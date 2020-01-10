"Revitalizing Symbols" L-R: Gwen Nell Westerman, 'Buffalo Springs'; Debra Yepa-Pappan, 'Prayers for Water'

FRIDAY:

Revitalizing Symbols

Intended to reflect the ways in which Native artists are reviving and reimagining tradition, this exhibition, curated by Alexandra Buffalohead, features work by the eminent and the emerging. Andrea Carlson, Jim Denomie, and George Morrison are among the former. Also part of the exhibition: Jonathon Thunder’s trickster-like creatures, Debra Yepa-Pappan’s vibrant digital collages, Chholing Taha’s exquisitely detailed evocations of the natural world, and Gwen Nell Westerman’s quilts, full of movement and marvels. In all of the work, patterns and symbols come to the fore in celebration of the secular and the sacred. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575. –Camille LeFevre



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Key Kids

With Knag and Hawt Glu. 10 p.m. Jan. 10; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



YouTube Karaoke

With Mads & pals. 10 p.m. Jan. 10; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

MSS Textile Showcase

Over the last year MSS and the Textile Center have partnered on embroidery and Shibori fabric dyeing workshops. See works created through this partnership as well as other pieces created by MSS textile artists. 5-8 p.m. The Show Gallery Lowertown, 346 N. Sibley St., St. Paul; 651-419-8022.

"Common Threads" L-R: Robbie LaFleur, Tim + Thom, Terry Banovetz-Gerst

A Common Thread 2020

This week marks the 20th anniversary of the Textile Center’s member exhibition, “A Common Thread.” Over 100 fiber works will be on view, showcasing techniques like stitching, crocheting, lacemaking, basketry, sculpture, and mixed media. Check out intricate quilts, vibrant patterns, breathtaking bead work, and new innovations that cross disciplines. From old school to new school, there will be tons of stuff to see from the many different kinds of artists that make up the Textile Center community. This show opened last night, and runs through March 14. Free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464. --Sheila Regan

Skate the Star

Mall of America ice skating rink, located on the North Entrance. All proceeds from skate rentals go directly to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities. Daily from Dec. 14-Feb. 2. Free; $5 skate rentals if you need them. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.



Holiday Flower Show

Annual show which began in 1925, this year featuring Ice Punch Poinsettia along with Kalanchoe Cher, Eucalyptus, and Persian Shield. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7-Jan. 12; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

Bent Brewstillery

SATURDAY:

Winter Luau

The weather is real shitty out there right now. For those who can’t jet off to a tropical locale, you still have options (kinda). This Saturday, Bent Brewstillery will be going for a Hawaiian vibe at its annual Winter Luau. Drink specials will include fruity mixes like the Island Julep and the Tropical Spirit Whiskey. Eats will be evocative of warm weather, too, with kalua pork, Spam sandwiches, “spam-aroni” and cheese, and mango slaw on the menu. 12 p.m. Jan. 11; Free. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Drive, Roseville; 844-879-2368. –Jessica Armbruster

Fair State Co-op Clothing Swap

Bring cool clothes sitting around in your closet to donate to the event, and swap them for something you'll actually wear. The event will also include a Bloody Mary bar, and leftover items will go toward SACA Food Shelf & Thrift Store. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

Beer & Beard Tour

Featuring a Level-Up Beard Co. pop-up shop, a beard contest, and beer. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.

Winter Trails Day at Fort Snelling State Park Star Tribune

Winter Trails Day

The prolonged Minnesota winter can be a trying experience, especially under whiteout conditions and subzero temps. To combat cabin fever, the annual Winter Trail Day at Fort Snelling State Park offers a vast range of activities to encourage engagement with the great outdoors. For those seeking cardio stimulation, the event provides such options as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, winter hiking, and fat-tire biking. Others might prefer sampling the comparatively more relaxed endeavors of ice fishing, archery, or camp games. Best of all, no prior experience is needed to participate in any of the activities. Novices will be supported with complimentary hot cocoa, ongoing demonstrations from outdoors enthusiasts, and a welcoming environment. Regardless of age or ability, the Winter Trails Day is an ideal opportunity to discover a recreational activity capable of transforming our long winters into a season to be enjoyed rather than merely endured. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 11; Free; $7 day parking. Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul; 612-725-2389. –Brad Richason

Animal Actor

With Cola Horse, Flowerstalks, and Bob Ross Mob Boss. 10 p.m. Jan. 11; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

The Experience

With Dead Summer. 9 p.m. Jan. 11; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Bekah Worley

Bekah Worley

The artist's reception on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. will feature colorful works and prints. Rock Paper Scissors Goods, 4806 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Family Day at All My Relations Arts Gallery

Featuring a kid-friendly tour of "Foresight: 20 years of Mitakuye Oyasin" led by Angela Two Stars at 2 and 3 p.m., plus a hands-on art activity, and two gallery tours will be provided at 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. All My Relations Arts, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-235-4970.

Nothing Is Permanent // Everything Is Temporary

New works by Carla Alexandra Rodriguez. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 11. Free. CO Exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-4151.

"Arts North International Juried Art Exhibition" at Hopkins Center for the Arts

Arts North International Juried Art Exhibition

Featuring works by artists from 42 states and five countries. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins; 952-548 6485.

Your Favorite Annual Winter Bonfire Ride with Surly Bikes

A slow, friendly, and potentially icy ride. Meet at the shop at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 6-11 p.m. Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop and Coffee Bar, 4208 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-1538.

"Dialectic" at Circa Margaret Fitzgerald, 'Rebirth'

Margaret Fitzgerald: Dialectic

Oil paintings. Opening reception 4-8 p.m. Sat., Jan. 11. Free. Circa Gallery, 1125 Buchanan St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-332-2386.



Joel Shapira Trio

8-11 p.m. Jan. 11. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-289-4990.

Family Day: Warm & Fuzzy at Mia Ariana Lindquist for Minneapolis Institute of Art

SUNDAY:

Family Day: Warm & Fuzzy

Featuring hands-on art activities, live music, dance performances, artist demonstrations, family tours, and more inspired by Mia’s collection. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

Dogs of MSP January Meet Up

Featuring dog and human friendship, pup-themed merch, and more. Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Urban Expedition: Germany

Featuring music, dance, food, crafts, exhibits, animals, and more. Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul; 651-292-3225.

Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Music Under Glass: Miss Myra

4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 12; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Open Jam

8 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.