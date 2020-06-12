Blue Ox Music Festival

FRIDAY:

Blue Ox Music Festival: Live from the Pines

Virtual streaming music festival celebrating the release of Pert Near Sandstone's new album, 'Rising Tide,' featuring live music performances broadcast in real time from Whispering Pines Campground in Eau Claire as well as sets from artists playing from home. Featuring Pert Near Sandstone, Sam Bush, Del McCoury, Lissie, The Travelin’ McCourys, Charlie Parr, Them Coulee Boys, Lillie Mae, Molly Tuttle, and more. Streaming links and additional info at blueoxmusicfestival.com. 1-10:30 p.m. Daily from June 12-13; Free.

Drag Queen Cookie Decorating with It Gets Batter

Cookie customization with your favorite drag queen artists. Registration and additional info at outfront.org. 7 p.m. June 12; Free.

Bob KKKroll Must Go! Solidarity Rally for Justice



March against our shitty Minneapolis Police Federation President, Bob Kroll. Kroll has had seven lawsuits filed against him, dozens of complaints for excessive force, is a big Trump supporter, and once called a online critic a "cowardly cunt." Bye! 3:30-5:30 p.m. 1811 NE University Ave., Minneapolis.

Amanda B. Perry’s Final Quarantine Show

The Cottage Grove singer-songwriter performs her final "Live From My Living Room" show this Friday night. She'll sing a couple covers along with her originals and chat with viewers while sipping on some cocktails. Streaming live on Perry's Facebook page. 7 p.m. June 12; Free.

Free Farmers Market In A Box

Food distribution event open to anyone in need, with each household receiving one box of fruits and vegetables, one box of mixed dairy items, and a box of meat (chicken & pork). Attendees are asked to drive to the event and access the distribution site from Snelling Avenue. For additional info, visit keystoneservices.org or call 651-645-0349. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. June 12; Free.

"Critics Pics"

Critics Picks

Art show featuring a collection of crowd sourced satirical art book titles. Daily from June 10-30; Free. The Porch Gallery, 3306 Park Ave., Minneapolis; 617-283-9752.

Minnesota Irish Music Weekend at Home

Virtual festival celebrating Irish music, featuring online live performances and instructional sessions. For full event info and lineup visit celticjunction.org. Daily from June 12-14; Free; $10 suggested donation for each performance. The Center for Irish Music, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-669-3013.

Faye Driscoll: Come On In

Interactive online experience of the first solo museum exhibition from the celebrated choreographer. View the exhibition at walkerart.org. Daily from May 27-June 14; Free.

Midway Mic

Open mic night featuring a variety of comedians, hosted by Derek Meyers. Streaming at Meyers's Instagram: @derek_is_meeeee and on YouTube. 9 p.m. every Fri. Free.

Acme Insider Zoom Comedy Show

Online comedy show featuring sets from comedians Bryan Miller and Robert Baril, and emcee Corey Adam. Tickets and additional info at Acme. 8 p.m. June 12; $11.

L-R: Work by Kristie Bretzke, Michael Banning Groveland Gallery

Michael Banning: House & Universe; Kristie Bretzke: New Work

New gallery shows are viewable via virtual catalogs at grovelandgallery.com, or in person by appointment. 12-5 p.m. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from June 6-July 18; Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.



Low

A weekly live performance series from the Duluth indie veterans called "It's Friday, I'm in Low." 3 p.m. on Instagram.

Senior Show 2020

A virtual gallery exhibition celebrating the work of emerging graduates, presented by Light Grey Art Lab. For more information and to view the exhibition, visit lightgreyartlab.com/seniorshow2020. Daily from May 22-June 30; Free.

Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart Online

The Walker's first-ever virtual makers mart, featuring a collection of stylish jewelry and accessories from 24 local artists. Find it on Facebook here. Daily from May 16-June 14; Free.



SATURDAY:

Aesthetic Home Silent Auction Benefit

An in-person and virtual gallery night silent auction benefiting "We Love Lake Street," featuring donated works of art by seven local artists. Presented by Aesthetic Home. Bidding and more info online. 2-8 p.m. June 13; Free.

Michael Monroe’s “From My Backyard” Livestream

Live performance streaming from Monroe's backyard. Streaming on Facebook live. 7 p.m. June 13; Free.

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more. 4 p.m. YouTube.



Saturday Circuit hosted by YWCA Minneapolis

Work out with EG. Find it on Facebook. Saturdays, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

PG-13 online trivia contest. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at the event's Facebook page. 7 p.m.; Free.



SUNDAY:



Magic Mirror Virtual Experiences

Pop-up dance classes, craft, story times, slumber parties, game nights, and more hosted by fairy tale princesses via Facebook live. Click "interested" to get updates, and check out a sampling in the "discussion" section of their Facebook page. Free. 6:30 p.m. Sunday.



Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Every Sunday, Mother Banjo will be streaming a performance on her Facebook page that is heavy on audience participation. Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together. A guaranteed great start to your Sunday morning. 11 a.m. Sunday; free.

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both. Livestream via Facebook, with donations accepted via the band's GoFundMe. 5 p.m. Sunday; free.