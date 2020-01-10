Dog hangs, a winter luau, clothing swap at Fair State: 30 free things to do this week
Here's your weekly roundup of free stuff to do.
FRIDAY:
Revitalizing Symbols
Intended to reflect the ways in which Native artists are reviving and reimagining tradition, this exhibition, curated by Alexandra Buffalohead, features work by the eminent and the emerging. Andrea Carlson, Jim Denomie, and George Morrison are among the former. Also part of the exhibition: Jonathon Thunder’s trickster-like creatures, Debra Yepa-Pappan’s vibrant digital collages, Chholing Taha’s exquisitely detailed evocations of the natural world, and Gwen Nell Westerman’s quilts, full of movement and marvels. In all of the work, patterns and symbols come to the fore in celebration of the secular and the sacred. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575. –Camille LeFevre
The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night
10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.
The Key Kids
With Knag and Hawt Glu. 10 p.m. Jan. 10; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
YouTube Karaoke
With Mads & pals. 10 p.m. Jan. 10; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
MSS Textile Showcase
Over the last year MSS and the Textile Center have partnered on embroidery and Shibori fabric dyeing workshops. See works created through this partnership as well as other pieces created by MSS textile artists. 5-8 p.m. The Show Gallery Lowertown, 346 N. Sibley St., St. Paul; 651-419-8022.
A Common Thread 2020
This week marks the 20th anniversary of the Textile Center’s member exhibition, “A Common Thread.” Over 100 fiber works will be on view, showcasing techniques like stitching, crocheting, lacemaking, basketry, sculpture, and mixed media. Check out intricate quilts, vibrant patterns, breathtaking bead work, and new innovations that cross disciplines. From old school to new school, there will be tons of stuff to see from the many different kinds of artists that make up the Textile Center community. This show opened last night, and runs through March 14. Free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464. --Sheila Regan
Skate the Star
Mall of America ice skating rink, located on the North Entrance. All proceeds from skate rentals go directly to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities. Daily from Dec. 14-Feb. 2. Free; $5 skate rentals if you need them. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.
Tappy Hour
Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.
Can Can Wonderland Karaoke
Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.
Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs
8:30-11:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.
Holiday Flower Show
Annual show which began in 1925, this year featuring Ice Punch Poinsettia along with Kalanchoe Cher, Eucalyptus, and Persian Shield. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7-Jan. 12; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.
SATURDAY:
Winter Luau
The weather is real shitty out there right now. For those who can’t jet off to a tropical locale, you still have options (kinda). This Saturday, Bent Brewstillery will be going for a Hawaiian vibe at its annual Winter Luau. Drink specials will include fruity mixes like the Island Julep and the Tropical Spirit Whiskey. Eats will be evocative of warm weather, too, with kalua pork, Spam sandwiches, “spam-aroni” and cheese, and mango slaw on the menu. 12 p.m. Jan. 11; Free. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Drive, Roseville; 844-879-2368. –Jessica Armbruster
Fair State Co-op Clothing Swap
Bring cool clothes sitting around in your closet to donate to the event, and swap them for something you'll actually wear. The event will also include a Bloody Mary bar, and leftover items will go toward SACA Food Shelf & Thrift Store. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.
Beer & Beard Tour
Featuring a Level-Up Beard Co. pop-up shop, a beard contest, and beer. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.
Winter Trails Day
The prolonged Minnesota winter can be a trying experience, especially under whiteout conditions and subzero temps. To combat cabin fever, the annual Winter Trail Day at Fort Snelling State Park offers a vast range of activities to encourage engagement with the great outdoors. For those seeking cardio stimulation, the event provides such options as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, winter hiking, and fat-tire biking. Others might prefer sampling the comparatively more relaxed endeavors of ice fishing, archery, or camp games. Best of all, no prior experience is needed to participate in any of the activities. Novices will be supported with complimentary hot cocoa, ongoing demonstrations from outdoors enthusiasts, and a welcoming environment. Regardless of age or ability, the Winter Trails Day is an ideal opportunity to discover a recreational activity capable of transforming our long winters into a season to be enjoyed rather than merely endured. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 11; Free; $7 day parking. Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul; 612-725-2389. –Brad Richason
Animal Actor
With Cola Horse, Flowerstalks, and Bob Ross Mob Boss. 10 p.m. Jan. 11; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
The Experience
With Dead Summer. 9 p.m. Jan. 11; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
Bekah Worley
The artist's reception on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. will feature colorful works and prints. Rock Paper Scissors Goods, 4806 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Family Day at All My Relations Arts Gallery
Featuring a kid-friendly tour of "Foresight: 20 years of Mitakuye Oyasin" led by Angela Two Stars at 2 and 3 p.m., plus a hands-on art activity, and two gallery tours will be provided at 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. All My Relations Arts, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-235-4970.
Nothing Is Permanent // Everything Is Temporary
New works by Carla Alexandra Rodriguez. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 11. Free. CO Exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-4151.
Arts North International Juried Art Exhibition
Featuring works by artists from 42 states and five countries. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins; 952-548 6485.
Your Favorite Annual Winter Bonfire Ride with Surly Bikes
A slow, friendly, and potentially icy ride. Meet at the shop at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 6-11 p.m. Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop and Coffee Bar, 4208 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-1538.
Margaret Fitzgerald: Dialectic
Oil paintings. Opening reception 4-8 p.m. Sat., Jan. 11. Free. Circa Gallery, 1125 Buchanan St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-332-2386.
Joel Shapira Trio
8-11 p.m. Jan. 11. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-289-4990.
SUNDAY:
Family Day: Warm & Fuzzy
Featuring hands-on art activities, live music, dance performances, artist demonstrations, family tours, and more inspired by Mia’s collection. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.
Dogs of MSP January Meet Up
Featuring dog and human friendship, pup-themed merch, and more. Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.
Urban Expedition: Germany
Featuring music, dance, food, crafts, exhibits, animals, and more. Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul; 651-292-3225.
Mumblin' Drew
Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.
Music Under Glass: Miss Myra
4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 12; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.
Open Jam
8 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.
