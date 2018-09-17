Dog week at Sisyphus, #Minnstafashion at the W: Free things to do this week

Dog Week 2018

This week, Sisyphus Brewing goes all in on dog love with a week-filled with dog-themed and dog-friendly fun each day. That includes doggie Blingo on Tuesday at 8 p.m. (Blingo is a glam take on bingo; sometimes there’s a pimp chalice at stake), a pup pool party on Wednesday from 3 to 10 p.m., adoptable dogs on Thursday and Friday, a pup pop-up market on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., and a dog parade and costume contest Sunday at 3 p.m. Drink beer with your best friend, Fido. Tuesday through Sunday. Free. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis.

Mill City Night Market

Each week this summer, Mill City Night Market takes over the grassy area in front of U.S. Bank Stadium. This Tuesday, the event will also be a happy hour, as Day Block Brewing will be serving up pizza, beer, and wine to picnickers on the green. A free yoga session starts up around 5:30 p.m., and lawn games like kubb, cornhole, and ping pong will be played. Shop for veggies and artisan eats from local farmers, and enjoy live music. This is also a family-friendly happening, with plenty of healthy foods and activities geared toward kids. 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Kick off Fashion Week MN at the W. MinnstaFashion

#Minnstafashion

Fashion Week MN is here once again. The biannual multi-day festival kicks off with the seventh installment of #Minnstafashion, a glam party featuring five emerging designers. Check out their work on rotating platforms throughout the space, and shop from local jewelry and accessory boutiques at the pop-up shop. The event will also include prizes awarded for best dressed revelers, and the photo wall will return for folks who like to Instagram the more posh moments of their life. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. This event is free, but reservations are recommended. Register here. W Minneapolis - the Foshay, 821 S. Marquette Ave., Minneapolis.

Shopcicle at Union Depot

Each month, the Union Depot in Lowertown turns into a pop-up market items from local artisans and makers to explore. Each installment includes a theme; September’s event is all about emerging brands. Shop felt and metal accents from Silhouette Jewelry Design, cute handmade dolls from Little Ren Creations, natural deodorants and beauty items from Daisy Blue Naturals, and Minnesota-themed hats, scarves, and pillows from August Sparrow. Sip cocktails and shop; 7% of market sales will benefit the Arc Minnesota. 3 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; 612-716-5480.

Elliot Park Art Walk

The artsy side of Elliot Park is showcased during this monthly neighborhood series. Things kick off with a happy hour at Finnegans. Around 5 p.m., interested folks will depart with the Theater of Public Policy on a narrated tour through the area. Stops along the way will include Gamut Gallery, which is currently hosting a show featuring works from graffiti artists. Good Arts Collective will offer performances and live music, and Punchy Magnolia’s studio and showroom, the Cabin, will feature makers, artisans, and adoptable puppies. The event concludes back at the brewery, where the Minneapolis Craft Market will highlight even more local crafters and vendors as revelers drink beer. 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Free. Finnegans, 817 Fifth Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615.