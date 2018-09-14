Dog meet-ups, rummage sales, festivals on Eat Street and the West Bank: 60 free things to do this weekend

'Tracey (Gold Circle)' Sara Cwynar

FRIDAY:

Sara Cwynar: Image Model Muse

Films and photographic works. Daily from Sept. 14-Jan. 20; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

Astronomique

With Dennis and the Key Kids. 10 p.m. Sept. 14; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Keg & Case Opening

A new culinary market in the Schmidt Building. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 14; Free. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.



Lovely Dark

With Fox Face, Death of a Ladies Man, and Silt. 9 p.m. Sept. 14; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Gated Community and Anthony Kacznski

6-10 p.m. Sept. 14; Free. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 651-235-2726.

The Golden Pearl Vintage Presents Recollection Opening Night

Pop-up showcasing and selling past designs by local designers. Part of Fashion Week MN. More info at fashionweekmn.com. Opening reception 6-10 p.m. Fri., Sept. 14. Daily from Sept. 14-29; Free. Golden Pearl Vintage, 507A E. Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis; 612-378-3978.

Jordan Weber

Jordan Weber: Know Spaces

Sculptures and programmatic artwork. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Sep. 14. Free. Macalester College Law Warschaw Gallery, 1600 Grand Ave., Fine Arts Commons 105, St. Paul; 651-696-6416.

St. Paul Oktoberfest

Featuring German craft beers, opening parade, authentic German food, Dachshund races, Kinderland kids carnival (Sat.), live music, beer hall contests, and bed races. More info at www.saintpauloktoberfest.org. 4-10 p.m. Sept. 14; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 15; Free; $5 wristband for beer; $12 Kinderland kids carnival admission. Schmidt Artist Lofts, 882 7th St W, St Paul.

Twin Cities Zine Fest 2018 Kick-Off Reading

7 p.m. Fri., free. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2520.

2nd annual Rejected Exhibition

Group show featuring rejected photography submissions from the State Fair fine arts competition. Opening reception 7 p.m. Fri., Sep. 14. Free. Praxis Gallery and Photographic Arts Center, 2600 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-728-5520.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.



Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

zAmya Theater Project's 'Second Chance' features actors who have struggled with homelessness. Bruce Silcox

zAmya Theater Project

Housed in the St. Stephen’s Human Services Building, zAmya Theater Project is made up of artists who have been or currently are struggling with homelessness. This week, the group will celebrate the culmination of its residency at Minneapolis Central Library with a performance. Second Chance was created through workshops conducted at the library, where a cast collaborated with a team of professional theater artists, including playwright Carlyle Brown, choreographer Leah Nelson, and director Maren Ward. With short scenes, songs, humor, and spoken word, the piece explores what it means to get a second chance in life. See it this week at the amphitheater outside. 5 p.m. Sept. 14. Free; donations accepted. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 952-847-8107. –Sheila Regan

BLCA September Reading Series

Featuring authors Jennifer Kwon Dobbs and Sherry Fernandez Williams. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Open Streets West Broadway Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY:

Open Streets Minneapolis: West Broadway

Featuring live music, kids’ fun, sidewalk sales, and closed streets open to pedestrians and cyclists. The street festival is on West Broadway from Penn Avenue North to Lyndale Avenue North in Minneapolis. More info at www.openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 15; Free.



Eat Street Food, Music, and Arts Festival

This Saturday, Eat Street will showcase all that the Whittier neighborhood has to offer with a daylong street party. A musical stage will host a variety of acts, including Malamanya, McNasty Brass Band, Madison McFerrin, and local artist Haley playing sets. Bring the kids for button and bookmaking with MCAD, or see what Mia’s Art Cart is up to. Eats include spring rolls, banh mi, and food truck offerings. Somali dance, area theater troupes, and more add to festivities. 1 to 9 p.m. Free. Nicollet Avenue, between 25th and 27th Streets, in Minneapolis. Find more info at eatstreetfest.com. 1-9 p.m. Sept. 15; Free. 2 E. 26th St., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Outdoor Project Minneapolis Block Party Festival

Benefit for Big City Mountaineers. With gear demos, giveaways, games, food trucks, beers, and live music by Strange Hotels and Armchair Boogie. 12-9 p.m. Sept. 15; Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.



