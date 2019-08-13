Downtown street art, AIGA at Mia, and other art happenings this week

Downtown Mpls Street Art Festival



Where it’s at: Most events take place on Nicollet Mall, from Sixth to Ninth Streets, and Hennepin Avenue at Ninth.

What it’s about: With chalk art, street musicians, and handmade crafts by local artisans, downtown Minneapolis is the site of a new street art festival. Things kick of Thursday with a Farmers’ Market preview, featuring chalk artists Shawn McCann and Kimberly Wood at Sixth and Nicollet, followed by a short film showcase and reception that evening at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s event center (900 Hennepin Avenue). On Friday and Saturday, there will be an array of showcases and activities, including a Chalk Art Festival, 3D chalk installations, live spray paint demos, and a Bauhaus-inspired presentation at the Goethe Pop Up. Also look for performances by zAmya Theater Project, music from Malamanya, food trucks, and a makers’ mart.

Why you should go: Summer is still alive and kicking, so it’s a good time to enjoy the outdoors and experience art and performance in downtown Minneapolis.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., plus 8:30 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Bruce Silcox for Minneapolis Institute of Art

Third Thursday: Design Night with AIGA Minnesota



Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: For this month’s Third Thursday Event, the Minneapolis Institute of Art hosts a panel discussion with leading Twin Cities designers and creatives, focusing on ways that design can be kinder and more empathetic. The evening includes music by FNK (who also will be sharing digital installation created with Brian Skalak and Ted Kusio), and food trucks Samurai Teppanyaki and Fro Yo Soul. Design-related activities include picking your Pantone color out to make into a button, creating your own fonts with designer Chank Diesel, and a display of 32 letterpress prints.

Why you should go: Embrace your inner design nerd and recognize that fonts (and other designs) truly can make the world a better place.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday

Art in the Garden

Where it’s at: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

What it’s about: For an intense meeting of art and nature, head to Art in the Garden, an art festival at the Arboretum. It takes place near the Margo Picnic Shelters, where visitors are free to shop, talk with artists, and enjoy food from vendors, all in a pastoral landscape.

Why you should go: In addition an enticing array of local artists, Art in the Garden feature live music, yoga, and a catering tent to add to late summer pleasures. This event has been going strong for seven years, and well worth checking out.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $15.

Small Artist Pop-Up

Where it’s at: Greater Goods, 2515 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: An Eat Street gift shop with a charitable focus, Greater Goods is hosting a pop-up showcase featuring three local artists: Maria Rose Adams, Lydia Francis, and Hilary Falk.

Why you should go: With artist and illustrator Maria Rose Adams’ quiet meditation on the beauty of ordinary objects and the theatrical imaginations of Lydia Francis and Hilary Falk, this small pop-up showcases a few local artists making waves in the Twin Cities.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday