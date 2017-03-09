Designer Emma Berg's uterus apron is awesome protest art

Folks who follow Berg on Instagram and Facebook have been watching her work on this sparkly design in segments over the past few weeks. It began partly as a meditative process and partly in the spirit of resistance to the current administration.

Minnesota native Berg moved to New York a few years ago when she was let go as part of the massive Target lay-offs. She still pops up around town, though, including showing her fashions at last year's Avant Garden at the Walker Art Center. Her local legacy also lives on at Mplsart.com, a Twin Cities arts resource and online calendar that she co-founded.

We're not the only ones appreciating her fine apron work; her awesome uterus piece caught the eye of NYMag this week as well.

Check out her process below.

New #statementpiece in progress. #womensrights #resist �� A post shared by Emma Berg (@emma___berg) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:51am PST

Finding new ways to meditate in this madness ��✊����✊���� #strongertogether #keepshowingup #slowfashion #statementpieces A post shared by Emma Berg (@emma___berg) on Feb 15, 2017 at 7:23am PST

1 1/2 ovaries completed. �� #womensrights #slowfashion #wip #madeinnyc #statementpiece A post shared by Emma Berg (@emma___berg) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:38am PST