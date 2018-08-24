Dog parties, Smitten Kitten's b-day, street fests: 56 free things to do this weekend

Bruce Silcox

FRIDAY:

Love East Lake: Kick-Off Celebration

With free ice cream, dance party, giveaways, lantern making. Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, 1500 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Northside Vibrations

Featuring a spades tournament, free books and smoothies, a bubble dance party, and family fun. Friday, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawthorn Crossings, West Broadway Avenue and Dupont Avenue North, Minneapolis.

FAM Fridays at Radisson RED

Featuring pop-up shops from local fashion designers, craft makers, visual and graphic designers, and more. 8 p.m. to midnight. Radisson RED Minneapolis Downtown, 609 S. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-252-5400.

83 Wolfpack

With Acid Teeth, Two Houses, and Black Sam Malone. 9 p.m. Aug. 24; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Just information

Group show featuring performances and new works. 7-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 2001 A Space, 2001 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.



Shadow Party

With Cave Light and Filthy Animals. 10 p.m. Aug. 24; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Nikki & the RueMates

Monthly residency on the fourth Friday of each month. 9:30 p.m. Every 4th Fri.; Free. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-2118.

Curios: Drawings by Benjamin Davis Brockman

Opening reception 6-8:30 p.m. Fri., Aug. 24. Daily from Aug. 17-Oct. 15; Free. Ambiente Gallerie, 505 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-424-6944.

III Noche de la Nostalgia/Nostalgia Night

8 p.m. Aug. 24; Free. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.



Andrea Thome

Author presents her new book, 'House of Belonging.' 7 p.m. Aug. 24; Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.



Blooming Butterflies

Hundreds of butterflies from Africa, Asia, and the Americas flying freely in an indoor garden environment. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from June 15-Sept. 3; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.

Old School Surly Brewery Tour

Surly may be known for their enthusiasm for metal music and their monumental Surly Beer Hall in Prospect Park, but it all started in a small abrasives factory in suburban Brooklyn Center. Today, many of the brewery’s beers are still made in the northern suburbs, highlighted by the limited edition BC Small Batch Series. For this month’s BC event, owner and founder Omar Ansari will lead the tour, sharing his experience from startup to an expansive business. Surly will serve five different beers, including 3DH triple IPA, which isn’t in stores until next month, as well as other beers not yet available at the Minneapolis location. Tours are free with a non-perishable food donation, but be sure to RSVP in advance, as tickets are limited. Reserve a spot online at surlybrewing.com/bc-tours. 21+. 6:15 p.m. Aug. 24; Free. Surly Brewing Brooklyn Center, 4811 Dusharme Drive, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; 763-999-4040. --Loren Green



Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Free once inside the Minnesota State Fair:



Tower of Power - 50th Anniversary Tour

8:30 p.m. Daily from Aug. 23-24; Free with fair admission. Leinie Lodge Bandshell, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.



Shane Martin

8 p.m. Daily from Aug. 23-24; Free with fair admission. International Bazaar, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.



The Last Revel

8 p.m. Daily from Aug. 23-24; Free with fair admission. Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

City Pages file

SATURDAY:

Intermedia Arts Building Farewell Event and Celebration

Featuring music and refreshments. Saturday, 2-6 p.m. Intermedia Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sass

With Lung and Citric Dummies. 10 p.m. Aug. 25; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



The Smitten Kitten's 15th Anniversary Party

Featuring DJ Sarah White, Sssdude-Nutz donut truck, and 25% off sale through the entire store. 1-5 p.m. Aug. 25; Free. The Smitten Kitten, 3010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-721-6088.



Void Rot

With Cavernlight, Ulkum and Feral Light. 9 p.m. Aug. 25; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

A Wrinkle in Time

Film screening. 8:30 p.m. Pershing Field, 3500 W. 49th St., Minneapolis.

4th Annual Light the Night Show

Car show featuring top vehicles from a variety of brands. Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Open Doors at 38th and Grand

With live music, sips and bites, puppy treats, kids games, art, shopping, and more. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. 38th Street and Grand Avenue, Minneapolis.

Theatre Garage Sale

Mission Theatre Company will be selling a decade’s worth of props, costumes, and set pieces. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Crane Theater, 2303 Kennedy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-548-1380.

