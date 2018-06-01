FB

FRIDAY:

National Donut Day

Free doughnut for the first 100 people through the door. 7 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. Glam Doll Donuts NE, 519 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-223-8071.

Gonuts for Donuts! Sleepy V's Collab Beer Release

Beer brewed with 350 of Sleepy V's Homer mini doughnuts, with notes of hibiscus and fermented with pineapple and vanilla. 3 p.m. to midnight. Dangerous Man Brewing Co., 1300 Second St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-236-4087.

Luna Boreal

10 p.m. June 1; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Breaking Wheel

With Fuming Mouth, Pyralis, and Mordrot. 9 p.m. June 1; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Open House and Sailboat Rides

Presented by the Upper Minnetonka Sailing School and Upper Minnetonka Yacht Club, featuring rides on a 23-foot teaching boat, knot-tying demonstrations, and meetings with racers and instructors. Call 612-871-8101 for registration. 4-8 p.m. June 1; Free; registration required. The Yacht Club, 4165 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park; 612-871-8101.

Haunted Basement Garage & Bake Sale

Fundraiser for Haunted Basement featuring sales of objects d'art, bake sale, tours, and local artists selling their wares. 1-8 p.m. June 1; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from June 2-3; Free. The Haunted Basement, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.



Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Witch's Hat Tower at Prospect Park in Minneapolis(1955). Star Tribune archives

Prospect Park Ice Cream Social & Witches Hat Open

Enjoy treats and explore the Witch's Hat Water Tower. 5-8 p.m. Prospect Terrace Park, 55 MalcolmAve. SE, St. Paul.

2 Artists, 1 Show

Paintings by Amy R. Clark and Laura Tóth. Opening reception 5-9 p.m. Fri., June 1. Free. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.



Edina Art Fair 2018

Featuring work from local and national artists, with food trucks, family activities, live music, kid's zone, beer and wine gardens, and interactive displays. More info at www.edinaartfair.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Daily from June 1-2; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3; Free. 50th & France, 3925 50th St. W., Edina; 952-922-1524.

Group ride with Valkyrie Collective

FTW (femme/trans/women) group ride taken at a chill pace. 6-8 p.m. Cherry Cycles, 1621 Hennepin Ave., #150B, Minneapolis.

Element 25

With If Eye May. 9 p.m. June 1; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Flint Hills Family Festival

Performing arts festival featuring indoor and outdoor performances, exhibits, and activites. 4-8 p.m. June 1; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 2; Free outdoor performances; $8 for indoor performances. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222.



Lawrence English: 'Notes From The Field' Artist Lecture

8 p.m. June 1; Free. The Resonance Box, 5255 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.



Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring receptions, deals, and more. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.



McKnight Visual Artist Discussion Series

Hrag Vartanian, a critic/curator/editor/co-founder of Hyperallergic, is in conversation with Erik Benson and Julie Buffalohead. RSVP at ticket.artsmia.org. 6:30 p.m. June 1; Free; RSVP tickets required. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



PIM-Fest

Fundraiser for the arts school featuring games, food, and festivities. 3-7 p.m. June 1; Free. Performing Institute of Minnesota Arts High School, 7255 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie; 952-224-1340.



Spinning Wylde Outdoor Movie Night

Featuring a screening of 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,' with a chalk bus, hula hoop artist, free cotton candy samples, popcorn bar, face painting, food truck, and photo booth. 7-11 p.m. June 1; Free. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.



Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of Oriental lilies, cordyline, petunias, geraniums, and dichondra, with a soft palate of pink and white. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 28-Sept. 30; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Twin Cities Community Gospel Choir: Music by the Lake

4:30 p.m. June 1; Free. Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 N. Lexington Parkway, St. Paul; 651-488-4920.

SATURDAY:

June Free First Saturday: Family Pride

Pride Month kick-off with a celebration of all families and kids, with performance by DanceBums, kids' dance party, family portrait arts and crafts, games, and kids' films. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 2; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Tacky Annie

10 p.m. June 2; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Bad Idea

With Stomping Grounds, Virgin Whores, and Loil Pride. 9 p.m. June 2; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

L-R: Beth Dow, Biafra, Cyrille Conan

Art Fair

For this group show at the Porch Gallery, 24 artists were tasked with creating pieces in response to the art fair phenomenon: how it showcases artists, impacts sales, or does neither of those things. Given a “booth,” artists have made pieces on a 1:12 scale to effectively fit as many works in the space as possible. The resulting collection includes installation, photography, collage, and drawings. See them for yourself at the opening reception this Saturday, June 2, from 8 to 11 p.m. Opening reception 8-11 p.m. Sat., June 2. Free. The Porch Gallery, 3306 Park Ave., Minneapolis; 617-283-9752. –Jessica Armbruster

LeDuc Rhubarb Festival

Featuring baked treats, freshly cut rhubarb, plants for sale, flea market, story time, and make-and-take art projects. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 2; Free. LeDuc Historic Estate, 1629 Vermillion St., Hastings; 651-437-7055.

Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.

