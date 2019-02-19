Digital art pioneers, groundbreaking book art, and more artsy happenings worth your time

Panel Discussion: Roman Verostko and the Cloud of Unknowing

Where it's at: MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis

What it's about: Roman Verostko, grandfather of digital art, has a retrospective currently on view at MCAD Gallery. In this talk, he'll be joined by curator and scholar Christiane Paul, art historian Grant D. Taylor, Steve Dietz from Northern Lights.mn will moderate.

Why you should go: Former Benedictine monk turned algorithmic artist Roman Verostko has had a fruitful and fascinating career, captured in an extensive exhibit now at MCAD Gallery. This panel discussion will serve as an entry point into the many ways that Verostko has innovated in own artistic practice through the use of math, computer science, and a dose of chance.

When: 1 p.m. Tuesday. The exhibition is on view through February 24.

Jody Williams, 'For Now'

2019 MN Book Artist Award Reception & Artist Presentation

Where it's at: Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., #100, Minneapolis

What it's about: Minnesota Book Art Arts honors artist Jody Williams, who won the Minnesota Book Artist Award for her new work, For Now. Williams' pieces are currently on view at the Cowles Literary Commons.

Why you should go: Part book, part sculpture, part treasure trove of poetry and miscellany, For Now is a marvel of surprises. Here's a chance to see Williams' work and learn a little bit about this local artist.

When: The reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and her work is on view through April 21.

The Caldwells

The Caldwells: Black History & Beyond

Where it's at: UROC University of Minnesota Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center, 2001 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis

What it's about: For the Caldwells, art is part of the family. This exhibition will feature a retrospective of artist Charles Caldwell, along with work by his two children, Kenneth and Nekesha Caldwell, the latter of whom will be showing her paintings publicly for the first time.

Why you should go: A life-long north Minneapolis artist, Charles Caldwell is known for creating the iconic Welcome to North Minneapolis mural on the 4th Street Saloon that greets people on Broadway Avenue. His son Charles Caldwell has followed in his father's footsteps as both an artist and art teacher, while Kenneth's sister Nekesha has taken up painting. The event will be event catered by Charnaah Caldwell, another family member.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday

Exhibit Opening: "The Fruits of My Mother's Labor”

Where it's at: East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul

What it's about: Hmong photographer Pao Houa Her is featured in an exhibit that includes photographs taken in around the home of the artist's parents, who live on the east side of St. Paul near Lake Phalen. Her work meditates on the notion of the American dream through frame of one family living in a 1960’s rambler.

Why you should go: Pao Houa Her's photographs often do more than one thing at once. Her work masterfully brings to life the people and places she photographs, while also making larger statements.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday

