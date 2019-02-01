Dog-friendly hangouts, Super Bowl chili party, '80s dance night: 43 free things to do this weekend

Matt Ollig

FRIDAY:

Mat Ollig: Delaying Entropy

Solo show. 4-7 p.m. Fuse Minneapolis, 275 Market St., Minneapolis; 612-345-4833.

Music on the Mall: Matt and Kim

UPDATE: This event, originally scheduled for Thursday, January 31, has been moved to FRIDAY, February 1, due to it being really shitty outside. At this street festival you can pretend that you’re at a summertime concert (but dress appropriately for the weather -- it’s hella cold out there). Chipper cheerleaders Matt and Kim will be singing their enthusiastic tunes onstage, with DJ Shannon Blowtorch warming crowds up first. Nearby bars and restaurants will be opening their outdoor patios during festivities, and other activities will be found in the neighborhood. Events take place along Nicollet Avenue between 9th and 11th. 4:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 1; Free. Nicollet Mall, 900 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. --Jessica Armbruster

Smellkin Ernesto (Record Release Show)

With Loud Sun and Finesse. 10 p.m. Feb. 1; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

2019 Saint Paul Winter Carnival

For complete prices and event schedules, see the official website, www.wintercarnival.com, or call the main hotline at 651-223-7400 for details. Daily from Jan. 24-Feb. 3. Many events are free; some charge admission prices. Kellogg Mall Park, 62 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

Joni Van Bockel

Joni Van Bockel: Soft Features

Solo show. 7-10 p.m. Fri. Gallery B, 1459 St Clair Ave., St. Paul.

I Heart UK ('80s edition)

Hosted by DJ Jake Rudh. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

The Soft Light

With Being a Satellite and Raven McGee and the Phantom Hands. 9 p.m. Feb. 1; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Stupor Bowl

Stupor Bowl Gallery Show

Now in its 22nd year, the Stupor Bowl is the Twin Cities’ most beloved alleycat race. Here people come together in the dead of winter to race their way through town, make bike friends, and drink. See images from previous races at this opening reception. 7-10 p.m. Friday. One On One Bicycle Studio, 117 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Coconut Beer Week

This week, Urban Growler is getting a little tropical with Coconut Week: a celebration of unique brews inspired by the tropical fruit. Each day, a new brew will be tapped at 11:30 a.m., and available until supplies run out. The weekend’s schedule includes Mai Tai Double Cream Ale (Fri.), Coconut Curry IPA (Sat.), and a Pina Colada White Stout (Sun.). 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Daily from Jan. 30-Feb. 3; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 612-501-1128. --Loren Green

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

"Baggage Claims" L-R: Work by Mohamad Hafez, Avery Lawrence. Joel Ross

Baggage Claims

The word “baggage” is freighted with meaning in western culture. More than a suitcase in which we pack our stuff for an adventure by land, sea, or air, the word also connotes the invisible burdens we carry with us every day, be they psychological, physical, or spiritual. In this exhibition, 18 artists from around the world investigate baggage as object, symbol, and metaphor. Their ideas go beyond the individual, however, to embrace mobility in a global culture, the fraught histories of immigration, and the politics of movement. There will be a free preview party from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, February 1. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494. —Camille LeFevre

City of Lakes Loppet 2019

The Saint Paul Winter Carnival isn’t the only festival celebrating the colder months of Minnesota. Each year, the Loppet Ski Festival invites folks of all ages and skill levels to enjoy a variety of winter sports. No matter what your preferred form of cold-weather transportation, there’s a race for you. There are dog-sledding events, sprints on ice, fat-tire bike races, and cross-country tests of endurance. There are loppets for kids and loppets for pros, mini races and marathons. There are kub tournaments for those who prefer games, and a snow sculpting contest for arctic artists. Find festivities in Uptown, Loring Park, Theodore Wirth Park, and Surly Brewing, which will host food trucks while serving up beer. Sign up for a race or find the complete schedule at www.loppet.org/cityoflakesloppet. Daily from Jan. 31-Feb. 3. Prices vary; most events are free to watch. Theodore Wirth Park, 1339 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400. --Jessica Armbruster

Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring receptions, exhibitions, and more artsy happenings in the neighborhood. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

Michael Brodkorb and Allison Mann

Authors present their new book, 'The Girls are Gone.' 7 p.m. Feb. 1; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.

