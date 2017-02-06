Drag queen garage sale (and other free things to do this week)

Drag Queen Garage Sale

What does a garage sale look like when it's hosted by drag queens? Presumably it's pretty awesome. Who knows what you'll find (wigs? pasties? killer heels?) but it probably won't be boring. This Tuesday, the ladies and gents of #DragRevolution will be selling wares on the cheap at LUSH. Victoria DeVille will host. The group also takes the stage at LUSH weekly on Thursdays. 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. LUSH, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0358.

Valentine's Made By Hands Mini Market

This Thursday, you can shop for your Valentine’s sweetie (or yourself) while enjoying a beer. Four makers will be coming together for a mini pop-up market. Check out LaLunette Jewelry’s crystal-based pieces, with colorful gems in purples, pinks, and blues. Third Daughter, Restless Daughter offers cross-stitched pieces, with bitchy, bawdy, wise, and iconic sayings from TV and film, including Pulp Fiction, Goonies, Community, and Friends. (They also make adorable buttons and magnets.) Fair Anita creates delicate, geometric silver jewelry. Still Kickin’, a shirtmaking crew who donate the profits from their tees every month to a different person with health issues (and mounting bills), rounds out the lineup. Live music for the evening will be provided by Huge If True. 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

Crafty Geek Meetup

What's your preferred DIY? This weekly meetup invites folks to work on their portable artsy projects together. Bring a yarn to knit, a coloring book, a sewing machine, or any other thing you're itching to work on with company. Share tips and knowledge with your new friends. All ages and skill levels are welcome, and cookies and wifi are also free. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Event Horizon, 1121 Jackson St. NE, Ste 106, Minneapolis; 612-424-2477.