Don't go to Jared: Shop local for jewelry this V-Day

But that doesn’t mean you should traipse over to Kay Jewelers in the mall or buy some cheap Forever 21 jewelry just to mark February 14. (Please, don’t go to Jared.) The Twin Cities has tons of incredible local jewelry makers and jewelry stores, so finding the perfect piece for your loved one — or yourself! — has never been easier.

Filigree Jewelers

THE FANCY STUFF

Feel like splurging? Give a vintage or antique piece with major history for an extra sentimental gift. Filigree Jewelers is my go-to for their breadth of fabulous cocktail jewels and diamonds alike. JB Hudson has that Dayton’s pedigree, and feels like an old-school glam experience, but they’ve also got a pop-up shop at Martinpatrick3.

If you’re yearning for a new-to-you David Yurman or John Hardy piece, Fashion Avenue often acquires items from upscale designers at discounted prices.

L-R: The Future, The Golden Rule Collective, The Golden Pearl Vintage



THE FUN STUFF

If you or your loved one likes delicate, minimal jewelry, stop by Parc for pretty, versatile earrings, rings, and necklaces from brands like Wolf Circus. The jewelry at the Golden Rule Collective is just as artsy and stylish as its home goods, apothecary, and giftables. Hazel and Rose’s jewels, including the mix-and-match earrings from We the Aries, perfectly suit their simple, sustainable lines. The Future carries cult favorite lines like When Odin Sleeps alongside pieces from local makers, crystals, and mystical candles.



If you’re looking for flashy rhinestones, brooches, cocktail rings, and dangly earrings, head to the Golden Pearl Vintage; they house their costume jewelry in fabulous glass cases from the late Neiman Marcus store. Via’s Vintage has a glam selection of sparklers, too.

If art-inspired pieces are your jam, don’t forget about the museums. The Walker Art Center, Weisman, and the MIA all have fun pieces, often made by local and global artisans, that you won’t see on anyone else.



L-R: B. Resale, Old School By Steeple People, Savers

THE SECONDHAND STUFF



Never underestimate the power of a thrift store. Pop into Old School by Steeple People to peek at their often-overflowing jewelry case, which features everything: clip-on earrings, Southwestern vibes, sparkly brooches -- who knows; it depends on the day. Arc’s Value Village has a wealth of fun secondhand pieces; I recently found a pair of gold Elvis-shaped danglers there for just $2.99. One of the best things about Savers is that they merchandise their jewelry according to material and color, so if you’re looking for a pair of, say, gold and pearl drops, you may just spot ‘em right away. Another great resource? B. Resale, a constantly-changing shop on Eat Street.

L-R: Tink Earrings, Neal Jewelry, There There Collective



THE HANDMADE STUFF

Neal Jewelry creates bold-yet-simple rings in brass and silver, and will work with you to create a custom piece. Tink Earrings are graphic, whimsical and a bit edgy, incorporating marble patterns and heart shapes. Jac & Violet just released an entire Valentine’s Day-inspired line of earrings in bright pink and red shades, including their vacation-ready palm leaf design. Las Ranas designs earrings inspired by everything from zodiac signs to tropical beaches. There There Collective makes earrings for fabulous art teachers (or those of us who wish we were).



