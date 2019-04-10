Dog Olympics, GeekCraft Expo, Tiki Weekend at Du Nord: A-List 4.10

WEDNESDAY 4.10

Ruben Paul

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Comedian Ruben Paul is as recognizable to comedy fans overseas as he is in North America. “I love interacting with different types of people because that’s how you learn,” he tells an audience. “I went to China to find out I’d never had Chinese food before. I had no idea.” On his last visit to Asia, he was touring with a couple of comics from Europe. “I’m from Los Angeles,” he explains. “We have a big-ass Chinatown, so I’m an expert in Chinese food. And I’m the type of guy that, if I know the cuisine, I’ll order for the whole table.” He ordered a beef and broccoli and sweet and sour chicken for the table. “The waiter looks at me like, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’ And then I ordered some General Tso’s chicken. ‘Who the hell is General Tso?’” The most shocking revelation? “No fortune cookies. My whole life I thought some Asian dude was back there writing our fortunes!” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

J. Elvis Weinstein

Acme Comedy Co.

“I’m always jumping around,” says Minneapolis native J. Elvis Weinstein. “I’m sort of in transition right now. I’m not sure what the next big project is.” On the standup front, Weinstein will perform at Acme this week. In other news, he recently completed the process of clearing all the music rights for his long-awaited documentary on musician/actor Michael des Barres. “That should finally come out sometime this year,” he reports. Usually when he returns to the Twin Cities he does a show with old pal Chris Bliss. While he’ll be on his own this time, Weinstein prefers to work with friends when he can. “My favorite expression of friendship is making stuff with friends, doing a creative project. That’s the most fun you can have.” To that end he’ll often feature for buddies Tom Segura and Chad Daniels. “When I do standup, it’s more fun to have someone you can hang out with as opposed to just tell jokes, get check, go home.” Speaking of old friends and projects, many fans are curious about Weinstein’s possible return to Mystery Science Theater 3000. He laughs, and says, “All I can say is I’m not allowed to say.” 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Art in Bloom Image courtesy Mia

THURSDAY 4.11

Art in Bloom 2019

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Art in Bloom might be one of the best signs of spring in Minneapolis. Each year, Mia invites florists to create arrangements inspired by pieces from the museum’s collection. The results feature a refreshing mix of interpretations, whether floral artists are matching the colors of an abstract work or pulling things together to call back to the shape of a sculpture. You can stop by and see these pieces during gallery hours all weekend, and there are planned happenings. Thursday’s Flowers After Hours features a runway show with models rocking looks made from natural elements, while Friday’s TGI Flowers will offer cocktails and other entertainment. Sunday will be especially family-friendly, with activities in the galleries. The festival also offers a variety of workshops, talks, and benefit parties. Find the complete schedule at artsmia.org. Most events are free; some require tickets. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Contempo Physical Dance's "SenZalma" Bill Cameron

FRIDAY 4.12

Contempo Physical Dance

The Cowles Center

Contempo Physical Dance, a group that fuses Afro-Brazilian, capoeira, and contemporary forms, presents two pieces at the Cowles Center. One is the world premiere of “Lágrima Fora do Lugar (Tear Out of Place),” a new solo choreographed and performed by artistic director Marciano Silva Dos Santos. For that work, Dos Santos conducted research in Brazil, interviewing quilombolas, Afro-Brazilian residents of the quilombo settlements first established by escaped slaves in Brazil. He also draws inspiration from a book by Brazilian actress and author Suely Bispo, whose voice makes up part of a sound composition by Divan Gattamorta. “SenZalma,” which debuted in 2014, takes its title from the word “senzalas,” which means “slave quarters,” and “alma,” the word for “soul.” Inspired by the poem “O Navio Negreiro (The Slave Ship)” by 19th-century Brazilian abolitionist Antonio de Castro Alves, the piece uses symbolic gestures to evoke this awful part of Brazil’s history. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $20-$28. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3600. Through Saturday —Sheila Regan

