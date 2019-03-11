Drag queens at VFW, immigrant stories, beer and bikes: Free things to do this week

Green Card Voices

Minnesota History Center

Nonprofit organization Green Card Voices wants to share the stories of Minnesotan immigrants in this traveling exhibition. At the Minnesota History Center you’ll find large-scale displays with photographs and biographies; use your phone to scan a QR code and each person will detail their experiences with you through video and audio clips. The collection showcases Minnesota immigrants from 22 different countries, and participants range in age, profession, and how they ended up in Minnesota, be it through DACA, as refugees, or through family connections. Everyone has their own story, but they all intersect here in Minnesota. The show is free, and opens on Tuesday. 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-259-3000. Through May 27 --Loren Green

Joyful Riders Club: The Leprechaun Ride

Surly Brewing Company

You’ll have to wait a few more weeks until 30 Days of Biking kicks off in April, but for those with a cabin fever, the Joyful Riders Club takes to the streets this week for a friendly ride. Led by Mario Macaruso and Patrick Stephenson, this month’s trip pays homage to St. Patrick’s Day. Revelers are encouraged to wear green on this low-key trek, which will take folks on a 10- to 15-mile slow roll. As always, attendees score a free beer or a non-alcoholic beverage of their choice from Surly. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Free. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-535-3330. --Jessica Armbruster

Tucked & Loaded 2: A Drag Queen Revue Show

James Ballentine Uptown VFW Post 246

Free drag shows are a rarity, but this Thursday night happening at the VFW frees up your cash to spend at the bar. Hosted by Lala Luzious, queens taking the stage incluce Britney Love, Onya Deek, Betty Bang, Allota Shots, and Sasha Carter Iman. Be sure to RSVP on the event's Facebook page. 10p.m. Thursday. 2916 Lyndale Ave. S, Minneapolis. --Jessica Armbruster

