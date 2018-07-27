Dogs on parade, block parties, Greenway Glow: 45 free things to do this weekend

FLOW Image courtesy event organizers

FRIDAY:

FLOW Northside Arts Crawl 2018

This weekend, north Minneapolis lights up with art, music, performance, and community during FLOW Northside Arts Crawl. Organized by the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition, the crawl is a three-day festival that takes place both indoors and outdoors in spaces along West Broadway Avenue. Things kicked off on Thursday with an evening block party. This Friday, there’s art receptions and a farmers market. On Saturday, visitors can tour 35 different sites, from the Mississippi River to Penn Avenue North, featuring 300 artists. Bop around Freedom Square, the Capri Theater, Juxtaposition Arts, and the KMOJ stage for fun, entertainment, and joyful art. Find more info at www.northmpls.org/flow. 3-10 p.m. July 27; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 28; Free; some events are ticketed. West Broadway, 2nd St N, Minneapolis.

2018 Northeast Dog Parade

This Friday, the Northeast Dog Parade is returning with an enticing reason for people and pooches alike to get outside and enjoy the heat. The informal gathering is slated to begin in the park across from Wilde Café on historic Main Street in Minneapolis, where hounds will get to know one another in the usual manner of curious sniffs and cautious licks. Once everyone is acquainted, the pup promenade commences with an easygoing loop around the neighborhood. Following the stroll will be a series of fun activities, including awards for dogs who perform the most impressive tricks, dogs sporting the most striking costumes, and dogs who have the closest resemblance to something (or someone) else. A wide range of dog-friendly vendors will also be on hand to offer treats and services. 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 27; Free. Wilde Cafe & Spirits, 65 Main St. SE, Minneapolis. –Brad Richason



Good Night Gold Dust

With Asumaya and Battlerat. 9 p.m. July 27. Free. Amsterdam Bar and Hall, 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul; 612-285-3112.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Friday, July 27, 9 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Park.



NARAL Benefit

Featuring Shadow Party, the Smokes, Sparrowhawk, and Smellkin Ernesto. 9 p.m. July 27; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Nick White

Author presents his new book, 'Sweet and Low,' in conversation with Chris Stedman. 7 p.m. July 27; Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.



Nikki & the RueMates

Monthly residency on the fourth Friday of each month. 9:30 p.m. Every 4th Fri.; Free. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-2118.



Pleezer

A Weezer cover band. 10 p.m. July 27; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Ross William Perry

8:30 p.m. July 27; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

"Black and White Blues" Marc Norberg

Black & White Blues

The M (otherwise known as the Minnesota Museum of American Art) hasn’t closed up shop during its renovation. In fact, the museum with the incredible collection is on the move and more active than ever. This exhibition is one example: A partnership with the Show Gallery and the Lowertown Blues and Funk Fest that presents Marc Norberg’s dynamic black-and-white photographs of iconic blues musicians. During the opening, there will be live music by Erik Christenson, followed by Ken Valdez (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday). Other times, recordings by the performers immortalized in Norberg’s photos will play in the gallery. Those recordings and the photos were collected in a 1995 book, as well. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 27-29. Free. The Show Gallery, 346 N. Sibley St., St. Paul; 651-419-8022. –Camille LeFevre

Art4Good

This art show and sale benefits the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District. 6-9 p.m. Free. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-623-3782.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Great Midwest Rib Fest

Featuring rib-cooking competition, food and beverage vendors, and live music from War, Foghat, LeAnn Rimes, Cassadee Pope, Mason Ramsey, Tim Sigler, and Craig Campbell. 5-10 p.m. July 27; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 28; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 29. Free. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.

Blooming Butterflies

Hundreds of butterflies from Africa, Asia, and the Americas flying freely in an indoor garden environment. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from June 15-Sept. 3; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

Riders at the Greenway Glow Matthew McIntosh

SATURDAY:

Greenway Glow 2018

Summertime bike rides are special. The annual Greenway Glow ride is especially memorable. Each year, the Midtown Greenway Coalition hosts an illuminated, artsy bike festival featuring twinkling art installations, fire artists, and treats. This year there will also be beer, eats from Taco Cat, and ice cream. The festival is free, but those who sign up for the VIP experience will help support the Greenway. Choose from family-friendly, twilight, and nighttime rides. Registration and more info can be found at midtowngreenway.org. Free; $35 for special rides (plus $15 in raised funds). Midtown Greenway Coalition, 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-879-0103. –Jessica Armbruster

Days Between Street Festival

A celebration of the life and times of Jerry Garcia, featuring live music by Kind Country, Lazy Lightning 420, and Camile and Curt. With pizza, beer, an interactive music jam with kids 1-10 years old, and giveaways from the Saint Paul Saints. 2-9 p.m. July 28. Free. Big River Pizza, 280 E. Fifth St., St. Paul; 651-683-2186.



Dumb

With the Florists. 8 p.m. July 28. Free. Dead Media, 1828 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-222-1655.



