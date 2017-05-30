Thirsty Thursday

Stanley's Northeast Bar Room

Thirsty Thursdays returns this week to encourage you to drink for dogs. This event, hosted by Secondhand Hounds, invites animal lovers to enjoy a pint for a good cause. Meet with pups available for adoption, and learn more about volunteering. This event will travel to local breweries during the summer and into fall. Locations include Bent Brewstillery (June 15), Summit Brewing Co. (June 22), and Sisyphus Brewing (July 6). A portion of the proceeds from each event will benefit the organization, which offers adoption services, pup fostering, and pet-visit programs to assisted living facilities. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-2529.

Queer Takeover

Up-Down Minneapolis

This Tuesday, Up-Down will be a little more queer, as LGBTQ game lovers will convene at Up-Down. Try your hand at pinball, Mario Kart, and squee-ball, or get a foursome together and play a few rounds of Ms. Pac-Man. Head outside for giant Connect Four and Jenga. Order up a pint and toast to friends, lovers, and Mortal Kombat. 21+. Tuesday at 9 p.m. 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-3487.

Black Out: Shameless

The Saloon MN

It's Twin Cities Fetish Week, meaning the scene here will be even more sexy than usual. One free event scheduled is Wednesday's Black Out at the Saloon. Each month, there's a different theme; this installment is all about being who you are without shame. Fetish art will be on display from Domina Lady Renee, and $4 drink specials will about all night. Donations will also be accepted this evening for the Rainbow Railroad. 18+, free, monthly kink event. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday. 830 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-0835.

Peddler: A Night Market on the Mississippi

City House

Every Thursdays in June, City House will host an artisan makers' mart. Over 40 vendors will be on site each week, with selections including breads, meats, handmade arts, and produce. Check off your farmers' market shopping list, and then order up a beer, wine, or cocktail as a treat. City House is located right off of the Shepart Road bike/walking path, so it's ideal to ride to this event. Farmstead Bike Shop will also be on hand offering free safety checks on rides. Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. 258 Mill St., St. Paul.