Powderhorn Rummage Tour

Tour through 75 yard sales throughout Powderhorn Park neighborhood. More info at www.ppna.org. 9 a.m. Daily from Sept. 15-16; Free. Powderhorn Park Neighborhood, 821 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-722-4817.

Annual Vintage Flea Market

Annual vintage flea market and block party with vendors, family fun, and free food courtesy. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Urban Cottage, 5157 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-251-1889.

LOLA Art Crawl Image courtesy event organizers

10th Annual LOLA Art Crawl

While the LOLA Art Crawl is a relatively chill event, there’s still a vast array of things to see and do. This year’s self-guided tour, now in its 10th year, sprawls through over 60 sites in south Minneapolis’ Longfellow neighborhood, showcasing the work of over 130 local artists. Locations include studios, galleries, homes, lawns, patios, businesses, and more. Some examples of what you might find: vintage tea containers from Paris Antiques, trans-themed comic art by Orion Arts, ethically sourced wood furniture fromNorth City Studios, and tiny dollhouse period rooms by John Elsner. Add in jewelry, pottery, vinyl, and so much more. Find the full list of artists and locations at lolaartcrawl.com. The general boundaries are Minnehaha Avenue from 26th to 46th, to the West River Parkway, Minneapolis. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from Sept. 15-16; Free. Longfellow, 2727 26th Avenue S., Minneapolis; 612-722-4529. –Jessica Armbruster



Stress of Her Regard

With Criostoir and Dirty Frames. 9 p.m. Sept. 15; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Cave Light

With Feed Your Head and Flowerstalks. 10 p.m. Sept. 15; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Drag Story Hour

Featuring readings and performances by Pillsbury House Theatre Resident Artists Pedro Pablo (Doña Pepa) and Emily Zimmer (Old Man Zimmer), and special guest Blaze Bordeaux. 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15; Free. Pillsbury House Theatre, 3501 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-825-0459.

Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, CDs, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

Sisyphus welcomes canines this week. Getty Images/iStockphoto

BARK!ART Dog & Art Festival

Off-Leash Area (meaning Jennifer Ilse and Paul Herwig, proud owners of various hounds) has also been entrepreneurial when it comes to theater. Having long produced profoundly humanist and/or hilarious work in their garage, Ilse and Herwig recently rehabbed a Nokomis-area building into Art Box. Their newest production, Paws ’n’ Effect, is the tale of a young girl and her stray dog. Love, understanding, and acceptance are the emotional underpinnings of the narrative, blending Ilse’s choreography and Herwig’s multimedia set design with a dog-friendly aesthetic. The celebration also includes a community talent show and a pop-up shop specializing in canine gifts. 12-8 p.m. Sept. 15; 12-5 p.m. Sept. 16; Free; $10-$25 suggested donation for the show. Off-Leash Art Box, 4200 E. 54th St., Minneapolis; 612-724-7372. –Camille LeFevre

Lakes & Legends Second Annual Harvest Fest

Featuring a farmers market, makers market, food trucks, specialty craft beers, and live music. All ages. 12-8 p.m. Sept. 15; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.



Wild Rice Festival 2018

Family-friendly celebration of harvest season and Native American cultures, with food, activities, presentations, exhibits, and a live performance from Bluedog. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 15; Free. Harriet Alexander Nature Center, 2520 N. Dale St., Roseville; 651-765-4262.

Northrup King Nights

Featuring open studios, receptions, and shows. Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

Ukrainian Heritage Festival

Featuring food, music, dance, exhibits, kids' games, beer garden, and market. Saturday, 1 to 11:30 p.m. Ukrainian American Community Center, 301 Main St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-1956.

Lebanese Festival

Featuring traditional Lebanese food, cultural dancing, music, items for sale from Lebanon, and church history/tours. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. St. Maron's Catholic Church, 602 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2758.

