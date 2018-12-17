Disney trivia, cookie-themed beer, a '90s dance party, and other free things to do this week

Home Alone

Glam Doll Donuts NE

At this free screening Glam Doll will also be servin doughnuts, wine, beer, and other treats for purchase. 7 p.m. Monday. 519 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-223-8071.

Meet the Hamm's Bear

Skinner's Pub

Sixty-something years ago, the Hamm’s Bear peddled beer in an era when it was okay to use cartoons to sell adults-only items. Though the beer bear is now semi-retired, he still comes out for special occasions to bestow cheap beer like a Santa for furries and drinkers. This Tuesday, some dude will put on the Hamm’s Bear costume and show up at Skinner’s. During the happy hour, folks will be invited to pose with him for pictures, score freebies, and toast to the brew with canned Hamm’s that only cost a buck. 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Free. 919 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1947. --Jessica Armbruster

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Booze, A Disney Trivia Night

Camp Bar

Test your knowledge of the Magic Kingdom for a chance to win prizes. 8 to 11 p.m. Tuesday. 490 N. Robert St., St. Paul.

Festivus Holiday Gathering

Town Hall Brewery

While there are many heartwarming, life-affirming holidays this season, perhaps none are as cathartic as Festivus, a totally made up non-denominational holiday that has become a real thing. It’s origin dates back to the ‘90s, with George Costanza hosting the inaugural event on a dark winter night on a very special episode of Seinfeld. Honor the holiday this Tuesday at Town Hall, where folks will gather ‘round the traditional aluminum pole to vent. Air your grievances to the crowd for $1; money collected this evening will benefit Fairview Riverside Children’s Hospital. There will also be complementary mulled wine and spiked hot cider, an outdoor bonfire, and a prize wheel. 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Free. 1430 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-8696. --Jessica Armbruster

The Nightmare Before Christmas Trivia Night

Stanley's Bar Room

Costumes are encouraged at this trivia night. 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-2529.

Indeed We Can

Indeed Brewing Company

Celebrate the approaching Winter Solstice and support In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre in one fell swoop. On Wednesday, the company will be holding court at Indeed Brewing Company, where folks can try their hand at making a lantern during the afternoon and early evening, and catch a zany new puppet show by Steve Ackerman and his merry band later that evening (9:30 p.m.). The performance -- which features former Bedlam darlings Maren Ward and Jon Mac Cole, plus music by Joseph Evans -- involves a society of mountain creatures and a cyclops. There’s no tickets for the event, but each beer (or rootbeer) sold will go toward helping out HOBT. So bring a friend, get your photo taken in the puppet photobooth, and make sure one of the Twin Cities’ most beloved organizations sail into the new year with a healthy budget. 3 to 11 p.m. Wednesday. Free. 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090. --Sheila Regan

Darkest Day Celebration

Uptown Tavern & Rooftop

Hazy beers might be all the rage, but pitch-black beers are just as cool. With Winter Solstice upon us, it’s time to appreciate dark-hued pints one beer at a time. This annual celebration emphasizes imperial stouts and porters, but it’s not just for beer drinkers and sunhaters, as a number of specialty bourbons will also be served. With 30 dedicated tap lines, expect a lot of heavy, boozy beers, including cellared Bourbon County, plus local favorites like Darkness, Silhouette, Rum King, Whiskey War & Peace, and Gravity Well. Need something heavier? Bourbons from Pappy Van Winkle and Buffalo Trace are also available. Sunset is at 4:33. Embrace the darkness. 3 p.m. to midnight Wednesday. Free. 1400 Lagoon Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-3333. --Loren Green

Brewmastermus

Insight Brewing

What’s a Brewmastermus? It’s something like Christmas, Festivus, and a bake sale all in one. Cookie masters T-Rex will be at the brewery selling their handiwork, and Insight is serving four different beers made with actual cookies from the company. Cask tapping will begin at 6 p.m., proving that two good-on-their-own ingredients can be even better when they team up. Are cookie beers the next big thing? Possibly. Amid the revelry, the brewery will also host Too Many Banjos, featuring local musicians Marc Gartman, Dave Carroll (Trampled By Turtles), Jillian Rae, and Steve Garrington. In the spirit of Festivus, there will be organized feats of strength and an airing of grievances as well. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Free. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222. --Loren Green

Back To the 90's & 2000's Dance Party

James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246

Dance all night to retro hip-hop, pop, and R&B. 21+. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday. 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.