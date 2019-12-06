Dog holiday parties, bar crawls, geeky gifts: 76 free things to do this weekend

Hub for the Holidays Image courtesy event organizers

FRIDAY:

Hub for the Holidays: European Christmas Market 2019

Last week, Holidazzle kicked off in Loring Park. This week, St. Paul’s winter party begins, offering a variety of winter-themed fun. This Friday will feature a tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. There will be a singalong before plugging in the giant tree on the front lawn, followed by a fireworks show and a double-header screening of Elf and The Polar Express. Meanwhile, on the East Plaza, you’ll find the annual European Christmas Market. Shop for handmade items, enjoy traditional eats like sausages, mulled wine, and sweets, and take in live music and dancing. Santa, his reindeer, and Krampus will also be stopping by Fridays through Sundays each week. The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is visiting on December 10, and the much-loved Holiday Bake Sale is set for December 14. Find the complete schedule of events at uniondepot.org/holiday. 4-9 p.m. Fri. from Dec. 6-22; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. from Dec. 6-22; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. from Dec. 6-22; Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700. –Jessica Armbruster

Destination Winter Saint Paul

Featuring an outdoor WinterSkate with skate rentals available, and a SuperSlide for kids and adults, with concession stands available for food and drink purchases, and heating lamps along the concourse. Daily from Dec. 6-Feb. 22. Free; $5 skate rentals; SuperSlide tickets are $10 for adults and $7 children. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; 651-266-6400.

Taylor James Donskey (Single Release Show)

With Go For Retro. 10 p.m. Dec. 6; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Pyrate

With Pelicant, the Sparks, and Butter Boys. 9 p.m. Dec. 6; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

CSE Winter Light Show

University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering Winter Light Show

Student-designed outdoor winter light show featuring more than 250,000 LED lights set to music written and recorded by U of M students. Show takes place in the courtyard of the Civil Engineering Building, starting every half hour between 5:30-6:30 p.m. More info at z.umn.edu/cselightshow19. 5:30-6:45 p.m. Dec. 5-7. Free. Civil Engineering Building, 500 Pillsbury Drive SE, Minneapolis.

Minnesota Youth Climate Strike

Sit-in at the capitol rotunda demanding that Tim Walz, Steve Simon, Julie Blaha, and Keith Ellison divest from fossil fuel investments. With speakers, action steps, and more. 3-5 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman. 9 p.m. every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

"The Sky and the Earth" Rowan Pope, 'Great Sand Dunes'

The Sky and the Earth: Drawings and Paintings by Bly Pope and Rowan Pope

Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Dec. 6. Free. Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata; 952-473-8333.

MFA Open Studio Night

Visit artists and designers studios from MCAD's Master of Fine Arts program, featuring a variety of media. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6; Free. MCAD - MFA Building, 2201 First Avenue S., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Let It Glow

Happy hour fundraiser celebrating women glass artists of Foci MCGA, with glassblowing demonstrations, drinks, raffle, and holiday gifts. 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6; Free. Foci Glass, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-623-3624.

"When the Stones Came to Town" Fred Case

When the Stones Came to Town: Rock 'n' Roll Photos from the 1970s

Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Fri., Dec. 6. Free. Gallery 122 At Hang It, 122 8th St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-874-7222.

Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring open studios, special receptions, demonstrations, and more in the area. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. every first Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

"Impressionist Sketches from Minnesota and Abroad" Mary Pettis



Holidazzle 2019

In days of yore, Holidazzle was a lighted parade that cruised through downtown, messing up traffic and confusing bus commuters. It had to go. Now the event has morphed into something more functional: a winter festival for families and barhoppers alike. Each week offers a handful of new things to experience and explore. There will be outdoor movie screenings, including classics like A Christmas Story, Elf, and Home Alone. In addition to pouring Fulton brews, the beer garden will offer board and card games to play, and nights include vinyl DJ sets (Thursdays) and bingo led by drag queens (Fridays). A kids’ play area will keep the little ones busy, and Santa will show up every day. Other wintertime fun to be had: ice skating on the open rink, tasty eats from local businesses, fireworks every Saturday night, and Yeti, a new twinkling light installation by Christopher Lutter-Gardella. Find the complete list of activities and schedules at holidazzle.com. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. from Nov. 29-Dec. 22; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.

Holidazzle Dusty Hoskovec Photography

Impressionist Sketches from Minnesota and Abroad

Solo exhibition of paintings by Mary Pettis. Artist reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fri., Dec. 6. Free. Minneapolis Club, 729 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-332-2292.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Raging Art On at Gamut Image courtesy event organizers

HOLIDAY MARKETS:

4th Annual Nordic Julemarket

Over 30 Nordic-inspired vendors selling gifts, arts, crafts, books, clothing, foods, home accessories, toys, imported goods, traditional wares, and more, plus live music, story-telling, dancing, and beer and food. Sunday's event is especially family-friendly. 3-6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-249-7800.

