thing. Scheduled events include contests (Costume! High jump! Puppy runs! Twerking!), dog weddings, corgi bar trivia, dog yoga, and other canine-friendly hangs. Regardless of what you end up doing at this fest, it’s going to be stupid cute. Find tickets and more info at midwestcorgifest.ticketleap.com. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. $10; $20 VIP; $18 weekend pass. 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka; 612-227-9635. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Silent Sky

Bell Museum

Using a planetarium as the venue for a play about astronomy? It’s such a good idea, Theatre Pro Rata had it before the planetarium even existed. Artistic director Carin Bratlie Wethern says the company has been considering Silent Sky, Lauren Gunderson’s 2011 play about pioneering Harvard astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt, for years. “OMG, wouldn’t it be wonderful to do it in a planetarium?” she says. “So we actually started talking with the Bell before their new space was even built.” Silent Sky will be the first theatrical production to be staged in the Bell Museum’s new Whitney and Elizabeth MacMillan Planetarium, but it’s far from the first time Theatre Pro Rata is forgoing a conventional space: They’ve worked in a college lecture hall, a defunct movie theater, and even a cemetery. “We’re bringing our expertise on that,” says Wethern, and the museum staff are “bringing their expertise in creating this beautiful visual world that is going to be surrounding the play.” 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. $15-$30. 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul; 612-626-9660. Through March 8 —Jay Gabler

"When Home Won't Let You Stay" L-R; Work by Yto Barrada, Xaviera Simmons, Do Ho Suh

SUNDAY 2.23

When Home Won’t Let You Stay

Minneapolis Institute of Art

A theme with alarming relevance—migration, immigration, and the forced displacement of people—has artists around the globe responding with innovation, creativity, force, and compassion. This exhibition, organized by the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, continues the critical discussion, and also includes three large-scale installations rarely experienced elsewhere. Mia is the first U.S. museum to present Ai Weiwei’s Safe Passage, with thousands of refugee life jackets circling the museum’s columns. The interdisciplinary arts collective Postcommodity presents Let Us Pray for the Water Between Us, a new work in which a chemical storage tank is transformed into a drum. And the Twin Cities collective CarryOn Homes installs an immersive experience for reflection and connection. $20; $16 members; kids 17 and under free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. Through May 24 —Camille LeFevre