Dismantled guns as art, Karen Sherman's debut solo exhibition: This week in art

Karen Sherman

Karen Sherman : Minor Bodies



Where it’s at: Hair + Nails Art, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis

What it’s about: In “Minor Bodies,” Karen Shermans finds blends elements of blood, psychiatric states, and animals in an exhibition of drawings and objects. The show is part one of a three part interdisciplinary project, called "Universal Donor,” which will continue next year with a dance-based work, followed by a limited edition e-book.

Why you should go: Karen Sherman is mostly known as a choreographer, but it’s not too hard to imagine her work within the context of a gallery. Her background is in theater, so it’s an easy leap to see her crossing disciplines into the gallery world, especially given how visually focused her performance tends to be.

When: The opening reception runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Group show selections

Art is My Weapon Part 2



Where it’s at: Homewood Studios, 2400 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis

What it’s about: For the second year in a row, Pillsbury United Communities hosts “Art is My Weapon,” which takes aim (figuratively) at the pressing issue of gun violence. The group show, created by Nikki McComb of PUC and George Roberts of Homewood Studios, features artists of all different experiences. Local creatives -- such as Maria Cristina Tavera, Ashley Fairbanks, Kenneth Caldwell, and Jennifer Davis -- are presenting alongside younger folks, like 10 year old Jayden Goldboro.

Why you should go: The show is made up of materials from the gun buyback program hosted by PUC in partnership with the Minneapolis Police Department. Weapons of death are dismantled and used to create something beautiful with this powerful concept.

When: The opening reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

Nishiki Sugawara-Beda

Untitled 14



Where it’s at: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: For 14 years, SooVAC has held its annual juried exhibition, organized by guest curators who put their individual perspectives into each show. This year, Teqen Zea-Aida, of the former City Wide Artists gallery, and Gabriel Ritter, a contemporary curator at Minneapolis Institute of Art, have selected artists from an open call.

Why you should go: Zéa-Aida and Ritter make a great team. The curators have chosen some intriguing artists to watch, both on the emerging spectrum and well established.

When: The opening reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Leon Huscha

Art of Leon Hushcha: Balancing Act at the Museum of Russian Art



Where it’s at: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: TMORA features the work of Leon Hushcha, an artist who has been a fixture in the Twin Cities for many decades. Of Ukranian descent, Hushcha was born in an Austrian displaced persons camp after World War II, and moved to the U.S. in 1950. Some of his work explores his connection to his Ukranian homeland, while others find inspiration from decorative folk art.

Why you should go: Whether abstract or figurative, Hushcha features bold, sweeping lines, bright colors, and rich tapestries.