Ragamala Dance Company and Brooklyn Rider

O’Shaughnessy Auditorium

Here’s how classical lives on in contemporary art. For tonight’s performance at the O’Shaughnessy, string quartet Brooklyn Rider, first introduced to us by Liquid Music, will reimagine the restorative properties of classical music with “Healing Modes,” based on compositions by Beethoven and five contemporary women composers. Then Ashwini Ramaswamy leads her troupe, Ragamala Dance Company, in a new work she created. Titled “Nocturne,” the piece utilizes the classical Indian dance form Bharatanatyam to reimagine the relationships between the human, natural, and metaphysical migrations that occur at night. 7:30 p.m. $34. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6700. —Camille LeFevre

Tiki Weekend Spring Kickoff

Du Nord Craft Spirits

It’s spring in Minnesota. That means one day we might get slushy snow, the next it will be sunny and bikeable. All of that is better than what we had last month, so let’s celebrate. This weekend, Du Nord is hosting a staycation in Minneapolis. They’ll be busting out a rum they’ve saved for this party, and will mix it into fancy tiki drinks. Food trucks will stop by each day. Potter’s Pasties and Pies is scheduled for Friday, and singer-songwriter James Rone will play tunes that evening. The patio will be open all weekend, and spring attire is encouraged. 4 p.m. to midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday. 2610 32nd St. E., Minneapolis; 612-799-9166. Also Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Record Store Day Star Tribune

SATURDAY 4.13

Record Store Day Bus Shuttle Crawl

Sleepy V’s and Indeed Brewing

As always, there’s a lot happening for Record Store Day. In addition to limited releases, live music, and deals at music shops around town, there will also be pop-ups across the metro at breweries, restaurants, and bars. The Record Store Day Bus Crawl will take you to a generous selection of these events. Hop on a shuttle at either Sleepy V’s or Indeed Brewing to be whisked away to places like Flashlight Vinyl, Pat’s Tap, Needle Doctor, Venn Brewing, Clockwerks Brewing, and Inbound BrewCo without having to worry about parking or getting to your next destination. There are two different bus routes, each running two cycles during the day, so whether you’re a morning or afternoon person you have options. Bus tickets also score you a $5 record store gift card. Find tickets at tcvc.ticketleap.com. 21+. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. $5. Indeed Brewing, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090. Sleepy V’s, 1226 Second St. NE, Minneapolis. —Loren Green

Dog Olympics 2019

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Many dog owners have the notion that their canine companion harbors a talent that separates them from the shaggy pack. Perhaps your schnauzer can navigate a treat-laden path without pausing for a nibble? Or you have a husky known for dashing between obstacles with astonishing agility? For humans and pups up to the challenge, the 2019 Dog Olympics offers a playful environment for showing off such skills. Organized by students at the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine, the daylong fundraiser offers a wide range of activities, including two obstacle courses. Enticing snacks serve as both the challenge of Temptation Tower and the motivating factor of Mr. Ed’s Peanut Butter Race. Owners can bond with their doggos during a dance-off, through an attire-changing relay, and over a game of musical sit. The $10 admission provides access to the event and entry into any of the contests. Non-dog owners are also welcome to attend and cheer on the participating pooches. Best of all, with the event’s proceeds earmarked for Secondhand Hounds Animal Rescue, every attendee will walk away champions of a worthwhile cause. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $10. 1265 Snelling Ave. N. (AgStar Arena), St. Paul. —Brad Richason

GeekCraft Expo Twin Cities L-R: Work by Chompalot Art, Lumen Electronic Jewelry, the Bittiest Baubles

GeekCraft Expo Twin Cities

Minneapolis Convention Center

GeekCraft Expo is a little bit like a vendor’s mart at a ComicCon. Here all fandoms are welcome, whether you’re into super kawaii anime or watching people shred zombies on The Walking Dead. There will be cute-as-hell plushies made to look like Pokemon and Totoro, candles and bath bombs named after characters from Supernatural, and plenty of 12-sided-die jewelry. Have you always wanted a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle outfit with built-in tutu? They have that here, too. All of these sweet items are handmade by local geeky crafters and makers. Added bonus: This event is free if you register online at www.eventbrite.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free if pre-registered; $2 otherwise. 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-335-6000. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Printerstellar

Modist Brewing Co.

Printerstellar is Modist’s third anniversary party, to be celebrated with a special collection of space-themed art prints on sale. Proceeds will raise money for Reach for the Stars, a nonprofit that helps send kids to space camp. The North Loop brewery will also help kids and adults reach for the stars with a virtual reality space tour, live mural painting, and food (including eats from Galactic Pizza). There will also be plenty of special beers on tap, and live and DJ tunes will include sets from Astronautalis, Astralblak, NUR-D Club, Mike2600, and Babyghost. 3 p.m. to midnight. Free. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258. —Loren Green

Dog Day 2019

California Building

It’s not every day that you can bring your dog to an art crawl, but that is exactly what you are supposed to do at California Building’s Dog Day. The open-studio event will showcase 25-plus artists in galleries and other spaces for you to explore. The first 100 guests will score swag bags filled with treats and deals for pups, and humans can enjoy free coffee as well. Other fun includes a photo contest and lots of socializing with dog lovers and art hounds. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551. —Jessica Armbruster

Third Daughter, Restless Daughter

Artists in Action: Third Daughter Restless Daughter

Minnesota Museum of American Art

Hmong sisters Wone Vang and Youa Vang of Third Daughter Restless Daughter are the subversive cross-stitch dream team you didn’t know you needed in your life. These funny and talented sewers will be at the Minnesota Museum of American Art to teach you about their punk-rock crafty ways. Try your hand with the needle and hear stories from these two talented artists. While you’re at it, you can check out “The Good Making of Good Things: Craft Horizons Magazine, 1941-1979,” an enticing exhibit that pairs the museum’s extensive collection of craft art with issues of the magazine that was put out by the American Craft Council. 2 to 5 p.m. Free. 350 Robert St. N., St. Paul; 651-797-2571. —Sheila Regan

David Roussève/Reality

Northrop

African American jazz composer Billy Strayhorn, who often collaborated with Duke Ellington and created an oeuvre that’s shaped the history of American music, inspired David Roussève’s new work, Halfway to Dawn. With a movement style integrating jazz, modern, and social dance, Roussève and his company give choreographic form to Strayhorn’s music, as well as to his life in 1940s-’60s Harlem as a gay man and civil rights activist. An abstract work that incorporates video-projected text and art, Halfway to Dawn lifts Strayhorn’s life into public consciousness through a theatrical dance performance that engages the heart. The performance is followed by a post-show Q&A. 7:30 p.m. $22-$47. Northrop, 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. —Camille LeFevre

Metamorphoses

Guthrie Theater

Unlike the spectacle-laden extravaganzas that typify Broadway sensations, the 2002 staging of Metamorphoses hearkened back to the essentials of drama, summoning the pantheon of Greek mythologies cataloged in Roman poet Ovid’s timeless masterpiece. The work radiated a contemporary vitality courtesy of Mary Zimmerman’s culturally resonate adaptation (based on the translation of David R. Slavitt). Zimmerman picked up a Tony Award for best director, providing further recognition for the captivatingly imagined retelling of triumphs and tragedies so legendary they’re part of our storytelling DNA. Metamorphoses is being revisited by Berkeley Repertory Theatre with Zimmerman back in the director’s chair, overseeing an ensemble that includes numerous original cast members. The work’s signature set design will return, including a large pool that serves as an transformative piece, both literal and figurative, capable of conveying everything from an embryonic calm to a tempestuous rage (the latter having necessitated a “splash zone” in the front row for audiences). Still stunningly realized some 17 years later, this production sets out to divine fresh inspiration from the perpetual tides of ancient mythology. The show is in previews April 13-17. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. $29-$78. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through May 18 —Brad Richason