2019 Holiday Gallery Shop

Featuring handmade fiber arts and crafts from a variety of local and global artists, holiday gift ideas, demonstrations, hands-on activities, meet the maker fests every Sat., and work by featured artist Wendy Richardson. Daily from Nov. 1-Dec. 24; Free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.



Arts of the Holidays Show & Sale 2019

Annual art sale featuring a gallery full of fine crafts and art by local artisans, perfect for holiday giving. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. from Nov. 8-Dec. 23; Free. Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 N. Shore Dr., Wayzata; 952-473-7361.



First Fridays at Creators Space

Featuring an artisan market with wares from member artists, a gallery show from woodworker Wes Linstrom, live music, hot chocolate, and desserts. 5 p.m. Dec. 6; Free. Creators Space, 218 7th St. E., St. Paul; 877-417-4551.



Gifts in the Gallery

Boutique-style sale featuring original gift items handcrafted by over 50 local artists. Daily from Dec. 4-18; Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.



Holiday No Coast Craft-o-Rama 2019

Modern art and craft show featuring goods and wares from local makers and artisans. More info at nocoastcraft.com. 3-8 p.m. Dec. 6; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.



Light Up The Night - Light Up A Life

Eighth annual holiday art show and shop, featuring open studios, handmade and original holiday gift items, art demos, live music, and food. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 5; 5-10 p.m. Dec. 6; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. Solar Arts Building, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; 763-234-5069.



Raging Art On 2019

Featuring work for purchase from over 40 Minnesota artists, DJs, and handcrafted gifts. 6-9 p.m. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 5-6; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327.



SooVAC Artists' Holiday Shop

Featuring art and gifts from Minnesota artists and makers. Opening party 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri., Dec. 6. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

L-R: 'Star Knowledge' quilt made by Gwen Westerman, Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate (Dakota), 2014; '1862 Sung Ite Ha' horse mask by James Star Comes Out, Oglala Lakota, 2012; anti-treaty rights pins from ​Save Lake Mille Lacs Association, 1990-93. "Our Home: Native Minnesota"

SATURDAY:

Our Home: Native Minnesota

Permanent exhibition highlighting the resilience and strength of Native nations, communities, and individuals, featuring historic and contemporary photographs, maps, and artifacts. The free family reception on opening day runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat., Dec. 7, and features music, art activities, demonstrations, and games. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-259-3000.

A Garage Band Xmas 11: Totally 80's Xmas

Presented by Spirit Garage, with complimentary refreshments and fresh baked cookies. All ages. 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Free; donations accepted. Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis; 612-312-3400.

December Free First Saturday: Celebrate Somalia!

Featuring a day of activities presented by the Somali Museum of Minnesota, featuring art making activities, gallery tours, and story time with Osman Ali, with games, kids’ films, and free gallery admission. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

7th Annual Santa Cycle bowie 15

7th Annual Santa Cycle Rampage

For the past seven years, folks have put on some Santa gear, hopped on a bike, and ridden en masse, spreading holiday cheer. This Saturday, the spectacle continues. To build a solid base, folks will meet at 10 a.m. for breakfast at the Loop. From there, the Santas will ride. Participants are currently voting on a preferred route, but stops at Utepils, Modist, La Doña, Able, and Sociable seem likely. If you’d like to vote, visit bit.ly/santarampage. Otherwise, tape a Santa hat and some jingle bells to your helmet, pack some cash, and rock some winter gloves. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. The Loop Bar & Restaurant, 606 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Sparrowhawk

With Tiger Maul, Class of 86, and Blood Cookie. 9 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Tinsel & Tails with AHS

Dog-friendly restaurant features a heated patio with heated floors, dog food menu, holiday photo ops, and more. A portion of restaurant proceeds will benefit shelter animals. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Block SLP, 7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park.

Twin Cities Largest Tea Tasting

Sample over 100 teas. With artist market and more. Admission is free, but bring a non-perishable food item or cash to donate to PRISM, Perspectives Kids Café, Little Kitchen Food Shelf, and/or Eastside Neighborhood Services. 9 a.m. to 5 pp.m. Sat.-Sun. Mrs. Kelly's Tea, 77 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 763-788-8753.

