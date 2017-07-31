Movie Mondays: Pulp Fiction

Check out drink specials and movies on the rooftop. Tonight's film is the Tarantino classic, Pulp Fiction. 7 p.m. Monday. CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar, LaSalle Plaza, 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Space Jam

This is the '90s classic that launched a ton of hip-hop Bugs Bunny T-shirts. Monday, 9 p.m. Logan Park.





Sidewalk Dog Yappy Hour

Bring your leashed pup to this (hopefully) sunny patio party benefitting no-kill/rehabilitation kitty and doggy center Animal Ark. Humans will enjoy food and drink specials, and there will be freebies from Bad Tags and Raw Bistro Pet Fare and other treats for your fur baby. Be sure to get a professional candid pic from KME Photography to commemorate the summer. 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Longfellow Grill, 2990 W. River Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Lowertown First Friday's at National Night Out

This Tuesday, folks in Lowertown will be heading out for some neighborly fun. Enjoy family activities, and join in on the "name that art" game. Tuesday 6-8 p.m. Mears Park, 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul. For more info on National Night Out events in your 'hood, click here.

Passengers

This sexist flick explores how to forgive the man you love after he completely destroys your hope of a new life on a planet 10,000 years away. Tuesday 9 p.m. Father Hennepin Bluff Park.

Common Room: The Silent Tour

The Common Room, an ongoing series of free, thought-provoking tours. This installment will feature dead silence, as the group walks through various landscapes in peaceful meditation. Wear comfortable shoes, and stay mindful. Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. The Soap Factory, 514 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Finding Dory

Wednesday, 9 p.m. Linden Hills Park.

Polygot Theater: Ants

Starting this Thursday, giant ants will be taking over the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden for a series of performances. The Australia-based troupe will rove the space, offering opportunities for interactive, kid-friendly play. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Summer Shindig

As part of the neighorhood-wide First Thursday open studios, Casket Arts is throwing an especially large party outside. Take in local art, including jewelry, paintings, pottery, and more. Snack on food from Butcher Salt and Fro Yo Soul. There will also befamily activities and live music from Bernie King & the Guilty Pleasures, Potluck & the Hotdishes, and the Beavers & Doug Otto. Thursday 5-9 p.m. Casket Arts, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

Sing

Thursday 9 p.m. Bottineau Park.