Boom Room Jazz

Monthly jazz series featuring variety of acts. 7 p.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.



Cars and Caves for Charity

Classic and exotic car and motorcycle show with photo opportunities with replica Batmobile and Scooby Doo van. More info at chanhassenautoplex.com. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Every last Sat.; Free. AutoMotorPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen; 612-850-8398.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.

Faces of Change: Artistic Expression by Natalia Berglund

Ink paintings and gilded iconic imagery. Opening reception 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sat., Aug. 25. Free. The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-821-9045.



Homespun Craft and Gift Show

Featuring goods from over 40 local makers. More info at homespunmn.com. 2-7 p.m. Aug. 25; Free. Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave. S., Richfield; 612-861-9350.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



New to Mia: Art from Chicago

Featuring works donated by Dennis Adrian, Kiyoko Lerner, and others. Daily from Aug. 25-Jan. 6; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.



Free once inside the Minnesota State Fair:

BoDeans

8:30 p.m. Daily from Aug. 25-26; Free with fair admission. Leinie Lodge Bandshell, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

Ipso Facto

8 p.m. Daily from Aug. 25-26; Free with fair admission. International Bazaar, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.



Mayda

8 p.m. Daily from Aug. 25-26; Free with fair admission. Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

I AM Rescued Getty Images/iStockphoto

SUNDAY:

I AM Rescued

Humans aren’t the only creatures enjoying Twin Cities patios in the summertime; these days, dogs are often invited, too. This Sunday, Surly will become dog-friendly for I AM Rescued, a benefit beer party for pups and people. Take your dog through an agility course and pose for pics in the photobooth. There will also be a catwalk featuring local celebs and their pooches in fashionable threads, all narrated by Sarah Edwards of I AM MPLS/ST. PAUL. Surly will be serving up all their popular brews all afternoon, of course, and you’ll find pizza upstairs. All proceeds from the event will benefit Canine Inspired Change, a program that works with at-risk kids through animal bonding. 12-5 p.m. Aug. 26; Free. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040. --Jessica Armbruster

Dogs of MSP: August Meet Up / National Dog Day

Featuring vendors, dog treats, pup-friendly patio. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. FINNEGANS, 817 Fifth Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615.

Gay Witch Abortion

With Vincas, Ex Nuns, and Another Heaven. 9 p.m. Aug. 26; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

National Dog Day Pop Up

Featuring treat samples for dogs, an appearance by Murrow the Frenchie, and ticket sales for Hounds and Hops. 1-4 p.m. Aug. 26; Free. 612Brew, 945 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis.



Open Streets Minneapolis: Franklin

Outdoor street festival featuring live music, sidewalk sales, family fun, and more all closed to cars. Find it on Franklin Ave. E. from Portland Ave. to 28th Ave. S. More info at www.openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 26; Free. Hope Community Center, 611 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis; 612-874-8867.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Sunday, 8 to 11 p.m. The Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Dog Days Of Summer at Stanley's Bar Room

With puppy pedicures and other fun grooming services. All proceeds go towards Secondhand Hounds. Sunday, 3-7 p.m. Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

2nd Annual CMM's Bring Your Old Bike (BYOB)

Rally and ride featuring a bike show, sweets, and prizes for best bikes. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. 519 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis.

An Evening of Poetry with Blue Light Press

Featuring readings by Patricia Barone, K.B. Ballentine, Diane Frank, Helga Kidder, and Mary Kay Rummel. 5 p.m. Aug. 26; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Circus in the Park FB

Circus in the Park 2018

Most circus events are pricey. But this Sunday, the circus is coming to the park for a free show. There will be no animals or big tops, just pure acrobatic arts. Watch athletes fly through the air on the trapeze, twist and turn on hanging silk, and spin on a lyra. These feats of strength, beauty, and daring will be performed on Powderhorn’s grassy lawn. Bring a blanket, some picnic supplies, and be entertained. 12:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 26; Free. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-1141. --Jessica Armbruster



Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.



Maurice Jacox

4-7 p.m. Aug. 26; Free. Lola on the Lake, 3000 E. Calhoun Pkwy., Minneapolis; 952-451-8481.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Urban Growler's Farmers Market

Featuring live music and special beers, plus locally made foods, artisan items, and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Sun. from June 3-Oct. 14; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128.