Flavorsura One Year Anniversary Party

With Talia Knight, Ramses, We Love Fiesta, Queen Duin, and Miguel Vargas. 9 p.m. July 28; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Spanish subtitles, English audio. Saturday, July 28, 9 p.m. @ Bryant Square Park.



Tabah

With Denim Matriarch and Lucid Vanguard. 10 p.m. July 28; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Loring Park Art Fest Image courtesy event organizers

Loring Park Art Festival, now in its 19th year, features over 140 local and national artists. The event offers a bit of everything, showcasing paintings, sculpture, photography, printmaking, jewelry, glass, and woodworking. There’s also entertainment: Live musicians will stroll through the park and Diversity Street Dancers will perform. You’ll find a wide array of food, snacks, and beverages, including the Lakes & Legends Beer Garden. The new addition is located east of the pond, and will showcase pints from the farmhouse-style brewery, which is located just a few blocks away. Browse, imbibe, and buy some one-of-a-kind art. Find more details at www.loringparkartfestival.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 28; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 29; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. –Loren Green

Learn to Play Ukulele at Sisyphus Brewing

Kids and adults ukulele instruction led by Joshua Espinosa, with ukuleles on hand to learn on. RSVP and more info at www.approachablemusic.com/free-ukulele-workshop. 1-3 p.m. July 28; Free; RSVP required. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324.

Bees, flowers, and plants for all ages. Pollinator Fest

Pollinator Festival

Featuring music, food, activities, and more. Take home a free native plant while supplies last. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary, East Fourth Street and Commercial Street, St. Paul.

Block Party, Art, Game Day, and Magic: the Gathering Tournament

This weekend, Light Grey Art Lab and Fallout Gallery will be teaming up for a daylong block party that will offer geeky delights. A variety of board and tabletop games will be available for play. Take a lesson from gaming experts or join a game and make new friends. At Light Grey, you’ll find art prints and books for sale, and a Magic: The Gathering tribute exhibit will be on display. Live entertainment will also take place throughout the day, and food will be available. Head online to sign up for the Magic tournament. 12-7 p.m. July 28; Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047. –Jessica Armbruster

The Floating Library Sarah Peters

Floating Library

Yes, that’s right, it’s a library that floats in the middle of a lake. On this raft you’ll find an oasis of art books and reading material for your pleasure and perusal, along with friendly merfolk librarians who will guide you to reading material that strikes your fancy. To get to the Floating Library, all you have to do is rent a canoe, kayak, or paddle boat, available at the shore. (Paddle boats are highly recommended for their ease and convenience in the reading-and-paddling department.) The library is filled with books created and donated by artists, submitted through an open call process. It’s a great opportunity to check out some zines and indulge in visual delights, all while blissfully soaking in the sun on a beautiful lake. For more info, visit thefloatinglibrary.org. 1-6 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from July 21-Aug. 5; Free. Lake Phalen, 1400 Phalen Dr., St. Paul; 651-776-9833. –Sheila Regan

Open Eye Theatre's Annual Ice Cream Social

Featuring free ice cream, puppet shows, carnival games, face-painting, and make and take puppet crafts. 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. July 28. Free. Open Eye Figure Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis; 612-874-6338.



Owamni Falling Water Festival

Family-friendly festival celebrating indigenous Minnesota culture with music, art, food, and kids activities. 1-5 p.m. July 28; Free. Father Hennepin Bluffs Park, 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.



Garden, Art & Music Event

Tour through local gardens and art, followed by live music from Chris Koza, Romantica, Black Market Brass, and Billy Johnson. Garden and art tour from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., music festival from 3-10 p.m. Tickets and more info at www.tangletowngardens.com. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. July 28. $30-$35 garden and art tour; free for music festival. Tangletown Gardens, 5353 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4769.

"Embody" Form + Content Gallery

Embody

Group show featuring work by recent interns. Opening reception 6-8:30 p.m. Sat., July 28. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.



Boom Room Jazz

Monthly jazz series featuring variety of acts. 7 p.m. Every last Sat. Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.



Cars and Caves for Charity

Classic and exotic car and motorcycle show with photo opportunities with replica Batmobile and Scooby Doo van. More info at chanhassenautoplex.com/events/category/public/cars-shows. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Every last Sat. Free. AutoMotorPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen; 612-850-8398.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat. Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.



Snak Attack

8:30 p.m. July 28; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Sound+Vision MN Pop Culture Collectibles Show

Dealers selling music, comic books, toys, figurines, sports, film, and nostalgia memorabilia. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 28; Free. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive, Woodbury; 651-739-9433.

Urban Growler's Farmers Market

SUNDAY:

Urban Growler's Farmers Market

On Sundays throughout the summer and into the fall, visitors can shop local at the weekly farmers market outside. You’ll find live music and special beers, plus locally made foods, artisan items, and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Sun. from June 3-Oct. 14; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 612-501-1128.

The Greatest Showman

Sunday, July 29, 8:55 p.m. @ Lyndale Farmstead Park.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.