Drink beer served by R.T. Rybak and P.O.S (and other free things do to this week)

All Are Welcome Beer

Beer brings people together. That's certainly the case this evening at Lakes and Legends. To honor and encourage inclusivity in the neighborhood, the downtown pub is hosting a benefit and beer-release party. Behind the bar, you'll find former Minneapolis mayor R.T. Rybak, rap artists P.O.S and Lazerbeak, burlesque star Sweet Pea, North Star Rollergirls, and singer Maria Isa serving delicious pints. It's all to benefit the ACLU of Minnesota. Tips, as well as 25 percent of the evening's sales, will go to the organization. All Are Welcome Beer, a brew made with ingredients from around the world, will also debut this evening. St. Croix Chocolate Co. and the New Bohemia Food Truck will provide sweet and savory eats. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

The Final Days of Nye's Photo Exhibit

This Thursday, artists in Casket Arts will be opening their studios for First Thursdays in northeast Minneapolis. One show that is particularly intriguing is this new photo exhibit documenting the final days of Nye's, the iconic Northeast haunt. On display will be photos by Steven Cohen and Mike Madison. Toast to the piano bar, reggae night, the plush booths, and the Old Fashioneds. Soon, the Hennepin Avenue spot will be condos. Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. Casket Arts, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

Saint Paul Almanac Release Party

The Saint Paul Almanac, now in its 11th year, isn’t a typical almanac. Rather than itemizing important dates or predicting the intensity of the seasons, this publication captures the cultural climate of the city. Each installment is a collection of photography, poetry, essays, drawings, and other creative expressions celebrating St. Paul and the people who populate it. For this edition, 23 editors came together to select pieces from 443 submissions. The collection includes cover art by Joy Spika, photos and artwork curated by Tio Aiken, and chapter titles translated into Dakota by Lisa Yankton. “Today discord and uncooperativeness mark our society,” says executive editor Pamela Fletcher. “We came together to demonstrate that connecting on this path involved conscientious, empathetic listening and effort to live with this kind of connection and community.” Come together for the opening party this Thursday. The event will include readings, cake, and tunes from DJ Kool Akiem. 7 p.m. Thursday. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.