Michael Paul, 'Ice-Cream Castles'

Michael Paul: Quiet Water

If you can’t vacation by a lake this summer, artist Michael Paul’s new exhibition, “Quiet Water,” might just be the next best thing. In this collection of artwork, Paul jettisons his usual Northern Great Plains and prairie landscapes to focus on bodies of water like Lake Superior, the Boundary Waters, Big Lake, and Battle Lake, in addition to the forests and horizons that surround them. Through encaustic (hot wax) paintings and silverpoint drawings, Paul captures massive rock formations, soothing wave motions, and awe-inspiring aquatic expanses. The result is a study in the peaceful sanctuary of the natural world that dwellers of the Land of 10,000 Lakes will surely find meditative. Paul, who holds a BFA from Minnesota State University Moorhead and a BA in Art History and Mathematics from Concordia College, began painting professionally in 1996 after serving as a geodetic surveyor for the Air Force. He lives in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he established his workspace, Flathead Studio. There will be an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 2. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800. –Erica Rivera



Parts Unknown

New work by Robert Dorlac, Fred Hagstrom, and Barbara McIlrath. Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., June 2. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

Landscape Revival: Shoreview

Learn about native plants and their benefits from conservation organizations, and purchase plants native to Minnesota from a variety of local growers. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 2; Free. Shepherd of the Hills Church, 3920 Victoria Ave. N., Shoreview; 651-483-5419.



Larry McDonough Quartet: Alice in Stonehenge and other AcoustElectric Adventures

With Inventions and Dimensions with Chris Bates, Joe Strachan, and Miguel Hurtado. 7 p.m. June 2; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



St. Anthony Park Arts Festival

Featuring over 70 juried artists, food, live music, a used book sale, a plant sale, games, and art activities for children. For more info visit www.sapfest.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2; Free. St. Anthony Park Branch Library, 2245 Como Ave., St. Paul; 651-642-0411.



Summer Football Fun Fest

Family-friendly football event featuring music, snacks, activities, photo wall, prizes, and meet-and-greet/signing with Barry Sanders. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 2; Free; $149 for signing. Ridgedale Shopping Center, 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Hopkins; 952-541-4864.



The Art Dr. Seuss Collection – 20th Anniversary Celebration

Featuring known and unknown works from the life of Theodor Seuss Geisel. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sat., June 2. Free. Jean Stephen Galleries, 4811 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park; 612-338-4333.



WaterFest 2018

Featuring water parade, canoe rides, fishing contest, water games, climbing walls, jump castle, prizes, live animals, art exibits, music, dancing, and food trucks. More info here. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 2; Free. Lake Phalen, 1400 Phalen Dr., St. Paul; 651-776-9833.

SUNDAY:

Grand Old Day 2018

This Sunday, Grand Avenue in St. Paul will close to cars and welcome people to explore the street on foot. No, this isn’t an Open Street happening; Grand Old Day has been around much longer: 45 years. This huge and well-attended event is loaded with things to see and do. It kicks off in the morning with a parade at 9:30 a.m. Then art, food vendors, and roving entertainment abound. This year’s fest will feature six beer gardens, where a $10 wristband scores you access to drinks, F1rst Wrestling matches, and live music from Boogie Wonderland, Viva Knievel, White Iron Band, and others. The family-friendly zone will offer craft projects and games. Spend $8 for an all-access, all-day pass to the bounce houses for a guaranteed early evening from your kids. Visit grandave.com/grand-old-day for more info. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. June 3; Free; $10 for festival beer gardens wristband. Grand Avenue, from Dale to Fairview, St. Paul; 651-699-0029. –Jessica Armbruster

Femme & Fancy Flea Pop-up

All femme pop-up to support and promote all femme identifying and genderqueer owned/run businesses, with coffee, toast bar, and goods from local artists and vendors. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 3; Free. Canteen, 3255 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-644-6784.

Salty Tart 10 Year Anniversary Party

With house crafted pizza and drinks for purchase, free birthday cake for all. Sunday, 3-7 p.m. 2940 Harriet Ave., Minneapolis.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Dogs of MSP June Meet Up

Dog owner meet up with merch for sale, treats for the pups, photos, food, and drinks, benefiting SaveABull Rescue. 1-4 p.m. June 3; Free. Omni Brewing Company, 9462 Deerwood Ln. N., Maple Grove; 763-424-6664.

Urban Growler's Farmers Market

They may have “urban” in their name, but since opening in 2014, St. Paul’s Urban Growler Brewing Company has emphasized outstate, Minnesota-grown ingredients in their signature Plow to Pint series. It’s only fitting that, on Sundays throughout the summer and into the fall, visitors can shop local at the weekly farmers market outside. The kickoff event on June 3 features live music and special beers, plus locally made foods, artisan items, and more. Score a dollar off your pint when you purchase something from the market. It’s a perfect mix of running weekend errands, socialization, supporting local business, and enjoying a cold beer on a patio. Opening day party 11-5 p.m. Sun., June 3, featuring hayloft happy hour, live music from local bands, food specials, new beer launches, and beer garden. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Sun. from June 3-Oct. 14; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128. –Loren Green



Kites2Kure Dystonia 2018

Family kite flying benefit for the Kurt B. Seydow Dystonia Foundation, featuring live music, games, food trucks, and refreshments. 12-3 p.m. June 3; Free. Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.



Shawn Francis Peters

Author presents his new book, 'The Infamous Harry Hayward: A True Account of Murder and Mesmerism in Gilded Age Minneapolis.' 2 p.m. June 3; Free. Hennepin History Museum, 2303 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-1329.



The Great Outdoors: Art Inspired by Wild Minnesota

Featuring work by David Grimsrud, Matt Krousey, Robert Lundgren, Cynthia Starkweather-Nelson, and Jason Trebs. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sun., June 3. Free. Art Works Eagan, 3795 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan; 651-330-4242.