Lakes & Legends Brewing Company

4 Year Anniversary Party

Taprooms are known to have chill vibes and neighborhood charm. With that in mind, it makes sense that Lakes & Legends is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a casual party. This Saturday, the Minneapolis Craft Market will be stopping by to sell locally made artisan goods, as Poppa Bear Norton and Black River Revue play tunes. Special beer tappings are another highlight. Birthday brews include a double IPA, an imperial stout, several infusions, a cranberry saison, and a barley wine. KCM EggRolls and Blue Fire Pizza food trucks will be onsite for those with an appetite. 12-11:59 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020. –Loren Green

Merisi

With Cola Horse and Din-din. 10 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Choral: Sounds of the Season

Featuring the University of Minnesota's Campus Singers together with the Men’s and Women’s Choruses. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.

Elva Kaffe

Scandinavian holiday tradition of inviting friends over for coffee, featuring Christmas treats, music and dance performances, and food and craft demonstrations. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 S. Robert St., West St. Paul; 651-457-3373.

"Where Do I Begin" Greg Graham

Far and Wide: Landscapes from the Midwest by Tom Maakestad; Where Do I Begin: Greg Graham

Dual painting exhibition. Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., Dec. 7. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25. Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.



Festival of Lights

Featuring a tree lighting ceremony and light display, live music, gift-making activities, and art walk through Elliot Park. 4-8 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. Finnegans Brew Co., 817 5th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615.

Grand Meander

Grand Meander 2019

Featuring art shows, carolers, trolley rides, petting zoo, soup tasting contest, holiday performances, an appearance by Santa, and family-friendly activities. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. Grand Avenue, from Dale to Fairview, St. Paul; 651-699-0029.



Holiday Flower Show

Annual show which began in 1925, this year featuring Ice Punch Poinsettia along with Kalanchoe Cher, Eucalyptus, and Persian Shield. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7-Jan. 12; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Holiday Open Haus

The GAI's mansion is decorated for the season, with local vendors selling German crafts and goods, model trains, holiday food and drinks, the Minnesänger choir on Saturday, and a visit from St. Nikolaus on Sunday. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from Dec. 7-8; Free. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-7027.

"Let There Be Space" at SooVAC Katayoun Amjadi, 'Nervous System'

Let There Be Spaces in Your Togetherness

This gallery show features works by U.S.-based artists of southwest Asian and north African (SWANA) descent. Coordinated by Mizna, the exhibition brings the perspectives and practices of more than 20 artists to one place. Taking its title from a quote by Khalil Gibran, the show celebrates the ways in which cultures come together and yet make space between themselves in order to find expression and sustenance. Collage, sculpture, installation, and photography are among the diverse media deployed. The revelatory work includes pieces by the show’s jurors: Essma Imady, Hend al Mansour, and Lamia Abukhadra. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263. –Camille LeFevre



MacPhail Free Family Music Series: Sensory Friendly Concert

Featuring a performance by the Chione Woodwind Quintet, instrument making activities by the guests, and a sensory room available throughout the concert, with snacks following the performance. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 7; Free. MacPhail Center for Music, 501 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; 612-321-0100.

"Open Door 15" at Rosalux L-R: Syed Hosain, 'Take Me Back'; Sarah Sampedro, 'Fishing Nets, Calais, France'

Open Door 15

Annual open-call exhibition, juried by Todd Bockley. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Dec. 7. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.



Phyllis Root

Author presents her new book, 'The Lost Forest.' 11 a.m. Dec. 7; Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.

Betty Danger's 4th Annual Bizarre Bazaar L-R: Leslie Midlam Walton Art, Trinkets and Gear, HandMade by Minzer

HOLIDAY MARKETS:

Betty Danger's 4th Annual Bizarre Bazaar

Featuring a variety of handmade wares from area artisans and crafty holiday gift ideas. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7-8; Free. Betty Danger's Country Club, 2501 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-315-4997.

Conrad Mumbles & Friends Winter Bazaar

Featuring 13 local artists, collectors, and crafters. Saturday, 2-8 p.m. Twin Spirits Distillery & M Coffee Shop, 2931 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Winter Market at Sisyphus Brewing

Local vendors and beer. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-444-8674.

16th Annual Holiday Craft Fair

Featuring handmade wares from over 55 local crafters, artisans, and artists spread out over two levels. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7; 12-4 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. Roseville City Hall, 2660 Civic Center Dr., Roseville; 651-792-7000.



5th Annual Holiday Sampler

Featuring festive gifts and food from local vendors, live music, essential oil and wellness samples, and a raffle. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. Mississippi Market, 1500 W. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-690-0507.



Craft Bash 2019

Holiday-themed craft show featuring over 70 Minnesota makers and artisans, presented by American Craft Council. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. Parallel MN + Holden Room, 145 Holden St. N., Minneapolis.