"Reveal and Conceal"

Reveal and Conceal

Encaustic paintings and sculptures by Helen Dannelly, Jeffrey Hirst, Julie Snidle, and Jodi Reeb. Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Sat., Sep. 15. Free. The Kolman & Pryor Gallery, 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis; 612-385-4239.



Shout Out Loud

Charity concert for suicide prevention and awareness benefiting Nami MN and Canvas Health, featuring live music, food trucks, photo booth, prizes, and family fun. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 15; Free. Copperwing Distillery, 6409 Cambridge St., St. Louis Park; 612-293-6157.



Storytelling for Changing Times: A Storytelling Festival

Featuring morning and afternoon workshops, story concerts, slams, and story swaps. Registration and more info at www.storyartsmn.org/festival. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Free; $30 morning workshops. Normandale Community College, 9700 France Ave. S., Bloomington; 952-487-8200.

"An Imagined Journey" Amy Baillinger

An Imagined Journey: Photography by Amy Ballinger

Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Sep. 15. Free. Gallery 427, 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis; 612-379-2237.

2018 Marine Art Fair

Fundraiser for the Marine Fire and Rescue Department, featuring a juried art show throughout downtown Marine on St. Croix, with food, kids’ activities, and entertainment. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from Sept. 15-16; Free. 140 Judd St., Marine on St. Croix.

Golden Valley Arts & Music Festival

Featuring work by local artists and makers, food trucks, family activities, parade, and live music. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 15; Free. Golden Valley City Hall, 7800 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley; 763-593-8000.



KidX: Touch A Truck

Get up close looks at fire trucks, police cars, front end loaders, buses, and more. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15; Free. Northtown Mall, 398 Northtown Drive NE, Blaine; 763-786-9704.



Lakeville Art Festival

Featuring over 70 artists, food, youth art tent, community projects, and more. More info at www.lakevilleartscenterfriends.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from Sept. 15-16; Free. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; 952-985-4640.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Normandy Kitchen Jazz Night: Charmin & Shapira with Friends

Featuring Charmin Michelle and Joel Shapira. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 15; Free; reservations recommended. The Normandy Kitchen, 405 N. 8th St., Minneapolis; 612-370-1400.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.

Dogs are at Venn. Image courtesy event organizers

SUNDAY:

Dogs of MSP September Meet Up

Dog-friendly meetup with beer, food truck fair, swag, and more. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Venn Brewing Company, 3550 E. 46th St., Suite 140, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Veg Fest

Featuring plant-based food samples, cooking demonstrations, exhibitors, presentations by industry professionals, and music. More info at tcvegfest.com. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 16; Free. Harriet Island Regional Park, 85 W. Water St., St Paul.



Urban Growler's Farmers Market

Featuring live music and special beers, plus locally made foods, artisan items, and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Sun. from June 3-Oct. 14; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128.



Woody

With ORM-D. 9 p.m. Sept. 16; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Hurts So Good: How Pain Disorders Can Affect Sexuality

Workshop led by Kirsten Schultz, founder of Chronic Sex. RSVP to [email protected] or call 612-721-6088. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 16; Free; RSVP required. The Smitten Kitten, 3010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-721-6088.

"An Imagined Journey" Amy Baillinger

Scooter Rally, Book Presentation, and 'Quadrophenia'

Faster than a bicycle and less intimidating than a motorcycle, the scooter has charmed the asphalt runway for decades and continues to do so. This Sunday, Moon Palace Books is hosting a scooter rally where folks are encouraged to arrive via wheels, be they a retro Vespa or a modern Piaggio. Things kick off at 6:30 p.m. with fresh and free pizza from Geeklove, followed by a talk from local author and historian Eric Dregni on scooters through the eras. The evening will conclude with an outdoor screening of Quadrophenia, a 1979 British film featuring a scooter-riding protagonist. 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 16; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455. –Jessica Armbruster



Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.

Alison McGhee and Amy McNamara

The authors present their new works, 'What I Leave Behind' and 'A Flicker in the Clarity.' 5 p.m. Sept. 16; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.