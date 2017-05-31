Diablo Cody is adapting Alanis Morissette’s 'Jagged Little Pill' for the stage

Alanis Morissette's 1995 mega-hit album, Jagged Little Pill, is being adapted into an original play about a multi-generational family as they grapple with things like race and gender. Oscar-winner, and City Pages alum, Diablo Cody had penned the book. Tony-winner Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland) and Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) are also signed on to the project.

Morissette has high hopes for the work.

"Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul’s marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom, and complexity," she stated via press release earlier this week.

This will be the Broadway debut for Cody, as the piece is scheduled to launch at the American Reperatory Theater in Cambridge, Massachussettes, in May 2018, and head to the Great White Way later that year.

Morissette will also be writing new material for the piece.

Songs from the album potentially coming to the stage include "You Oughta Know," about a scorned lover pissed as hell that her ex has a new partner; "Ironic," a song that isn't ironic (but could be made ironic with the right context!); and "Perfect," a song about overbearing parental expectations.