WARM

Hysteria

Recent works by WARM members. Public reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 1. Free. Paul Whitney Larson Art Gallery, 2017 Buford Ave., St. Paul; 612-625-0214.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Wells Fargo Winter Skate

For weather updates and schedules, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Skate rentals are $4, or score a free rental when you flash a Wells Fargo debit or credit card. Daily from Nov. 17-Feb. 3; Free. Landmark Plaza, 379 St. Peter, St. Paul, Minnesota; 651-266-6400.

Getty

SATURDAY:

Doggie Depot 2019

This weekend, the Saint Paul Winter Carnival is partying with dogs at two different events. On Saturday, Doggie Depot will invite people and pups to spend an afternoon at the Union Depot, where there will be dog yoga, pet photography, and a vendors’ market. Adoptable canines and animal experts will be on hand, too, and two very good dogs will be crowned queen and king of the festival. The following day is Hops & Hounds, a chill event in the Kellogg Mall Park featuring doggie treats, human treats (and beer), prizes, contests, and rescue pups. Find more info on both of these events at www.wintercarnival.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 2; Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700. --Jessica Armbruster

Meth

With Pains, Wanderer, and New Primals. 9 p.m. Feb. 2; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Night of Joy

With Orbot and Go For Retro. 10 p.m. Feb. 2; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade

Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Kellogg Mall Park, 62 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

"Beauty in EVERYbody"

Beauty in EVERYbody!

A collection of works and performances celebrating people from all cultural backgrounds. Saturday, 7-11 p.m. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012.

2019 Chinese New Year Celebration and Carnival

Featuring live performances, hands-on cultural experiences, traditional foods and snacks, and carnival games, silent auction, door prizes, and free red packets. 12-4:30 p.m. Feb. 2; Free. Kennedy High School, 9701 Nicollet Ave., St. Paul; 952-681-5000.

Boat Patrol

7 p.m. Feb. 2; Free. The Underground Music Cafe, 1579 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-644-9959.

"Below the Surface"

Below the Surface

The work of Daren Hill features layers of form and color, overlapping as they’re deconstructed into patterns and compositions. The Minneapolis native returns after a move to Brooklyn, bringing with him a painterly palette that’s boldly textural and infused with materiality. Rife with repetition and movement, Hill’s work condenses the cosmos into a brushstroke. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 2. Free. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745. --Camille LeFevre

Pupper Bowl

This Sunday, millions will be spent on a very important game that will be played in a very expensive arena. Before that happens, you can watch football-adjacent dog chaos for $16. The Pupper Bowl returns to Bauhaus Brew Labs for a series of ridiculously cute games where canine teams will be tasked with carrying a designated toy into their competitor’s end zone for a touchdown. Groups will be divided by size and weight, and registration fees also score you two beers. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 2. Free; $16 dog registration. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. --Jessica Armbruster



Brian Freeman

Author presents his new book, 'The Crooked Street.' 12 p.m. Feb. 2; Free. Once Upon A Crime Bookstore, 604 W. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-870-3785.

Walker Art Center

February Free First Saturday: Cabin Fever

Featuring indoor and outdoor winter activities, hands-on art making activities, ambient music workshops, and showshoe-ing, with free gallery admission, games, and kids' films. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 2; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Walker Art Center’s Valentine's Day Pop-Up

Featuring work by local artists, vendors, and makers. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 2; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



H.M. Bouwman

Author presents her new book, 'A Tear in the Ocean.' 3 p.m. Feb. 2; Free. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-8320.

SweetArt Salon at Northrop King Building

Group show in gallery #332 featuring 'The Best of the Rest: A Delicious History of the SweetArt Salon.' 12-4 p.m. Feb. 2; 5-9 p.m. Feb. 7; Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.

Dogs of MSP

SUNDAY:

Dogs of MSP February Meet Up

Dog owner meet up with merch for sale, treats for the pups, photos, food, and drinks. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 3; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

Hops & Hounds

Hops & Hounds is a chill event in the Kellogg Mall Park featuring doggie treats, human treats (and beer), prizes, contests, and rescue pups. Find more info visit www.wintercarnival.com. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 3; Free. Kellogg Mall Park, 62 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

Music Under Glass: King Wilkie's Dream

4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 3; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

Free Kombucha Class

Super Bowl of Chili

Enter your chili for free and receive a $5 token and the change to win prizes. The Super Bowl will also screen, and it's free to sample and attend. Sunday, 4-7 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368.

Free Kombucha Making Class

11 a.m. to noon. Northern Brewer, 6021 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Fitz First at Four

Monthly series explores short stories and the real life of F. Scott Fitzgerald. 4 p.m. Every 1st Sun.; Free. The University Club of Saint Paul, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-1751.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons

11 a.m. Every Sun. Free. Aster Cafe, 125 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-379-3138.

