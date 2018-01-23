Dirty, horny Minnesotans can now order a topless maid service

Is it just that there's a woman who's not your wife, girlfriend, or mom, who you've invited in to your home? Is it because some men can't imagine paying a woman for something that doesn't give him (or cure him of) a hard-on?

Is a clean kitchen not enough?

Not for some in the Mankato area, who've turned to the services of Fantasy Maids, a newly launched service that dispatches cleaning women who will scrub one's living space while wearing lingerie or a bikini, or while topless.

As detailed in a recent Craigslist ad, the lingerie/bikini option goes for $60 an hour, and topless cleaning can be yours for $90 an hour. The same ad guarantees that your cleaning designee will be "beautiful," and that you'll get to watch her work. But that's where the service stops.

"This is not an escort service and we do not provide illegal services!" the ad states. "Please do not ask for these types of services. "

Fantasy Maids was founded by one Laura Nusser a few months ago, and she tells the Mankato Free Press she "and a few friends" have seen a "steady stream of business."

Nusser calls the in-home stripping/cleaning a "nice alternative to prostitution," and says the only unhappy customers are the one who assumed sex was part of the deal.

Nusser says she thinks some would-be clients are "scared to do it because they think it's illegal." It's not, according to her research with local law enforcement before starting the business. As long as there's no physical engagement with each other, it's above board. Nusser notes the customer is allowed to "touch yourself all [they] want" -- and let's assume someone paying for this service wants to touch him- or herself a whole bunch.

Maids are willing to travel (extra gas fees included), and some have gone as far as Iowa and Wisconsin. Nusser says there are "a lot" of Wisconsin customers, though she's "not sure why." Please help solve this mystery by submitting your answers to [email protected]

To answer one obvious question: Some clients are husbands, who discreetly order a sexy maid to come clean while his wife is at work. And what fine specimens those guys must be.

One repeat customer, Damien (last name withheld), says the maid he's hired is a "cool person," adding: "She does a very good cleaning job and she's a beautiful woman and that's what you're looking for in this type of thing."

Honestly, Damien, we didn't know what we were looking for in this type of thing. At the moment, we're looking for a place to get clean. Are those, uh, are those towels clean?