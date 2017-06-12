Drink with Ron Burgundy (and other free things to do this week)

Movie Mondays: Anchorman

Crave

Head up to Crave’s rooftop this summer for weekly flicks through September 4. See the complete schedule at www.facebook.com/CraveMinneapolis. Crave Rooftop, 824 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-1133.



Movies in the Park: The Martian

Bryant Square Park

With Spanish subtitles and English audio. Monday at 9p.m.



Gaymer Space: Pride Twin Cities

Glitch

This LGBTQ-friendly event happens every second Tuesday, and is open to kids, teens, and adults who love gaming of all kinds. At Glitch, there will be board and other table-top games to try, video-game stations, and even a few places to play PC games. Bring a friend or make some new ones. Folks are also welcome to bring a game to share. 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Free. 1829 Riverside Ave., Ste. 200, Minneapolis; 320-321-9361.

Movies in the Park: The Neverending Story

Father Hennepin Park

Tuesday, 7 to 11 p.m. 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis.

North Star Grand Prix

Various locations

Each year, pro-cyclists come to the Twin Cities for an intense, multi-day competition that pushes them to the limits. After morning qualifying races, things kick off Wednesday evening with the St. Paul Grand Avenue criterium, where top speeds are key. If you’re looking for an excuse to visit a winery, head out to Cannon Falls on Thursday, where cyclists will be dealing with distance while revelers drink local. Friday’s Uptown Criterium is probably the most intense leg for spectators, as flocks of cyclists zoom around sharp corners at terrifying speeds. People looking for a little road trip may enjoy heading to North Mankato, where Saturday’s route takes riders through rural scenery. Sunday’s race in Stillwater is a brutal one, as many athletes break down physically and mentally while riding their way up the cruel Chilkoot Hill on each lap. You won’t have to suffer at any of these events, however, as there will be plenty of freebies, samplings, beer gardens, free bike valets, and an adorable kids’ race each day. Check www.northstarbicyclefestival.com for more info. 8:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday; 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. Wednesday through Sunday.



Movies in the Park: Hidden Figures

Pearl Park

Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Cinema and Civics: Independence Day: Resurgence

The night begins at 7:45 p.m. with live music and snacks for sale, followed by a family-friendly movie at dusk. For more information on the lineup of films or cancellations in inclement weather, visit www.facebook.com/cinemaandcivics. Stevens Square Park, 1801 Stevens Ave. S., Minneapolis.





Third Thursday: Pride

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Pride month is here, and this week the Minneapolis Institute of Art is throwing a party in its honor. During the evening drag performances, curated by queer dance night Flip Phone, will feature the likes of Julia Starr and Tyra. Hands-on activities include making your own flag for the official parade (or your window at home). There will be beer and wine to order up at the cash bar, and LGBTQ organizations like OutFront Minnesota will be chatting with guests. Soul and R&B tunes will be provided with live sets from Lady Lark and Nick Jordan. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



Movies in the Park: The Sandlot

Keewaydin Park

Thursday at 9 p.m.