Holiday Geek Expo 2019

Featuring a wide variety of holiday gifts for sci fi and anime fans, with authors and artists in attendance. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, 270 Kent St., St. Paul; 651-224-4601.



Marché de Noël, a French holiday market

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. Alliance Francaise, 113 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-332-0436.



Merry Makers Studio

Interactive holiday concept shop featuring goods from local brands and festive activities. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. and Sun. from Nov. 30-Dec. 22; Free. Third Haus, 4420 Drew Ave. S., Suite C, Minneapolis; 612-584-9190.



Michael Birawer’s Annual Holiday Show

Featuring the artist signing prints and displays of his latest work, with appetizers and beverages. 1-9 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. Thorp Building, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-1600.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Plate & Parcel Holiday Market

Featuring over 60 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. and Sun. from Nov. 2-Dec. 22; Free. Wagners Garden Centers, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-922-6907.



Summit Avenue Artisan Festival

Annual St. Paul Winter market, featuring handcrafted jewelry, pottery, and food items from local artists and artisans, with children's activities, soup tasting contest, and silent auction. A Grand Meander event. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 900 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-5809.

Tattersall and Hola Arepa team up for a special cocktail menu this weekend. Welcome to the Jingle at Hola Arepa

SUNDAY:

Holidazzle's Most Epic Dog Day Costume Competition

Featuring a costume contest at 3 p.m. in the heated Fulton Beer Tent (it's free to watch and to compete), free photos with Santa, and a free Holidazzle branded doggy bag dispenser for the first 100 people. Sunday, 3-4 p.m. Loring Park, Minneapolis.

Holidazzle Movie Night: The Polar Express

5 p.m. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Welcome to the Jingle 3

Special collaborative drink menu with Tattersall Distilling. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit St. Stephen’s Human Services, whose mission is ending homelessness. Sunday, 8 p.m. to midnight. Hola Arepa, 3501 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-345-5583.

Asa's Bakery's Opening Day

Breads, bagels, and bialys for sale. There will also be some fun activities including homemade door prizes, live music, and a bagel photo booth. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3507 S. 23rd Ave., Minneapolis.

A Garage Band Xmas 11: Totally 80's Xmas

Presented by Spirit Garage, with complimentary refreshments and fresh baked cookies. All ages. 4 p.m. Dec. 8. Free; donations accepted. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-345-7166.

Doug Hoverson

Author presents his book, 'The Drink That Made Wisconsin Famous: Beer and Brewing in the Badger State.' 1 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

Jennifer Davis

Jennifer Davis Art Pop-Up

New paintings. Opening reception 3-7 p.m. Sun., Dec. 8, featuring free holiday pie samples and Birchbark tea. Free. Birchwood Cafe, 3311 E. 25th St., Minneapolis; 612-722-4474.



Minnesota Comic Book Convention

Featuring dealers with comics from past and present, collectibles, and comic book buyers. More info at www.epguides.com/comics. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. LivINN Hotel, 5201 Central Ave. NE, Fridley; 763-571-9440.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Open Jam

8 p.m. every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Saint Paul Civic Symphony: The Past as Present

3 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 510 Hall Ave., St Paul; 651-224-9793.



University Gospel Choir Concert

Presented by University of Minnesota School of Music. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Miracle at Lawless

HOLIDAY MARKETS:

Hygge Holiday Market at Miracle at Lawless

While many bars throw up a few decorations during the holidays, Lawless takes it to the next level, getting festive as shit. Now that winter has arrived, they’ve gone full North Pole, loading every inch of their ceilings and walls with twinkling lights, tinsel wreaths, and candy-colored ornaments. Their menu is changing to reflect the holidays, too; one whimsical concoction teased on Facebook features cotton candy in a gimlet glass. Sundays will be particularly festive, with Minneapolis Craft Market hosting the Hygge Holiday Market in the back room, where you’ll find a different variety of makers each week. 4-11 p.m. Mon., Tue., and Sun. from Dec. 1-Jan. 1; 4-11:55 p.m. Wed.-Sat. from Dec. 4-Jan. 1; Free. Lawless Distilling Company, 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota; 612-276-1000. --Jessica Armbruster

Bad Weather Holiday Market

Local vendors and beer. 2 p.m. Sun. Bad Weather Brewing Company, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul; 651-207-6627.

A Very Vintage Holiday Market

A market hosted by Minneapolis Vintage Market and crew. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Free; early bird 11 a.m. tickets are $10. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-940-9647.

Cake Plus-Size Retail’s Holiday Market

With a hot cocoa bar, local vendors, and more two doors down from the shop. 12-3 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. The Music Lab, 5161 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-721-8588.